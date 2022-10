LIMA — The West Ohio Food Bank is planning its annual Christmas Eve Dinner. The drive-thru dinner will be held on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The dinner will consist of honey-baked ham, potatoes, and more.

The West Ohio Food Bank is looking for food and volunteers. To volunteer or donate food call 419-222-7946 or email [email protected]