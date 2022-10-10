UW-Madison announces largest freshman class in school history

MADISON, Wis. — More freshmen are attending UW-Madison this fall than ever before.

The university announced that 8,628 new freshmen are on campus this semester, the largest class in the school’s history. UW also received a record number of applications from this year’s class, 60,260.

University officials said that almost 3,000 fewer freshman applicants were granted admission this fall compared to last year, however, a greater percentage of those accepted chose to come to UW. Compared to last year, total campus enrollment is up 4.1%.

Just under half of the incoming freshman class, 3,787 students to be exact, are from Wisconsin. In addition, 794 incoming freshmen are receiving Bucky’s Tuition Promise. Nearly a third of the class are students of color, up from 25.2% last year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.