Patriots Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. 'Worth Watching' for NE After Offseason Interest
The New England Patriots could emerge as a contender to sign free-agent Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "New England is worth watching because I'm told it heavily evaluated Beckham's market early in free agency in March," Fowler reported Tuesday. "Like most teams, it knew Beckham's recovery would take a while, so talks never went anywhere."
NFL Rumors: Commanders' William Jackson III Wants to Be Traded; Several Teams Eye CB
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III may be on the move ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Jackson "wants a fresh start, preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits him." Washington has responded by holding...
Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing New Lawsuit, Allegedly Pressured Massage Therapist
Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of pressuring her into performing a sexual act while she was giving him a massage, according to Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek and Jordan Unger of Fox8.com. The lawsuit is not connected to the other 24...
NFL Rumors: Chiefs 'Would Welcome' Another Outside WR amid Odell Beckham Jr. Buzz
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is still working his way back from a torn ACL, but he remains a coveted target for teams in need of another offensive weapon. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Matt Bowen, the Kansas City Chiefs are in the market for a wideout and "would welcome one more outside threat."
NFL Reportedly Has No Plans to Vote on Commanders' Dan Snyder at Owners' Meeting
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder reportedly isn't in immediate danger of being voted out of his position. Per The Athletic's Ben Standig, there are "no plans" to vote on Snyder's status at the upcoming owners' meetings on Oct. 18 in New York. On Thursday, ESPN's Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta...
ESPN: Commanders' Daniel Snyder Says NFL 'Is a Mafia' and 'They Can't F--k with Me'
Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has reportedly told those close to him that he has enough "dirt" on other NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell to "blow up" the league if he so chooses. According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, sources indicated that Snyder...
ESPN: Snyder 'Will Never Accept' If Forced to Sell Commanders; Has Become 'Paranoid'
Few team owners in all of professional sports have come under more scrutiny than Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who has faced multiple investigations into the team's workplace culture during his tenure. According to a report from Seth Wickersham, Don Van Natta Jr. and Tisha Thompson of ESPN, Snyder has...
ESPN: Dan Snyder 'Has Dirt on' Jerry Jones, Roger Goodell, NFL Owners After Hiring PI
Amid questions over his suitability to run an NFL franchise, Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly hired private investigators to look into other owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson, multiple team owners and other sources inside the NFL...
Fantasy Football Week 6: Updated Trade Value for Top 100 Players
Did you know that for the absolutely wild price of zero dollars, you can continue scrolling down this article to read the latest, and greatest, fantasy football trade value chart on the Internet?. This sucker will give you a better idea of how to best construct trades. It will include...
5 Wild NFL Trade Ideas That Actually Make Sense Before 2022 Deadline
Expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL trade deadline. There is a long history of intriguing deals going down around this time, including last year when the Los Angeles Rams managed to score Von Miller, who help propel their Super Bowl run. More big names could be on...
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 6 NFL Picks
After a rough start to the season, Bleacher Report’s NFL experts have climbed back to .500 after another week with a winning record. Look out for a strong breakthrough in Week 6. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton; editors Ian Kenyon and Wes O'Donnell;...
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 6
At the five-week mark of the fantasy football season, fantasy managers are separated into three camps. The first camp is filled with joy and love and sunshine and puppies. They have rejoiced on Jalen Hurts scrambles. Celebrated Cooper Kupp catches. Happily danced while Austin Ekleler danced through tacklers. They are 4-1 or 5-0, and all is right with the world.
Commanders' Rivera on Snyder Report: 'I'm the F--king Guy' That Wanted Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera once again said that he was the person who advocated for Carson Wentz in a fiery exchange with reporters on Thursday night, after ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported earlier in the day that it was owner Daniel Snyder who pushed to trade for Wentz this offseason.
Report: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Won't Have Surgery, Go on IR with Ankle Injury
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield avoided "major damage" and will not need surgery on the high ankle sprain he suffered, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Mayfield is expected to miss 2-6 weeks with the injury. By avoiding a spot on injured reserve, the quarterback could return within the next four games.
NFL Ref Defends Controversial Roughing the Passer Penalty on Chiefs' Chris Jones
Referee Carl Cheffers explained his decision to throw a controversial flag on Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for roughing the passer during Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones received the penalty in the second quarter with the Chiefs trailing 17-7 despite stripping the ball away...
Troy Aikman Says His Comments After Chris Jones' Roughing Penalty Were 'Dumb'
NFL broadcaster and former quarterback Troy Aikman was criticized for a misogynistic comment he made about a roughing the passer penalty, and he walked his remarks back Thursday. "My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during an interview with 96.7 The Fan (h/t Jenna Lemoncelli of...
Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Free-Agent WR Wanted Michael Gallup-Type Contract From Rams
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sought "a Michael Gallup-type offer" from the Los Angeles Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. From NFL Now: Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. wanted a Michael Gallup-type offer from the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a>, which is why he's upset. But plenty of time to make it happen (if both sides are still interested). <a href="https://t.co/kBNimD35uc">pic.twitter.com/kBNimD35uc</a>
Dan Snyder's Attorneys Say He's No Longer Under NFL Restrictions with Commanders
The attorneys for beleaguered Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder have claimed he is "no longer under any NFL restriction," per Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala at Washington Post, after the NFL ruled Snyder must turn over day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife and co-CEO Tanya Snyder in July 2021.
Report: Commanders' Daniel Snyder 'Has No Shame' and 'Doesn't Care That He's Hated'
NFL sources reportedly believe Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has "no shame" and "doesn't care that he's hated," which is why he isn't willing to sell the franchise despite external pressure and a potential multibillion-dollar profit. "I keep wondering: Why is he still doing this? Why isn't he selling the...
NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami
Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
