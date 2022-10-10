ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing

Coming off the team's fourth first-round playoff exit in five years, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was uncertain of the franchise's direction. In an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Lillard detailed a meeting he had with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021 offseason. At one point, James asked him what was going on.
Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested, Charged in Connection with 2020 Robbery

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2020 robbery, according to Elizabeth Keogh of the New York Daily News. Police allege Gordon got into an argument with a woman in Harlem, New York, on March 12, 2020. In addition to allegedly stealing the woman's phone, she told police he elbowed her in the eye.
NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami

Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Miss Start of Season with Knee Injury

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the start of the regular season with a knee injury after exiting Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening minute of the first quarter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Bagley slipped on the court and fell awkwardly while...
Predicting Bulls' Breakout Players for 2022-23 NBA Season

The Chicago Bulls were a force to be reckoned with during the 2021-22 NBA season...until they weren't. At one point, they sat atop the entire Eastern Conference standings and weren't just rubbing elbows with basketball's elites, but looked like elites on their own. Then, the injury bug reared its ugly...
Jaden Ivey Faces 'Welcome to the NBA' Moments vs. Ja Morant in Preseason Matchup

There are levels to the NBA game. Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey got a taste of that on Thursday night in a preseason matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Ivey finished with seven points and four assists in 21 minutes, shooting 3-of-11 from the field and 0-of-4 from three. Morant, meanwhile, went off for 31 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies' 126-111 win.
Ben Simmons Shows 'Why He Was an All-Star' in Nets' Preseason Win vs. Bucks

Ben Simmons is doing Ben Simmons things again. The Brooklyn Nets power forward had a strong performance in Wednesday night's 107-97 preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks, rattling off seven points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals while playing his usual brand of excellent defense. NBA @NBA. Ben Simmons...
