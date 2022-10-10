Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
Anthony Davis may finally make the change Lakers fans have begged for
With a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis firing on all cylinders, there’s no telling what the Los Angeles Lakers’ ceiling might be. While LeBron producing at an MVP level is a sure thing after he posted 30.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while shooting 52.4% from the floor at age-37 last season, Davis is a huge wild card.
Bleacher Report
Damian Lillard Told LeBron James 'I Really Don’t Know What' the Blazers Are Doing
Coming off the team's fourth first-round playoff exit in five years, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard was uncertain of the franchise's direction. In an interview with The Ringer's Logan Murdock, Lillard detailed a meeting he had with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the 2021 offseason. At one point, James asked him what was going on.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant: Warriors 'a Strong Group' Despite Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Incident
Kevin Durant plays for the Brooklyn Nets, but he is familiar with the inner workings of the Golden State Warriors considering he suited up for three seasons alongside many members of the current core. That makes it all the more notable he weighed in on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Former NBA Player Ben Gordon Arrested, Charged in Connection with 2020 Robbery
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested Wednesday in connection with a 2020 robbery, according to Elizabeth Keogh of the New York Daily News. Police allege Gordon got into an argument with a woman in Harlem, New York, on March 12, 2020. In addition to allegedly stealing the woman's phone, she told police he elbowed her in the eye.
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Won't Return to Pelicans vs. Heat Preseason Game Due to Ankle Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that star Zion Williamson left the team's preseason game at the Miami Heat on Wednesday with left ankle soreness. Williamson posted 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in 11 minutes during the first half. He was not on the floor to start the second half.
Bleacher Report
Josh Hart Says Blazers Won't Tank: 'We're Not Trying to Get' Victor Wembanyama
The new-look Portland Trail Blazers haven't exactly set the world on fire during the preseason, going 1-4 ahead of next week's start to the regular season. But Josh Hart isn't sweating it. "We're 0-0," he told reporters. "I don't think we're panicking. We're not trying to get Victor...whatever his name...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Heat Officials Believe Jae Crowder Prefers Trade to Miami
Jae Crowder played for the Miami Heat during the 2019-20 campaign, and team officials reportedly believe he will eventually return. The Phoenix Suns already mutually agreed they would attempt to trade Crowder, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported "Heat officials have even expressed confidence Miami is Crowder's preferred destination."
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Why Jae Crowder Wouldn't Make Hawks Legitimate Threats in East amid NBA Trade Rumors
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season may be right around the corner, but it won't come as a surprise if another notable player or two is traded before things kick off on October 18. Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder could be one of those players. There has been no...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Beverley: I'll Hound Chris Paul Until He Retires or 'My F--kin' Ankles Pop'
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley took another shot at Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul during the latest episode of his Pat Bev Podcast. Beverley, who has a longstanding feud with Paul, said he's not going to lay off the veteran point guard until he retires or "until my f--kin ankles pop."
Bleacher Report
Pau Gasol on 'Overwhelming' Lakers Jersey Retirement: 'Hard for Me to Grasp'
The Los Angeles Lakers will retire two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol's No. 16 jersey on March 7, 2023. As the NBA regular season approaches, Kameron Hay of Complex sat down with Gasol and asked him a variety of questions, including how he was feeling about the upcoming retirement ceremony. "It’s...
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Miss Start of Season with Knee Injury
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the start of the regular season with a knee injury after exiting Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening minute of the first quarter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Bagley slipped on the court and fell awkwardly while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Contract Extension Doesn't Appear to Be Coming
Grant Williams emerged as a key contributor for the Celtics during the 2021-22 campaign, but he enters the 2022-23 season without an extension tying him to Boston for the long term. The franchise might not lock him up either. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "There does not seem...
Bleacher Report
Jae Crowder Trade Rumors: Suns Want Win-Now Players; Grizzlies, Mavs Not Interested
The Phoenix Suns have specific needs when it comes to a Jae Crowder trade, according to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer. Fischer reported Wednesday that Phoenix told teams around the NBA "it only wishes to move Crowder for a player or combination of players who can help win now." Two potential...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Cam Reddish Unlikely to Receive Contract Extension Before Deadline
Having already signed RJ Barrett to a contract extension this offseason, Cam Reddish's future with the New York Knicks is one of the big questions for the franchise right now. Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Knicks are "unlikely" to extend Reddish before the Oct. 17 deadline.
Bleacher Report
Predicting Bulls' Breakout Players for 2022-23 NBA Season
The Chicago Bulls were a force to be reckoned with during the 2021-22 NBA season...until they weren't. At one point, they sat atop the entire Eastern Conference standings and weren't just rubbing elbows with basketball's elites, but looked like elites on their own. Then, the injury bug reared its ugly...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Jaden Ivey Faces 'Welcome to the NBA' Moments vs. Ja Morant in Preseason Matchup
There are levels to the NBA game. Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey got a taste of that on Thursday night in a preseason matchup against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Ivey finished with seven points and four assists in 21 minutes, shooting 3-of-11 from the field and 0-of-4 from three. Morant, meanwhile, went off for 31 points and eight rebounds in the Grizzlies' 126-111 win.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant: Ben Simmons Should Be Aggressive, Knows Nets Aren't Here to Babysit
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant made it clear he's here to support new teammate Ben Simmons as he returns from a yearlong absence, but there will be no coddling of the three-time All-Star. "Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive...(But) I'm not here to babysit anybody,"...
3 all-stars the Lakers could end up trading for this season
The 2022-23 NBA season is about to get underway and a lot is going to happen in those 82 games. The Los Angeles Lakers enter the season with perhaps the most variability because of the wild card that is Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s best days are certainly past him and even...
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Shows 'Why He Was an All-Star' in Nets' Preseason Win vs. Bucks
Ben Simmons is doing Ben Simmons things again. The Brooklyn Nets power forward had a strong performance in Wednesday night's 107-97 preseason win over the Milwaukee Bucks, rattling off seven points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and two steals while playing his usual brand of excellent defense. NBA @NBA. Ben Simmons...
Comments / 0