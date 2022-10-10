Read full article on original website
B/R College Football 2022 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 7
Well, it finally happened. After nearly two flawless months, we had a losing week. It was a matter of time, and it came in Week 6. Our college football picks against the spread went 3-5-1, and we never really found our footing. (The internet let me know it too.) Am...
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Some Scouts See Will Levis as QB1 in 2023 NFL Draft over Bryce Young, CJ Stroud
Heading into the 2022 college football season, it looked like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud would spend the year battling to be the top quarterback taken in the 2023 NFL draft. Apparently, though, there's a third contender making noise in NFL front offices. Matt Miller of ESPN reported some teams...
Bleacher Report
Report: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Won't Have Surgery, Go on IR with Ankle Injury
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield avoided "major damage" and will not need surgery on the high ankle sprain he suffered, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Mayfield is expected to miss 2-6 weeks with the injury. By avoiding a spot on injured reserve, the quarterback could return within the next four games.
Bleacher Report
College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 7
Hyperbole for the sake of drama is unnecessary. But as realignment begins to reshape how college football looks yet again, Week 7 of the 2022 season is one of the last great weekends in this era. All five power conferences—the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC—boast a matchup...
Bleacher Report
Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL
We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
Bleacher Report
Texas A&M's Kyle Field Evacuated After Bomb Threat Reported
Texas A&M announced it evacuated Kyle Field on Thursday because of a bomb threat. "University Police is utilizing its explosive detection K-9s to sweep both facilities," the announcement read. "All activities within Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex are postponed until further notice." Texas A&M later provided an update,...
No. 10 Penn St visits No. 5 Michigan in key B10 East matchup
Things to watch during Week 7 of play in the Big Ten Conference:. No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) This marks the first time since 1997 that Penn State and Michigan meet when both are in the top 10, and for the Nittany Lions it starts a three-game stretch that likely will determine their place in the East Division. They play Minnesota and Ohio State at home the next two weeks. Penn State and Michigan have split their last 14 meetings, with the Wolverines scoring a late touchdown to win 21-17 in Happy Valley last year. Penn State’s offensive line must protect Sean Clifford against a Michigan pass rush that’s tied for fourth in the nation with 3.67 sacks per game.
Bleacher Report
The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 6
At the five-week mark of the fantasy football season, fantasy managers are separated into three camps. The first camp is filled with joy and love and sunshine and puppies. They have rejoiced on Jalen Hurts scrambles. Celebrated Cooper Kupp catches. Happily danced while Austin Ekleler danced through tacklers. They are 4-1 or 5-0, and all is right with the world.
Bleacher Report
Stock Up, Stock Down on College Football Playoff Hopefuls
We've made it to the midway point of the college football season. There are still a lot of games left to be played that will shape the College Football Playoff, but we have a good idea of which teams are contenders, and which ones might be. Before we dive into...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Commanders' William Jackson III Wants to Be Traded; Several Teams Eye CB
Washington Commanders cornerback William Jackson III may be on the move ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, Jackson "wants a fresh start, preferably with a scheme that he believes better fits him." Washington has responded by holding...
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans on Twitter Mock Bears Ending TNF TD Drought in 12-7 Loss to Commanders
If you were looking for good football, Thursday's matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders didn't have it. Competent quarterback play? Nope. Literally anything fun or exciting or in any way interesting? Not a one. It did, however, have one thing last week's ghastly fiasco did not: a...
Bleacher Report
Troy Aikman Says His Comments After Chris Jones' Roughing Penalty Were 'Dumb'
NFL broadcaster and former quarterback Troy Aikman was criticized for a misogynistic comment he made about a roughing the passer penalty, and he walked his remarks back Thursday. "My comments were dumb, just shouldn't have made them," Aikman said during an interview with 96.7 The Fan (h/t Jenna Lemoncelli of...
Bleacher Report
Commanders' Rivera on Snyder Report: 'I'm the F--king Guy' That Wanted Carson Wentz
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera once again said that he was the person who advocated for Carson Wentz in a fiery exchange with reporters on Thursday night, after ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Tisha Thompson reported earlier in the day that it was owner Daniel Snyder who pushed to trade for Wentz this offseason.
Bleacher Report
Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Miss Start of Season with Knee Injury
Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the start of the regular season with a knee injury after exiting Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening minute of the first quarter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Bagley slipped on the court and fell awkwardly while...
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson Won't Return to Pelicans vs. Heat Preseason Game Due to Ankle Injury
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that star Zion Williamson left the team's preseason game at the Miami Heat on Wednesday with left ankle soreness. Williamson posted 11 points, four assists and two rebounds in 11 minutes during the first half. He was not on the floor to start the second half.
Bleacher Report
Report: Tom Brady Facing Fine for Apparent Kick at Grady Jarrett on Roughing Penalty
The NFL is reportedly reviewing whether Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady should be fined for apparently trying to kick Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett during the teams' Week 5 game. Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reported Friday the NFL is working to determine whether it was an...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Listed as Home Underdog for 1st Time Ahead of Bills-Chiefs Matchup
For the first time in his illustrious NFL career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to be a home underdog this weekend. DraftKings Sportsbook lists the 4-1 Chiefs as a 2.5-point underdog against the 4-1 Buffalo Bills despite the fact that Sunday's game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Bleacher Report
Four Week 6 Games Could Shape the Remainder of the 2022 NFL Season
As we embark on Week 6, the NFL is borderline upside-down. The oft-mocked NFC East is dominating, both New York teams actually look competitive for once, both defending conference champions have losing records, and hyped teams like the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals aren't remotely living up to said hype.
Bleacher Report
5 Wild NFL Trade Ideas That Actually Make Sense Before 2022 Deadline
Expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL trade deadline. There is a long history of intriguing deals going down around this time, including last year when the Los Angeles Rams managed to score Von Miller, who help propel their Super Bowl run. More big names could be on...
Bleacher Report
Emoni Bates' Felony Charges to Be Dismissed; SF Reinstated by Eastern Michigan
Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates reached a plea agreement that will see felony charges against him dropped and allow him to rejoin the Eagles' basketball program. Steve Haney, Bates' attorney, told ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel on Thursday that Bates will plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempted illegal transportation of a weapon, which can also be dismissed if he completes a diversion program.
