ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Report: Panthers' Baker Mayfield Won't Have Surgery, Go on IR with Ankle Injury

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield avoided "major damage" and will not need surgery on the high ankle sprain he suffered, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Mayfield is expected to miss 2-6 weeks with the injury. By avoiding a spot on injured reserve, the quarterback could return within the next four games.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

College Football: B/R Experts Answer Biggest Questions for Week 7

Hyperbole for the sake of drama is unnecessary. But as realignment begins to reshape how college football looks yet again, Week 7 of the 2022 season is one of the last great weekends in this era. All five power conferences—the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC—boast a matchup...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Montgomery, AL
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Alabama State
Bleacher Report

Commanders-Bears Game a Prime Example of Bad QB Play Throughout the NFL

We finally saw a touchdown on Thursday Night Football, but the 12-7 game between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears was yet another example of how far some teams are from the world of elite quarterback play. In the NFL there are haves and have-nots at the quarterback position, and...
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Texas A&M's Kyle Field Evacuated After Bomb Threat Reported

Texas A&M announced it evacuated Kyle Field on Thursday because of a bomb threat. "University Police is utilizing its explosive detection K-9s to sweep both facilities," the announcement read. "All activities within Kyle Field and the Bright Football Complex are postponed until further notice." Texas A&M later provided an update,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WausauPilot

No. 10 Penn St visits No. 5 Michigan in key B10 East matchup

Things to watch during Week 7 of play in the Big Ten Conference:. No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) at No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0) This marks the first time since 1997 that Penn State and Michigan meet when both are in the top 10, and for the Nittany Lions it starts a three-game stretch that likely will determine their place in the East Division. They play Minnesota and Ohio State at home the next two weeks. Penn State and Michigan have split their last 14 meetings, with the Wolverines scoring a late touchdown to win 21-17 in Happy Valley last year. Penn State’s offensive line must protect Sean Clifford against a Michigan pass rush that’s tied for fourth in the nation with 3.67 sacks per game.
EAST LANSING, MI
Bleacher Report

The B/R Guide to Dominating Fantasy Football in Week 6

At the five-week mark of the fantasy football season, fantasy managers are separated into three camps. The first camp is filled with joy and love and sunshine and puppies. They have rejoiced on Jalen Hurts scrambles. Celebrated Cooper Kupp catches. Happily danced while Austin Ekleler danced through tacklers. They are 4-1 or 5-0, and all is right with the world.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arkansas#American Football#College Football#Texas A M#Espn#Th
Bleacher Report

Stock Up, Stock Down on College Football Playoff Hopefuls

We've made it to the midway point of the college football season. There are still a lot of games left to be played that will shape the College Football Playoff, but we have a good idea of which teams are contenders, and which ones might be. Before we dive into...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Bleacher Report

Report: Pistons' Marvin Bagley III to Miss Start of Season with Knee Injury

Detroit Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the start of the regular season with a knee injury after exiting Tuesday's preseason contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening minute of the first quarter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday. Bagley slipped on the court and fell awkwardly while...
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

Four Week 6 Games Could Shape the Remainder of the 2022 NFL Season

As we embark on Week 6, the NFL is borderline upside-down. The oft-mocked NFC East is dominating, both New York teams actually look competitive for once, both defending conference champions have losing records, and hyped teams like the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals aren't remotely living up to said hype.
NFL
Bleacher Report

5 Wild NFL Trade Ideas That Actually Make Sense Before 2022 Deadline

Expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL trade deadline. There is a long history of intriguing deals going down around this time, including last year when the Los Angeles Rams managed to score Von Miller, who help propel their Super Bowl run. More big names could be on...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Emoni Bates' Felony Charges to Be Dismissed; SF Reinstated by Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates reached a plea agreement that will see felony charges against him dropped and allow him to rejoin the Eagles' basketball program. Steve Haney, Bates' attorney, told ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel on Thursday that Bates will plead guilty to a misdemeanor count of attempted illegal transportation of a weapon, which can also be dismissed if he completes a diversion program.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy