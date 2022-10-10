ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Orchard View-Ludington football game called off for Friday night

For the second consecutive week, the Orchard View Cardinals varsity football team will not be able field enough healthy players and have been forced to forfeit a game. Friday’s game was scheduled to be played at Ludington. Last week, the Cardinals forfeited to Oakridge. With the forfeit, Ludington improves...
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Spartan Confidential podcast: Takeaways from Big Ten basketball media days

EAST LANSING, MI -- Michigan State’s losing streak has grown to four. Mel Tucker and the Spartans did their best to hang around early against the mighty Buckeyes of Ohio State last Saturday, but when the final whistle sounded at a sparsely populated Spartan Stadium, the result was another lopsided loss and yet another setback in what is quickly becoming a lost season.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6

Regional championships were up for grabs in golf and tennis last week. A number of regional champs, and a number of standouts from other sports are highlighted in this week’s Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6 Poll.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State notes: Jaden Akins close to returning to court

MINNEAPOLIS – Jaden Akins walked into the Target Center here on Wednesday morning wearing a gray suit, blue tie, and notably not wearing one piece of equipment:. Akins had been wearing a boot ever since early September, when he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot and had a procedure to correct it.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Meet Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022

Five individuals, one team and five honorary members are headed to Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame. School officials recently announced its Class of 2022, and the names are sure to be blasts from the Bulldogs past. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Ionia’s Oct. 21 home game against Lakewood, followed by the induction banquet on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Steele Street Hall, 115 S Steele St, Ionia. The public is invited.
IONIA, MI
MLive.com

Three individual regional champions headline Muskegon-area boys tennis state qualifiers

MUSKEGON – The last time the Mona Shores boys tennis program reached the state finals as a team, none of the current roster of Sailors were even born. Twenty years later, the Sailors have reached the grand finale of the Michigan high school boys tennis season with a third-place finish at the Division 2 regional meet last week. Mona Shores posted 11 team points, headlined by the individual regional championship by junior standout Drew Hackney at No. 1 singles.
NORTON SHORES, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo explains approach to transfer portal, why Spartans didn't add a transfer this offseason

Tom Izzo’s move to opt on not adding a player via the transfer portal is a move that could have drawn some criticism at B1G Basketball Media Days. Last year, the Spartans finished mid-pack in the B1G with an 11-9 conference record and 23-13 overall. Michigan State lost standouts Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, and has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. Despite this, the Spartans didn’t add any players from the transfer portal for this season.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Readers have spoken: See which Week 8 Grand Rapids game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos

MLive subscribers are in for a treat when Lowell hosts East Grand Rapids Friday at 7 p.m. The game featuring a pair of OK White Conference rivals has been voted the Grand Rapids Photo Game of the Week in an MLive.com poll that closed Thursday at noon. That means MLive subscribers will receive free downloads for all of the high-resolution photographs, which will be posted on MLive.com this weekend.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Swim community rallies to the rescue when Garber pool goes green

ESSEXVILLE, MI – Essexville Garber has always been partial to blue. Particularly in its pool water. So when the Dukes were greeted by green water in their natatorium ahead of Tuesday’s girls swimming meet with Gaylord, they went on red alert. “When we left at 7 o’clock last...
ESSEXVILLE, MI

