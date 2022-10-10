Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Grand Rapids Week 8: Predictions, standings, matchups heading into Friday night
There could be games in three of the six OK Conference divisions where teams play head-to-head for a share or more of the league title.
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View-Ludington football game called off for Friday night
For the second consecutive week, the Orchard View Cardinals varsity football team will not be able field enough healthy players and have been forced to forfeit a game. Friday’s game was scheduled to be played at Ludington. Last week, the Cardinals forfeited to Oakridge. With the forfeit, Ludington improves...
MLive.com
Spartan Confidential podcast: Takeaways from Big Ten basketball media days
EAST LANSING, MI -- Michigan State’s losing streak has grown to four. Mel Tucker and the Spartans did their best to hang around early against the mighty Buckeyes of Ohio State last Saturday, but when the final whistle sounded at a sparsely populated Spartan Stadium, the result was another lopsided loss and yet another setback in what is quickly becoming a lost season.
MLive.com
Tom Izzo counting on improved backcourt to lead Michigan State in 2022-23
MINNEAPOLIS – If Michigan State is to climb back to the top of the Big Ten standings this year, it’ll be the Spartans’ guards that lead them there. That was the message from Tom Izzo as he spoke at Big Ten media days on Wednesday at the Target Center here in Minneapolis to kick off the 2022-23 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing Everett forfeits Friday football game against DeWitt
The school cited a lack of eligible players as the reason for forfeiting the game.
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6
Regional championships were up for grabs in golf and tennis last week. A number of regional champs, and a number of standouts from other sports are highlighted in this week’s Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 6 Poll.
MLive.com
Continuity, development, culture: Tom Izzo charts his course in college hoops’ portal era
MINNEAPOLIS – Tom Izzo can see the weaknesses on his Michigan State roster as clearly as anyone. He’ll be the first to admit that the center position, where his players include one inexperienced junior and two freshmen, is the team’s biggest question mark. And yet he decided...
MLive.com
Michigan State notes: Jaden Akins close to returning to court
MINNEAPOLIS – Jaden Akins walked into the Target Center here on Wednesday morning wearing a gray suit, blue tie, and notably not wearing one piece of equipment:. Akins had been wearing a boot ever since early September, when he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left foot and had a procedure to correct it.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLive.com
Lee T’s 44-ounce cup of Coke runneth over with Bay City area football insight
I don’t drink, don’t smoke and don’t lie. And I swear at least one part of that statement is true. But I do have one vice – and I couldn’t get through my Bay City area high school football predictions without it. Each week before...
MLive.com
Meet Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022
Five individuals, one team and five honorary members are headed to Ionia High School Athletic Hall of Fame. School officials recently announced its Class of 2022, and the names are sure to be blasts from the Bulldogs past. The inductees will be introduced at halftime of Ionia’s Oct. 21 home game against Lakewood, followed by the induction banquet on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Steele Street Hall, 115 S Steele St, Ionia. The public is invited.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on run game struggles, injuries and facing his alma mater
EAST LANSING – The numbers aren’t good. Since a strong start to the season running the ball in a pair of wins against MAC teams, Michigan State has struggled mightily on the ground. The Spartans (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten), who have lost four straight games, are now coming...
MLive.com
Three individual regional champions headline Muskegon-area boys tennis state qualifiers
MUSKEGON – The last time the Mona Shores boys tennis program reached the state finals as a team, none of the current roster of Sailors were even born. Twenty years later, the Sailors have reached the grand finale of the Michigan high school boys tennis season with a third-place finish at the Division 2 regional meet last week. Mona Shores posted 11 team points, headlined by the individual regional championship by junior standout Drew Hackney at No. 1 singles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo explains approach to transfer portal, why Spartans didn't add a transfer this offseason
Tom Izzo’s move to opt on not adding a player via the transfer portal is a move that could have drawn some criticism at B1G Basketball Media Days. Last year, the Spartans finished mid-pack in the B1G with an 11-9 conference record and 23-13 overall. Michigan State lost standouts Gabe Brown, Marcus Bingham Jr. and Max Christie, and has just 10 scholarship players on its 2022-23 roster. Despite this, the Spartans didn’t add any players from the transfer portal for this season.
MLive.com
Readers have spoken: See which Week 8 Grand Rapids game we will shoot, subscribers get free photos
MLive subscribers are in for a treat when Lowell hosts East Grand Rapids Friday at 7 p.m. The game featuring a pair of OK White Conference rivals has been voted the Grand Rapids Photo Game of the Week in an MLive.com poll that closed Thursday at noon. That means MLive subscribers will receive free downloads for all of the high-resolution photographs, which will be posted on MLive.com this weekend.
Flint-area high school football teams trending upward, Week 8 Power Rankings
FLINT – Two weeks remain the high school football regular season and there are some very good games on the Flint-area schedule this week. Only three area teams are unbeaten heading into Week 8 but all have tough games.
WILX-TV
Transgender coach at Lansing Community College breaks down barriers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Layne Ingram went from the Waverly High School basketball team to a top 10 scorer at the University of Michigan. His run in maize and blue took him to the WNBA, and then back to Lansing Community College to coach. “For me, I always knew that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Golden Helmet winners show grit is the main ingredient in Week 7 victories
BAY CITY, MI – The Bay City Times and Coca-Cola are teaming up for the 58th year of the Golden Helmet Award, honoring the Bay City area’s top performers each week of the high school football season. Coaches are asked to nominate candidates when reporting their results. Weekly...
MLive.com
Swim community rallies to the rescue when Garber pool goes green
ESSEXVILLE, MI – Essexville Garber has always been partial to blue. Particularly in its pool water. So when the Dukes were greeted by green water in their natatorium ahead of Tuesday’s girls swimming meet with Gaylord, they went on red alert. “When we left at 7 o’clock last...
How to watch the Michigan gubernatorial debate Thursday
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will meet tonight in Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. for the first of two debates ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. MLive has a preview here, along with interviews with Dixon and Whitmer about their priorities, should they win...
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
Comments / 0