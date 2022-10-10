Kennewick police search for man accused of stealing from convenience store

Image via Kennewick Police Department, FB

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Do you have any information about this subject? He’s accused of stealing several items from a convenience store in the Tri-Cities on Friday night.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, the pictured subject allegedly entered a convenience store in their jurisdiction around midnight on October 7, 2022 and stole items from the business.

He was seen wearing a white Champion hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball cap. No further details or leads regarding his identity have been made public at this stage of the investigation.

If you know who this man is, you’re urged to contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333 to speak with a police officer. Otherwise, you can submit a tip anonymously online at www.kpdtips.com.

TOP STORIES FROM KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.