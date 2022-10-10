ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope for Joyland: Auction for Lubbock Amusement Park canceled due to offers

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago

A longtime Lubbock favorite is officially off the auction block, according to an official with Norton Auctioneers of Michigan.

In September, Joyland Amusement Park ended its 50th year by announcing it would not reopen .

"We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful memories, fabulous employees and amazing guests who have all touched our lives," a post from the park's owners read.

The decision to close was made due to flooding concerns in Mackenzie park, difficulty with filling positions, vandalism and aging structures, the A-J reported at the time.

"We would like to thank all of our team through the years who have helped keep Joyland a safe and enjoyable place to visit," the post by the Dean family said. "Never forget the importance of having fun ... for the greatest legacies we can leave are happy memories."

The park's goodbye message stated the park would accept offers, but if a viable one didn't come in before Oct. 1, the park would go to auction.

Just 17 days before the Oct. 27 auction would have taken place, an official with the auction house confirmed the auction had been canceled. An offer had come in, and had been accepted by the Joyland owners. The official could not detail the offer.

The A-J has attempted to reach out to Joyland's owners, and have not received a response by Monday evening.

The amusement park had been operated by the Dean family since 1973.

A 2018 article in the Avalanche-Journal marking the 100th birthday of Katie Dean noted that Dean and her husband Jimmy purchased the dilapidated Mackenzie Park Playground in 1973. The couple owned rides at amusement parks in Amarillo, Albuquerque and Wichita Falls, but dreamed of owning their own park, according to the article.

The park had 13 rides when the Deans took over. It had over 30 rides and attractions shortly before it closed.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Hope for Joyland: Auction for Lubbock Amusement Park canceled due to offers

