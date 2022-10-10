Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County
Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
iheart.com
Duo found violating Southwest Florida curfew with drugs & stolen ID’s
Lee County, FL - Two Fort Myers residents were arrested for drug possession, possession of stolen identification and grand theft after being caught breaking curfew near Sanibel island. 37-year-old Kevin O'Kane and 29-year-old Leandra Carriero were arrested in Lee County after Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a call regarding...
WINKNEWS.com
Update: Search for missing horse ends
Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
WINKNEWS.com
Remembering Ian victims: 73-year-old woman dies in East Naples home
Rose Marie Santangelo had her East Naples home custom-built. There are palm trees in the front yard and it’s painted pink with white accents. The Rivard Road home suffered a catastrophic storm surge. The 73-year-old was supposed to spend the rest of her life there. Instead, Santangelo was one...
fox35orlando.com
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
WINKNEWS.com
Animal cruelty investigation leads to arrest of DeSoto County couple
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people for animal cruelty on Thursday. Deputies say an animal cruelty investigation led them to a home on SW Hampshire Ave in DeSoto County. At the home, deputies say they found Samuel Richards and Margaret Hornberger were in possession of...
fox13news.com
It could take 6 months to identify people killed by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - It's been two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida and officials are still trying to get in contact with hundreds of missing people. Search and recovery efforts have been underway ever since the storm, but the sheer level of destruction is making finding people much more difficult.
usf.edu
Looting in Lee County in Ian's wake finds several facing varied charges
Several instances of looting in the past few days in areas affected by Hurricane Ian have been reported by the Lee County Sheriff's Office with a number of arrests made. Two men from the Homestead, Florida area were charged after they were apprehended in the Fort Myers Beach area. “Those...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored
Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
Longboat Observer
Police search underway near Riverview High School
This story is breaking and will be updated and more news becomes available. Sarasota County Schools Police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police are responding to a report of a suspicious call at Riverview High School in unincorporated Sarasota County. According to the Sarasota Police, law enforcement...
WZVN-TV
Medical examiner released names of 27 people killed by Hurricane Ian in SWFL
On Thursday, the medical examiner released the names of 27 of the 88 people in Southwest Florida who died in Hurricane Ians wrath. There are many more names and faces on the memorial wall at Centennial Park in Downtown Fort Myers that weren’t listed in this report as well.
WINKNEWS.com
Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian
The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
californianewswire.com
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
WINKNEWS.com
After Ian, victims turn into volunteers across SWFL
Across Southwest Florida, people are pitching in to help out. Many of those helping in the recovery effort are also Hurricane Ian victims with their own needs and challenges. Mixed in with professionals who are trained for emergency response are folks like Gary Casterlin. With no electricity or internet, he...
Collier County mandatory curfew in effect until further notice
Collier County has announced a mandatory curfew for certain areas while the county begins recovering from Hurricane Ian
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ends its curfew effective immediately
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
WINKNEWS.com
13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday
More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach search and rescue mission has ended
The search and rescue mission is over on Fort Myers Beach. Crews found hundreds of people, and more than 500 residents were rescued, treated, or taken to the hospital. There were 540 people that stayed on the island during Ian. Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief Ron Martin said that 14...
Be leary before you sign: Officials warn of scams
The Better Business Bureau says so-called “imposter scams,” where a con artist poses as a legitimate government or charity worker, are a big concern
WINKNEWS.com
How an 89-year-old man was rescued from debris on Fort Myers Beach
Amid all the damage from Hurricane Ian, there are stories of hope and survival. Stories that involve the community and the kindness of strangers. One Fort Myers Beach woman knows that all too well. “All the walls around us collapsed. There was still some frame left.”. She thought her...
