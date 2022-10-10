ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Deputies say 7 looters arrested in Lee County

Seven people have been arrested by Lee County deputies after they say they were found looting. Five suspects from the Orlando area were arrested:. According to the sheriff’s office, they were seen looting off of Estero Boulevard near the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Deputies said they located their white work...
LEE COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Duo found violating Southwest Florida curfew with drugs & stolen ID’s

Lee County, FL - Two Fort Myers residents were arrested for drug possession, possession of stolen identification and grand theft after being caught breaking curfew near Sanibel island. 37-year-old Kevin O'Kane and 29-year-old Leandra Carriero were arrested in Lee County after Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a call regarding...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering Ian victims: 73-year-old woman dies in East Naples home

Rose Marie Santangelo had her East Naples home custom-built. There are palm trees in the front yard and it’s painted pink with white accents. The Rivard Road home suffered a catastrophic storm surge. The 73-year-old was supposed to spend the rest of her life there. Instead, Santangelo was one...
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Punta Gorda, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
fox13news.com

It could take 6 months to identify people killed by Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It's been two weeks since Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida and officials are still trying to get in contact with hundreds of missing people. Search and recovery efforts have been underway ever since the storm, but the sheer level of destruction is making finding people much more difficult.
LEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curfew#Police#Crime
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral residents overjoyed to have power restored

Fifteen days without power is a lot to take. especially when you throw in the 90-degree temperatures that we often have this time of year. People were overjoyed when the power finally kicked back on in one Cape Coral neighborhood Thursday morning. Among them is Joshnon Tran, who recently moved...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Longboat Observer

Police search underway near Riverview High School

This story is breaking and will be updated and more news becomes available. Sarasota County Schools Police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police are responding to a report of a suspicious call at Riverview High School in unincorporated Sarasota County. According to the Sarasota Police, law enforcement...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian

The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
californianewswire.com

Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

After Ian, victims turn into volunteers across SWFL

Across Southwest Florida, people are pitching in to help out. Many of those helping in the recovery effort are also Hurricane Ian victims with their own needs and challenges. Mixed in with professionals who are trained for emergency response are folks like Gary Casterlin. With no electricity or internet, he...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port ends its curfew effective immediately

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

13 Lee County schools expected to open on Monday, 15 more on Tuesday

More schools are getting the go-ahead to open next week in Lee County, along with temporary campuses and hot spots to help with internet access. That’s just some of the important information Lee County school officials discussed during a Thursday news conference. The 13 schools that are expected to...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach search and rescue mission has ended

The search and rescue mission is over on Fort Myers Beach. Crews found hundreds of people, and more than 500 residents were rescued, treated, or taken to the hospital. There were 540 people that stayed on the island during Ian. Fort Myers Beach Fire Chief Ron Martin said that 14...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy