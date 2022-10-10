Read full article on original website
Voterpalooza at UMD helps students get ready to vote
Voterpalooza at the University of Minnesota Duluth helped students with be motivated registered to vote. Voterpalooza took place between 9 AM to 3 PM Wednesday October 12th in the Kirby Student Center. There were tables from Bulldog Republicans, College Democrats, the League of Women Voters and more to help students register to vote, learn about candidates and how they can be more involved in the democratic process.
State settles with Andersen Windows over 'refusal' to hire applicant with disability
Andersen Corp. is settling a discrimination claim alleging the company withdrew a job offer after learning of an applicant's disability, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights. The window and door manufacturer based in Bayport, Minn., will pay the man $41,000 and adhere to several stipulations meant to "build...
Veterans receive free dental services during Freedom Day USA at Virginia Family Dental
Virginia Family Dental is proud to be participating in their 6th annual Freedom Day USA. It’s a national event where dental practices provide free dental services to veterans in the area. “This is our favorite day of the year. We all look forward to it,” shared Nicole Palo, the...
Oneida Realty hires Tessier as property manager
Oneida Realty Co. has hired an experienced area property management and hospitality leader as its newest property manager. Alex Tessier is now responsible for meeting the diverse needs of current and future tenants and assisting in managing the more than 35 buildings in the Oneida portfolio. “Alex has the perfect...
Take back the night at UMD
This week from October 10th through October 14th, UMD is hosting events for National Consent Week including their “Take Back the Night” event on October 12th. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion as well as the Women’s Resource and Action Center will be leading a march around UMD campus from 6 PM to 8 PM starting in the Kirby Ballroom on Campus. Organizers will have tables set up with community resources and advocates for people to stop by and get additional information.
Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day
The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Up North: Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile
In recent years people have been putting an emphasis on local businesses. Over this past weekend, the Duluth Running Company hosted their second annual Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile to help local female entrepreneurs. The main focus of the race was the celebration of women and to raise money...
Interview: Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa
Duluth’s new police chief Mike Ceynowa came to the WDIO studio for a conversation about his life, the new position, and his passion for the Duluth area. Part 2 of the conversation will air on Good Morning Northland on Wednesday, October 12th. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Oregon...
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson To Host Meeting On The Citys’ Plan For Snow Removal This Winter
Get a jump-start on what you need to know about this winters' snow - at least when it comes to Duluth. Mayor Emily Larson is inviting everyone to an informational meeting about the city's plans in regards to the upcoming winter season. Billed as a "City Hall in the City...
What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?
For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature. So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
UMD Voterpalooza
Queen of Norway visiting Minnesota, includes stop at St. Olaf College
MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is in Minnesota for the next several days to celebrate the strong ties between the country and the state's Norwegian-American community.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Thousands in the state have ancestry tracing back to Norway, and share cultural traditions to this day.Her first stop was a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz.On Thursday's agenda was a celebration of 50 years of collaboration between the Minnesota...
'Tunnel of Terror' spooky car wash coming to five Minnesota cities
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
Adolfson & Peterson Construction
What the company does: Commercial construction management. Family members in the business: 4 (excluding interns and board members) “Our goal is to continue that value structure—the culture of this organization that the family spent 76 years developing and retaining.”. -Jeff Hansen, CEO. Golden Valley-based Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP)...
The city of Superior has a program that has properties for sale but with a twist
Are you looking to buy a home and having had a rough go of it lately? Many people report being outbid numerous times after finding something they like, low inventory, location, price point, and more. The hunt never stops. But, if you are still searching for a home, there is...
Weather Sketch: Bea
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Duluth woman pleads guilty for role in murder of Daniel Johnson
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Duluth woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in the 2019 murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Mia Sumner, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.Three others have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the murder. Alexia Cutbank and Daniel Barrett both pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.RELATED: Alexia Cutbank, Mia Sumner charged in connection to 2019 murderCourt documents say that Cutbank and Barrett, along Sumner, entered a garage where Johnson was known to live on Aug. 12, 2019. Cutbank fired multiple shots, killing him and seriously injuring another victim. Rose Siewert drove the three of them off Red Lake Indian Reservation. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in September. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled for Sumner.
Drought creates headaches for farmers
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that the dry weather has caused some farmers troubles with their crops. Constant watering, checking to see if their produce is at the right levels just hoping they yield what they should for the year, hoping they can bring enough of their produce to the farmer’s markets.
