Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Voterpalooza at UMD helps students get ready to vote

Voterpalooza at the University of Minnesota Duluth helped students with be motivated registered to vote. Voterpalooza took place between 9 AM to 3 PM Wednesday October 12th in the Kirby Student Center. There were tables from Bulldog Republicans, College Democrats, the League of Women Voters and more to help students register to vote, learn about candidates and how they can be more involved in the democratic process.
DULUTH, MN
businessnorth.com

Oneida Realty hires Tessier as property manager

Oneida Realty Co. has hired an experienced area property management and hospitality leader as its newest property manager. Alex Tessier is now responsible for meeting the diverse needs of current and future tenants and assisting in managing the more than 35 buildings in the Oneida portfolio. “Alex has the perfect...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Take back the night at UMD

This week from October 10th through October 14th, UMD is hosting events for National Consent Week including their “Take Back the Night” event on October 12th. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion as well as the Women’s Resource and Action Center will be leading a march around UMD campus from 6 PM to 8 PM starting in the Kirby Ballroom on Campus. Organizers will have tables set up with community resources and advocates for people to stop by and get additional information.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day

The wife of Minneapolis City Council Member Jamal Osman incorporated a nonprofit that reported feeding 2,500 children per day under a federal program that’s been rocked by alleged fraud in Minnesota. Ilo Amba incorporated a nonprofit called Urban Advantage Services in November 2020, registering its office at the south Minneapolis home she shares with Osman. The post Minneapolis City Council member’s wife’s nonprofit reported feeding 2,500 children per day  appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WDIO-TV

Up North: Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile

In recent years people have been putting an emphasis on local businesses. Over this past weekend, the Duluth Running Company hosted their second annual Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile to help local female entrepreneurs. The main focus of the race was the celebration of women and to raise money...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Interview: Duluth Police Chief Mike Ceynowa

Duluth’s new police chief Mike Ceynowa came to the WDIO studio for a conversation about his life, the new position, and his passion for the Duluth area. Part 2 of the conversation will air on Good Morning Northland on Wednesday, October 12th. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. Oregon...
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Reformer

What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there?

For nearly two decades, Bloomington has traced the political path of other inner-ring suburbs of the Twin Cities, its residents becoming more diverse and progressive, sending a stream of Democrats to the state Legislature.  So residents of Bloomington might be surprised to learn that their city is also home to a highly influential right-wing think […] The post What is the Charlemagne Institute, and why did Kim Crockett work there? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WDIO-TV

CBS Minnesota

Queen of Norway visiting Minnesota, includes stop at St. Olaf College

MINNEAPOLIS -- Queen Sonja of Norway is in Minnesota for the next several days to celebrate the strong ties between the country and the state's Norwegian-American community.The queen, who is scheduled to be in the state through Sunday, is visiting "to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US," a press release from The Royal House of Norway said. Thousands in the state have ancestry tracing back to Norway, and share cultural traditions to this day.Her first stop was a meeting with Gov. Tim Walz.On Thursday's agenda was a celebration of 50 years of collaboration between the Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'

Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
MINNESOTA STATE
tcbmag.com

Adolfson & Peterson Construction

What the company does: Commercial construction management. Family members in the business: 4 (excluding interns and board members) “Our goal is to continue that value structure—the culture of this organization that the family spent 76 years developing and retaining.”. -Jeff Hansen, CEO. Golden Valley-based Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP)...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Bea

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Duluth woman pleads guilty for role in murder of Daniel Johnson

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Duluth woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in the 2019 murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Mia Sumner, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.Three others have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the murder. Alexia Cutbank and Daniel Barrett both pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.RELATED: Alexia Cutbank, Mia Sumner charged in connection to 2019 murderCourt documents say that Cutbank and Barrett, along Sumner, entered a garage where Johnson was known to live on Aug. 12, 2019. Cutbank fired multiple shots, killing him and seriously injuring another victim.  Rose Siewert drove the three of them off Red Lake Indian Reservation. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in September. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled for Sumner.
DULUTH, MN
KEYC

Drought creates headaches for farmers

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It is no secret that the dry weather has caused some farmers troubles with their crops. Constant watering, checking to see if their produce is at the right levels just hoping they yield what they should for the year, hoping they can bring enough of their produce to the farmer’s markets.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN

