ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Duluth woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to her role in the 2019 murder of Daniel Alan Johnson on the Red Lake Indian Reservation. Mia Sumner, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting murder in the second degree, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.Three others have pleaded guilty for their involvement in the murder. Alexia Cutbank and Daniel Barrett both pleaded guilty to one count each of aiding and abetting second-degree murder.RELATED: Alexia Cutbank, Mia Sumner charged in connection to 2019 murderCourt documents say that Cutbank and Barrett, along Sumner, entered a garage where Johnson was known to live on Aug. 12, 2019. Cutbank fired multiple shots, killing him and seriously injuring another victim. Rose Siewert drove the three of them off Red Lake Indian Reservation. She pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in September. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled for Sumner.

