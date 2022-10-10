Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Stanislaus County sheriff deputy accused of domestic violence in Roseville on leave
A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave after an alleged domestic violence incident Oct. 1 in Roseville. After learning of the incident, Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse “immediately” placed him on paid administrative leave “pending an internal investigation,” according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s press release.
Mountain Democrat
Suspects sought in Walmart Air Pod heist
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Apple Air Pods from the Placerville Walmart. The Sheriff’s Office posted posted surveillance video captured Sept. 26, showing the two suspects entering the store around 8 p.m. Sheriff’s investigators...
KOLO TV Reno
Man flees law enforcement in Fernley, passes out in home
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A man in a stolen vehicle fled detectives in Fernley on Wednesday, crashing through a fence and hitting another vehicle before fleeing into a home, where deputies found him unresponsive, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reported. The suspect was in stable condition in a hospital late...
goldcountrymedia.com
Roseville police officer involved in motorcycle and car crash
A Roseville police officer crashed their motorcycle into another vehicle at about 9 a.m. Oct. 5 northbound on Foothills Boulevard, according to police. The officer was sent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and police did not report any other injuries from the accident. At this time, police...
mynews4.com
Man breaks into house during pursuit in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A suspicious stolen car lead the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) to a pursuit in Fernley on Wednesday afternoon. According to LCSO, at approximately 12:07 p.m. on October 12, the LCSO Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Pioneer Casino on 1705 Highway 50 Alternate. After conducting a surveillance of the car, detectives determined that it was reported stolen.
KOLO TV Reno
Secret Witness offering reward in apparent drive by shooting from 2019
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) in an apparent drive by shooting in Sparks in August 2019. On Aug. 10 of that year, officers with the Sparks Police Department responded to the area of...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn incident report: 6 DUIs, impersonating a police officer and trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dashel Edward Roumage, 26, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and violating a felony parole on the 200 block of Brook Road.
2news.com
Lyon County Sheriff's Office to take man into custody after fleeing from stolen car
Around noon on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Detectives located a suspicious vehicle the parking lot of Pioneer Casino in Fernley. Detectives then conducted surveillance of the vehicle and determined that it was reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle attempted to leave the...
KCRA.com
Kiely Rodni's death ruled accidental
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities have ruled the death of Kiely Rodni as accidental and there was not any evidence suggesting there was foul play. The two-week-long search for Rodni sparked national coverage and ended in August after her body was found along with her car at Prosser Creek Reservoir in Truckee.
Record-Courier
Man convicted of stalking receives probation
A man who made regional news when he threatened to bring a “militia to a school board meeting” before harassing a deputy and his wife over mask mandates received a suspended four-year prison sentence Monday. Aaron John Rasavage, 44, admitted to violating an extended stalking order, but still...
Police: Man stabbed multiple times at Yuba City gas station parking lot
YUBA CITY – A stabbing investigation at a Yuba City gas station parking has prompted a heavy police presence on Thursday.The scene is at the Circle K along the 1400 block of Colusa Avenue.Yuba City police say, around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing and found a 38-year-old man with multiple wounds. Life-saving measures were started by officers and he was soon rushed to the hospital. Officers say the suspect had left the scene before they arrived. Exactly what led up to the stabbing is unclear. No description of the suspect has been released.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault weapon possession, shoplifting, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 28. Daniel Wayne Hunt, 37, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on suspicion of possession of identifying information with the intent to defraud,...
kkoh.com
Have you Seen These Reno Burglary Suspects?
The Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two burglary suspects. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the 10,000 block of Palladium Mine Drive on a report of a residential burglary that had just occurred. Cameras on the property captured two suspects described by police as white male adults. Police say they took several thousand dollars worth of items from the home. If you have any information you’re asked to contact the Sparks Police Department 775-353-5585 or Secret Witness.
KCRA.com
Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Hit-and-Run Crash at Gold River Involving Two Teslas
Injury Accident on U.S. 50 Near Sunrise Boulevard Involves Hit-and-Run A hit-and-run crash occurred in Gold River, northeast of Rancho Cordova, on October 6 that left people injured. The collision occurred around 12:45 p.m. along westbound U.S. 50 just east of the Sunrise Boulevard off-ramp. The police report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the accident involved two Teslas and a Toyota Corolla.
Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
KCRA.com
Family and friends react to shooting death of North Highlands man
The Sacramento County Sherriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning. The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Sky Parkway, the sheriff's office said. Family and friends identified the victims as Keontay Mac. Camisha Wallace, Mac's long-time partner and the mother of his daughter,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
Argument leads to fatal shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department have confirmed that a fatal shooting occurred on Wednesday morning on the 5500 block of Sky Parkway. The shooting happened at 4:01 a.m. following an argument between two men, according to the sheriff’s department. The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived on scene and investigators […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Speeding on First Street raises community concerns
Speeding through First Street in Lincoln has become regular and dangerous, according to some residents. “People don’t respect the stop signs or speed limits here,” said Jose Fuentes, a resident who lives on First Street, on Sept. 16. “My mom was just hit and injured by someone who was speeding through and failed to stop at a stop sign. There was also some damage done to her vehicle.”
