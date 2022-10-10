ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Dak Prescott called 'long shot' for Week 6; Cooper Rush begins 'usual week' of prepping to start

By Todd Brock
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Another gameday, just another win for Cooper Rush, one of the coolest NFL stories this season as the undrafted free agent who came on in relief of Cowboys superstar Dak Prescott has improbably won four straight starts.

And another Victory Monday in Dallas means just another week of getting ready to do it again for No. 10.

After initial reports seemed to suggest that the Cowboys’ $40 million man would be back under center much sooner than expected, everyone around the team now seems to be pumping the brakes somewhat. That’s partly because, under Rush’s management, the season isn’t exactly slipping away as many assumed it would be. But it’s also because there seems to be some debate about Prescott’s fractured hand and how far along he is in the healing process.

Prescott, unsurprisingly, is all optimism. During Sunday’s Week 5 game in Los Angeles, Fox sideline reporter Tom Rinaldi noted on-air that the two-time Pro Bowler greeted him with a strong handshake and asked pointedly, “How’s my grip feel?”

Prescott was seen on the sideline wearing a protective tape job on his right thumb, but he was also spotted doling out fist bumps.

That came just hours after NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport cited sources as saying that Prescott was “still regaining grip strength and would need to make significant strides to be ready” by the team’s Week 6 primetime showdown with Philadelphia.

“The biggest thing for Dak is just to make sure the ball’s coming off his hand the way he’s accustomed to it coming off his hand,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told media members following Sunday’s 22-10 win over the Rams. “He’ll continue to work that way starting Monday.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of Prescott, “He’ll throw a lot this week.”

The seven-year veteran had an X-ray planned for Monday and a doctor’s appointment scheduled for Tuesday, but Rapoport is calling Prescott “a long shot to play” versus the Eagles and added that he “still can’t grip a football.”

For the record, Prescott claims he can.

The quarterback’s handshake skills aside, those conflicting reports don’t paint the picture of a passer who’s a surefire lock to retake the controls of an NFL offense, especially considering that McCarthy continues to express a desire that Prescott get in a full week of practice before reclaiming his starting role.

“That’s what I’d like to see,” the coach said. “I think it’s a practical approach.”

But the reality is, there’s a lot less urgency in making a go/no-go decision on Prescott with the way the team has been playing in his absence.

Yes, the Cowboys are 4-1, but Rush hasn’t exactly set the league on fire. He’s tossed just four touchdowns this year and has yet to top 235 passing yards in a game. Heck, he only attempted 16 passes and barely cracked 100 yards against Los Angeles.

But that was entirely the point. The game plan from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was to pound the ground attack and minimize the number of pass-rush opportunities for Rams defensive end Aaron Donald. The backup QB is doing exactly what he’s being asked to do.

And while he’s doing it, he’s making almost no mistakes whatsoever. Rush is the only quarterback in the league with over 25 attempts on the season (40 passers total) who hasn’t thrown an interception.

That’s not cause for a quarterback controversy in Dallas; the only people lobbying for Rush to keep starting over a healthy Prescott are attention-seeking hot-take artists and card-carrying Dak haters.

But until Prescott actually is FULLY healthy, Rush’s completely competent level of play is precisely the situation every club dreams of their backup putting them in.

“This is all you could possibly ask,” Jones explained Sunday. “It gives us great quarterbacking. Dak is going to get better this week; I have no idea whether he’ll lineup against Philadelphia or not.”

Include the man who’s actually on the bubble in that group, too.

“I have no idea,” Rush echoed to reporters from the podium Sunday evening in Los Angeles. “I think it’s kind of business as usual, how it’s been. I haven’t heard any updates; I don’t think we have any updates. Just a usual week: you go in every week thinking you’re going to play.”

And for at least one more week, it’s entirely possible Rush just might.

