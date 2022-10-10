Carjackers fired shots and pistol-whipped a man in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said, but the crew did not get away with the victim’s vehicle. The 35-year-old victim was taking items out of his Ford Escape in an alley behind the 5100 block of North Glenwood when two offenders approached him around 10:40 p.m.

