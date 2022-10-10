Read full article on original website
Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital
CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
Car pulls up, gunman gets out and shoots 2 teens on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old and 19-year-old were shot Thursday afternoon in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 3:27 p.m., police say the two male victims were in the 200 block of North Kedzie Avenue when a red vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender got out and fired shots. Both...
Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
Boy, 15, charged in Gresham armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged in a carjacking last August in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. He is accused of being...
Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
Man, 61, charged in deadly East Side stabbing
CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 29-year-old Tuesday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Roberto Silva, 61, was arrested moments after he fatally stabbed a man in a home in the 10300 block of South Avenue F, according to Chicago police. Police...
Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police
CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment
CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
'Just shoot him': Uptown man is pistol-whipped, shot at by would-be carjackers, CPD says
"I would not wish that moment on anyone, to hear two shots fired towards somebody that you love and not know what you're going to see when you look around."
Shots fired, victim pistol-whipped during Uptown carjacking attempt
Carjackers fired shots and pistol-whipped a man in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said, but the crew did not get away with the victim’s vehicle. The 35-year-old victim was taking items out of his Ford Escape in an alley behind the 5100 block of North Glenwood when two offenders approached him around 10:40 p.m.
Man robbed, punched in CTA Red Line attack, police say
Both offenders were able to escape.
Man hit by off-duty Chicago police officer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview: source
A man is in the hospital after being hit on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night. The driver of the vehicle was an off-duty CPD officer, according to a source.
Man, 22, fatally shot during home invasion in South Shore
CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place. According to police, a witness said the man was in an apartment when a male offender entered through […]
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
A teen was followed and fatally shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
On Chicago’s Southwest Side, Three Suspects Shoot Fire on a Guy After a Dispute
CHICAGO – On Monday night, a man was shot during an altercation on the Southwest Side of Chicago. At around 10:55 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Cullerton, a 28-year-old man was shot and died during an altercation with three individuals. The guy was shot in the left...
Chicago victim who resisted armed robbery shot multiple times: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies, one of which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. According to police, on Oct. 8, five offenders used a stolen silver 2022 Kia Sportage to commit two armed robberies on the city's West Side, specially in the Austin neighborhood.
CPD detective team is October's 'Police Officer of the Month'
CHICAGO - October's "Police Officer of the Month" isn't just one Chicago officer, but an entire CPD detective team. The team was honored Thursday morning for identifying an offender in a hit-and-run crash where three people died. "They are Sergeant Morad Haleem, Detective Kevin Rasmussen, Detective Shadi Sweiss, Detective Jerad...
Man stabbed to death during argument in East Side
A man was stabbed to death Tuesday night during an argument in the East Side neighborhood. The man was arguing with a person he knew inside a residence in the 10300 block of South Ave F when the person stabbed him in the chest and neck.
3 teens charged for carjacking woman at gunpoint in Chatham
Police said all three suspects are 17-years old. Two are girls. One is a boy. Police said the three allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year old woman on 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood.
