ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man with gunshot wounds shows up at West Side hospital

CHICAGO - A 39-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the back walked into a hospital Thursday morning on Chicago's West Side. The man was reportedly shot in the back twice around 9 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, police said. He entered Mount Sinai Hospital where...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man asleep in car on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot while he was asleep in a car on Chicago's South Side early Thursday. The 37-year-old victim told police he was asleep in the passenger seat of a car in the 8700 block of South King Drive when someone opened fire around 4:15 a.m. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, charged in Gresham armed carjacking

CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged in a carjacking last August in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said. He is accused of being...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man killed, another wounded in shooting on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was killed, and a 25-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Around 6:34 p.m., police say the two victims were on the sidewalk in the 8600 block of South State Street when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 61, charged in deadly East Side stabbing

CHICAGO - A man was charged with murder in a stabbing that killed a 29-year-old Tuesday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Roberto Silva, 61, was arrested moments after he fatally stabbed a man in a home in the 10300 block of South Avenue F, according to Chicago police. Police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found dead inside South Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - A man was found shot to death inside a home Thursday on Chicago's South Side. Around 5:15 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered unresponsive inside the residence in the 7100 block of South Lafayette Avenue in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. The man had been shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Washington Park shooting leaves man wounded

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Wednesday night in Washington Park on Chicago's South Side. The 20-year-old was standing outside around 10:24 p.m. when he was shot at by two gunmen in the 1500 block of East 56th Place, according to police. He was shot once in the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Alley#Roseland#Violent Crime#Christ Hospital
fox32chicago.com

Home invader fatally shoots man in South Shore apartment

CHICAGO - A man was shot dead by a home invader who entered his apartment Thursday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 22-year-old was in an apartment around 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place when a gunman entered through the rear door and began arguing with him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Shots fired, victim pistol-whipped during Uptown carjacking attempt

Carjackers fired shots and pistol-whipped a man in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said, but the crew did not get away with the victim’s vehicle. The 35-year-old victim was taking items out of his Ford Escape in an alley behind the 5100 block of North Glenwood when two offenders approached him around 10:40 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

Man, 22, fatally shot during home invasion in South Shore

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a home invasion in the city’s South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago police. The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of East 72nd Place. According to police, a witness said the man was in an apartment when a male offender entered through […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago victim who resisted armed robbery shot multiple times: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies, one of which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. According to police, on Oct. 8, five offenders used a stolen silver 2022 Kia Sportage to commit two armed robberies on the city's West Side, specially in the Austin neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

CPD detective team is October's 'Police Officer of the Month'

CHICAGO - October's "Police Officer of the Month" isn't just one Chicago officer, but an entire CPD detective team. The team was honored Thursday morning for identifying an offender in a hit-and-run crash where three people died. "They are Sergeant Morad Haleem, Detective Kevin Rasmussen, Detective Shadi Sweiss, Detective Jerad...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy