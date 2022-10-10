ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

Bullet hole found in window of elementary school

By Vivian Muniz
 3 days ago

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a bullet hole was discovered in a window of an elementary school in Montour County.

PSP shuts down party, multiple teens arrested, cited

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 8:40 a.m. troopers responded to Liberty Valley Elementary School in Valley Township.

PSP states a bullet hole was found in a window at the elementary school. No students were present when the incident took place.

State police say there is no current threat to the public.

PennLive.com

Firearm seized from Pa. high school student

School administrators say a firearm was seized from a student at Wilkes-Barre Area High School in Luzerne County on Tuesday, according to a story from WOLF. The incident occurred on the same day another firearm was seized at the Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County. “A student came in early...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly cheats country club out of more than $1,600

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A man allegedly swindled more than $1,600 from a Snyder County country club when he used the club's credit to order items for his personal use. Todd W. Moser, 32, of Danville, now faces felony access device fraud charges, as well as misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property. State police at Selinsgrove say, on Aug. 13, 2021, Moser made five unauthorized transactions using the Susquehanna Valley...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged in 2021 Allentown homicide

ALLENTOWN, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Allentown District Attorney’s office announced the arrest of a man accused of a 2021 homicide in Lehigh County. According to the DA, Raymond Bryan Gourgue, 35 from Freemansburg, was arrested on Thursday morning. Police claim Gourgue shot 43-year-old Allentown native Jose Bermudez multiple times in the 100 block of […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of throwing knife, kicking dog in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say kicked and threw a knife at a dog in Scranton on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a husky with a stab wound in the 800 block of Alder Street on October 12. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Person smashes Dunkin' window, burglarizes store, police say

CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are hoping the public can help identify the person who burglarized a Dunkin' store. Cumru Township police posted surveillance photos of the burglary that they say happened around 2 a.m. on Oct. 7 at the Dunkin' off Morgantown Road, near Flying Hills.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Manhunt ends in arrest after highway chase in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man that was wanted on several charges after they say he led officers on a lengthy chase across the Cross Valley Expressway Wednesday afternoon. According to Plains Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. officers were checking on an abandoned motorcycle near the Red Roof […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Second suspect charged in Kingston homicide shooting

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A second suspect is being charged after police say he was involved in a Kingston shooting last month that left one man dead. According to the Kingston Police Department, Jakir Bacote, 22, of Nanticoke, was identified as a suspect in a September shooting in Kingston that left Peter McCoy, 38, […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Student caught with a gun at Wilkes-Barre Area High School

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A student was caught trying to bring a gun into a Luzerne County High School. This is the second gun-related incident to happen at schools in our region this week. Guns were confiscated from a student at Midd-West Middle School in Snyder County and another at Wilkes-Barre Area High […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Investigation into 1986 disappearance of Pa. toddler remains active: state police

Today marks 36 years since 2-year-old Corey James Edkin disappeared from his mother’s home in Union County. Outside of confirming there is an active investigation, state police have revealed virtually nothing about the cold case since a June 2020 news release that expressed confidence it would be solved and those who “perpetrated this tragedy” would be brought to justice.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with selling fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is facing charges after a grand jury said on Tuesday he distributed drugs that resulted in death. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Roger Joseph Kapinsky, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, is being charged with the distribution of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and tramadol, a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP hosts ‘Hill Impact Program’ for teens

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they are now accepting applications for its “Hill Impact Program.” Troopers say for those interested, the application period for the 2023 Troop N Hill Impact Program is now open and applications are currently being accepted from Thursday, October 13 through Wednesday, November 30. The program is scheduled […]
KINGSTON, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

ChesCo Man Arrested For Threatening To Burn Down Family Home

An 18-year-old Chester County man was arrested after authorities say he threatened his family. Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance between a dad and son arrived at the house on the 400 block of Market Street around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to the Oxford Police Department.
OXFORD, CT
WBRE

Woman looses nearly $3K in Amazon Prime Scam

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam. Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft. The victim was contacted […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hausman's theft: What really happened?

L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A family-run farm in southern Lehigh County says someone took advantage of its honor system store, but a woman says it's not what it looks like. Hausman's Fruit Farm posted surveillance photos Wednesday night appearing to show three people in their store on Saturday night, between 10:45-10:55 p.m.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing for nearly 10 days in Northumberland County

WEST CAMERON TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are asking for public help in finding a runaway from Northumberland County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Angel Gonzalez, 17, from Shamokin was last seen around 1:00 a.m. on October 2 nearly ten days ago. Police say Gonzalez was last wearing a white t-shirt and black […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

3 Pennsylvania SWAT team members shot

Three Philadelphia police officers were shot and wounded and a suspect was killed early Wednesday when a SWAT team attempted to serve a homicide warrant at a home, police said. The shooting occurred around 6:30 a.m., soon after officers tried to serve the warrant in North Philadelphia. Police said the 19-year-old suspect, whose name was […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309

LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Student accused of bringing gun and ammo to school

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A story that started this morning at a middle school in Snyder County, a student allegedly brought a firearm to school and was taken into police custody. The incident took place at the Midd-West Middle School around 7:45 a.m. The school district’s superintendent tells Eyewitness News they’re relieved no one […]
MIDDLEBURG, PA
