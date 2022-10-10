Bullet hole found in window of elementary school

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say a bullet hole was discovered in a window of an elementary school in Montour County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 8:40 a.m. troopers responded to Liberty Valley Elementary School in Valley Township.

PSP states a bullet hole was found in a window at the elementary school. No students were present when the incident took place.

State police say there is no current threat to the public.

