WCAX
Burlington beach reopens 2 weeks after chemical spill
New York is giving abortion providers more than $13 million in grants. Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend. Spooky stories are coming to Waterbury this weekend. Bridgeside Books is holding “Spooky Tales” on Saturday. Bethlehem works to restore historic train station. Updated:...
WCAX
Burrows Trail has new look after summer renovations
WCAX
Construction set to begin this weekend down Route 7
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. They...
WCAX
7 arrested in Bennington drug raid
A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination. Updated: 5...
WCAX
Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination
mynbc5.com
Police locate body of Georgia man who fell into Ausable River
WILMINGTON, N.Y. — After nearly two weeks of searching, New York State Police have located the body of a man whofell into the Ausable River in Wilmington. Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team discovered the body of 68-year-old George Thevis on Wednesday. Thevis' body was...
WCAX
Burlington beach still closed following chemical spill
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary that connects to Lake Champlain. At the time, the city said the beach was closed out of an abundance of caution while they waited on test results. Those results were...
Fourbital Factory Is Bringing Apparel Manufacturing and Job Training Back to Vermont
At first glance, the squiggles printed on bolts of blue, green, yellow and black fabric look like abstract patterns. But if you're a frequent hiker of Vermont's tallest peaks, you might recognize that the wavy white lines mimic the topographic maps of Camel's Hump, Mount Mansfield and Mount Ellen. These...
lakeplacidnews.com
Politicians react to Lake Placid ER closure plan
LAKE PLACID — The emergency room in Lake Placid could soon be closing its doors. Adirondack Health, which operates the ER at the Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, submitted a closure plan to the state Thursday. The move comes as the hospital faces inflation and pandemic-related staffing issues that have contributed to a $10 million deficit this year.
miltonindependent.com
Home tour of the week: a well maintained one level ranch in Milton worth $319,900 with a large yard and three bedrooms
This $319,900 ranch in Milton sits on over a acre of land and has a large kitchen. There are three bedrooms on the far side of the house and there is a large yard to garden or relax in. Bedrooms: 3. Price: $319,900. Square Feet: 1,008. HIGHLIGHTS: attached garage, one...
WCAX
Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder
Boston Globe
Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000
The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
Meth Use Is Growing Around Burlington — and Could Portend More Problems for Vermont
Several years ago, Jess Kirby noticed that a number of her clients at Burlington's Safe Recovery were suddenly acting differently. They worried that they were being watched and that people were conspiring against them. "People I've known for years, out of the blue, experiencing paranoia," Kirby said. "Saying things like,...
WCAX
New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
WCAX
On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception
With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. treasurer. Vermonters go to the polls in less than a month to weigh in on a new state treasurer following the announcement earlier this year that longtime treasurer Beth Pearce was not seeking reelection.
Addison Independent
Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county
ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
Meteorologist Tim Drawbridge embarking on new journey
The City of Glens Falls has a new communications director—and he's a very familiar face to most of the Capital Region.
WCAX
Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning. Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical. It was ruled an accident. The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that...
WCAX
Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community
A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. Updated: 6 hours ago. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics. Updated:...
Queensbury man charged with burglary, trespassing
A Queensbury man has been arrested in connection with three separate incidents in Lake George. New York State Police said Alfred Lambdin, 39, was arrested on October 11.
