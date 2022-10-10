ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticonderoga, NY

WCAX

Burlington beach reopens 2 weeks after chemical spill

New York is giving abortion providers more than $13 million in grants. Spooky stories from Vermont writers come to life at event this weekend. Spooky stories are coming to Waterbury this weekend. Bridgeside Books is holding "Spooky Tales" on Saturday. Bethlehem works to restore historic train station.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burrows Trail has new look after summer renovations

The Burlington School District is suing PCB manufacturer Monsanto for contamination that shut down their high school two years ago. Authorities say a drug raid in Bennington netted seven people, including a suspect connected to two recent shootings in the area. Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Construction set to begin this weekend down Route 7

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning this weekend, drivers can expect crews to be out along Route 7 during the overnight hours. Crews will be paving side roads and driveways starting Sunday night. From Sunday through Thursday, crews will be out between the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. They...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

7 arrested in Bennington drug raid

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. 7 arrested in Bennington drug raid.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police locate body of Georgia man who fell into Ausable River

WILMINGTON, N.Y. — After nearly two weeks of searching, New York State Police have located the body of a man whofell into the Ausable River in Wilmington. Members of the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team discovered the body of 68-year-old George Thevis on Wednesday. Thevis' body was...
WILMINGTON, NY
WCAX

Burlington beach still closed following chemical spill

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Leddy Beach remains closed 19 days after a chemical spill into a nearby tributary that connects to Lake Champlain. At the time, the city said the beach was closed out of an abundance of caution while they waited on test results. Those results were...
BURLINGTON, VT
lakeplacidnews.com

Politicians react to Lake Placid ER closure plan

LAKE PLACID — The emergency room in Lake Placid could soon be closing its doors. Adirondack Health, which operates the ER at the Lake Placid Health and Medical Fitness Center, submitted a closure plan to the state Thursday. The move comes as the hospital faces inflation and pandemic-related staffing issues that have contributed to a $10 million deficit this year.
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Police arrest suspect in 1989 Vermont double-murder

A new multi-media exhibit at the University of Vermont documents the remote stretch of road in Champlain, New York. where asylum seekers enter Canada. The defense is presenting its case Thursday in the trial of accused cleaver killer Aita Gurung. Burlington to sue Monsanto over BHS PCB contamination.
BURLINGTON, VT
Boston Globe

Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
LUDLOW, VT
WCAX

New Plattsburgh parking fees greeted with contempt

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Downtown Plattsburgh is abuzz after the city began enforcing new paid parking measures this month. Now, businesses and patrons are working to adjust to the changes. If you’re headed to Plattsburgh, you might be surprised to see a ticket on your vehicle if you’re parking in...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

On first day of sales, Stowe parking pass plan gets chilly reception

With archery season already underway, some hunters have already hit the woods this deer season. Campaign Countdown: Meet the candidates for Vt. treasurer. Vermonters go to the polls in less than a month to weigh in on a new state treasurer following the announcement earlier this year that longtime treasurer Beth Pearce was not seeking reelection.
STOWE, VT
Addison Independent

Vermont State Police Log: Identity thief strikes county

ADDISON COUNTY — Vermont State Police last week reached out to the public asking for help solving a brazen case of identity theft in the county. State police report that between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 a man visited the Vermont Federal Credit Union branches in Middlebury, Vergennes and South Burlington and withdrew money while falsely identifying himself as a 48-year-old Ferrisburgh resident. Police did not say how much money was stolen.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

Fire destroys Plattsburgh spa

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire destroyed a Plattsburgh spa early Tuesday morning. Firefighters told the owners of StoneWorks Massage & Skincare it was likely electrical. It was ruled an accident. The owners were just about to move into a new building, but now all of their equipment and belongings that...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Burlington mayor showcases new homeless pod community

A federal investment in rural health care across the country will impact several organizations in the Upper Valley. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. Funding boost for some Vermont farms growing specialty crops. New York earmarks millions in grants for abortion clinics.
BURLINGTON, VT

