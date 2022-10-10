Read full article on original website
Bryan City Council “Reluctantly” Approves Bryan ISD Rezoning Request For The Site Of The District’s New Transportation, Maintenance, And Auxiliary Services Center
The Bryan city council unanimously approves Bryan ISD’s rezoning request for the site of the district’s new transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center. While there no votes against the rezoning, a council majority did not support the facility being built within 550 feet of Leonard Road near the intersection with Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
United Way Of The Brazos Valley Update With Partner Agency North Bryan Community Center
United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) vice president Peggi Goss and Mattie Carter of UWBV partner agency North Bryan Community Center visit with WTAW’s Bill Oliver on October 10, 2022. Listen to “United Way of the Brazos Valley update with UWBV partner agency North Bryan Community Center, October...
Police: No threat after shots fired call near Bryan ISD school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police responded to a possible shots fired call Thursday morning near Stephen F. Austin Middle School. After investigating, police say the call was unfounded and there was no threat at or near the school. Stephen F. Austin principal Kimberly Giesenschlag said during first period there...
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
Rockdale ISD put on temporary lockout after student threat
The lockdown was lifted after police concluded their investigation.
Come meet College Station Police during upcoming events
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Coffee with a Cop to conversations with teens, the College Station Police Department has a couple of outreach events this fall. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon to promote the events. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and...
University Police give ‘all clear’ after anonymous bomb threat at Kyle Field
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Police gave the all clear after a bomb threat was made toward Kyle Field Thursday afternoon. UPD says an anonymous call was received through the Texas A&M University Technology Services Help Desk Central that made reference to the stadium. Police were immediately notified and a message through the university’s emergency alert system, CodeMaroon, was sent out.
Trade Delegation From Belgium Returns To Bryan/College Station
Bryan/College Station again hosted a trade mission with corporate representatives from the Wallonia region of Belgium that includes Bastogne. While this was the 13th year of the formal exchange, the leader of the Belgian delegation has made more than 30 trips to Texas. Philippe Lachapelle says while Belgium is a small country, it is one of the top ten investors in the United States.
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about approving Bryan ISD’s rezoning request for the new transportation, maintenance, and auxiliary services center, his last month as mayor, the renaming of Highway 47 for Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
Two killed in crash on Highway 79 in Robertson County
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are still investigating a fatal crash that killed two people in Robertson County early Tuesday Morning. It happened just after 1:00 a.m. on U.S. 79 near FM 1644 west of Hearne. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Hyundai Sonata drove onto the wrong...
Multiple Residents Rescued from Apartment Fire
College Station firefighters responded to a structure fire at The Cottages of College Station apartment complex on Holleman Dr S Tuesday night. According to CSFD, firefighters arrived on scene at 7:15 p.m. to find a three-story apartment on fire. Two residents were rescued from the second floor and other victims...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
Bryan police chief says defunding claims made by mayoral candidate inaccurate
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In an unprecedented move, City of Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske is speaking out about claims made in a political ad from a mayor candidate. In an advertisement on a local radio station, Bryan mayoral candidate Mike Southerland claims the city council is defunding the police department.
Bomb Threat Received For Prominent College Football Stadium This Thursday
A terrifying situation is unfolding at Texas A&M this Thursday afternoon. Kyle Field, home to the Texas A&M football team, has received a bomb threat and evacuations are underway. Texas A&M is also requesting all avoid the area until the situation gets taken care of. ...
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
CLOSING ARGUMENTS WEDNESDAY IN BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL
Closing arguments were heard today (Wednesday) in the trial of Burton State Bank robbery suspect, Shawn Patrick Childers. A 12-person jury broke into deliberations around 2 p.m. after hearing from the prosecution and the defense. Childers, of La Grange, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly displayed a handgun to during the robbery of the Burton State Bank on June 7, 2018.
CITY OF BRENHAM EMPLOYEE KILLED, HUSBAND INJURED IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN BELIZE
A longtime employee of the City of Brenham was killed and her husband was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident Saturday in Belize. Shelley Addison and her husband, Chris, were traveling in a Jeep on the Hummingbird Highway towards the capital city of Belize, Belmopan, when they collided with a container truck. The accident was first reported by Breaking Belize News.
Wienerspiel returns to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready for the races? Wienerspiel is holding its annual wiener dog races this weekend. The fundraising event is happening Sunday, Oct. 16 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater. Judy LeUnes and Tyra Watts with Wienerspiel joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the free...
