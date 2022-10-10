Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Historic Partnership Agreement Signed by Northern AZ Colleges
The four community college districts covering all of northern Arizona have entered into a historic partnership agreement to help better serve students. The presidents of Coconino Community College, Mohave Community College, Northland Pioneer College, and Yavapai College recently signed an intergovernmental agreement called the Northern Arizona Community College Partnership (NACCP).
SignalsAZ
Prescott Film Festival Winners Announced
The 2022 Prescott Film Festival (PFF) took place at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center from September 27 thru October 2 and was bigger and better than ever. Now the winners of the festival have been announced including the Jury Award Winners, Director’s Choice, Audience Choice, and more!. 2022...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College’s Del E. Webb Family Center Maintains High Rating
Yavapai College’s Del E. Webb Family Enrichment Center maintained its stature as one of the leading lights of quality childcare in Yavapai County and the state with the renewal of its five-star rating from Arizona’s childcare oversight program, Quality First. “It’s a big deal,” FEC Director Virginia Hout...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Needs Volunteers
The Town of Prescott Valley is seeking applicants from Town Residents to fill seats on the Building Board of Appeals, the Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors, and the Parks Arts and Recreation Commission. All boards/commission seats are volunteer positions by appointment of the Town Council. Here is your opportunity to have an influence on Town activities by volunteering for these boards.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Heads to Verde Valley
The calendar is quickly turning through the fall seasons and that means the return of basketball at Yavapai College is imminent. While an official schedule release and media day are upcoming, Head Coach Jay Joyner and his men’s basketball squad are preparing to win games and have already used three of their four scrimmage dates allotted by the NJCAA.
SignalsAZ
Vacancy Announced for Yavapai College Governing Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced a vacancy on the Yavapai College District Governing Board for District 5. A map and general geographical areas within the district are attached. The opening was created by the resignation of Board Member Mitch Padilla, who will be leaving the Yavapai College...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Volleyball Begins Six-Game Home-stand
theprescotttimes.com
YAVAPAI COUNTY DISTRICT 4 TOWN HALL MEETING
Yavapai County Supervisor, Craig L. Brown, will hold a Town Hall meeting at Fire Station 57 on 4125 W. Outer Loop Road. Yavapai County staff that will be in attendance include the Sheriff’s Office, Development Services, Public Works, and Emergency Management. Join us on Wednesday, October 26th at 6:00...
SignalsAZ
Sedona Opens The National Community Survey to Residents
The city of Sedona invites all residents to take The National Community Survey (NCS) online before Nov. 3, 2022. The goal of the NCS Survey is to gather feedback in order to gauge resident sentiment on important topics like:. Economy. Mobility. Community design. Natural environment. Parks and recreation. Health and...
SignalsAZ
Mock Car Accident Event Hosted by AAEC in Prescott Valley
Between Monday, October 31, 2022, and Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Arizona Agribusiness and Equine Center (AAEC), a charter high school in Prescott Valley, will be partnering with the Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a mock car accident scene to showcase the dangers of being under the influence of alcohol/drugs and operating a motor vehicle.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Volleyball Falls Twice in Yuma
The Yavapai College volleyball team headed south this weekend for its final regular season road games with two matchups scheduled against the Arizona Western College Matadors. On Friday night, AWC swept the Roughriders before another scheduled matchup on Saturday afternoon in which AWC prevailed in four sets. The pair of losses pushes YC’s overall record to 4-11 and conference record to 2-5.
SignalsAZ
September PAAR Home Sales Market Statistics
Prescott Area Association of Realtors (PAAR) publishes monthly updates showing the status of the June home sales through the main areas served in Yavapai County including Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt. Here is a summary of the home sales market statistics in the quad cities of central Arizona:
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Board of Adjustments Members Needed
The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two seats on its Board of Adjustments, each for a full three-year term. This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council and serves without pay. All five commission members must be residents of Cottonwood living within the incorporated city limits.
theprescotttimes.com
Your Prescott Mayor Update October 10, 2022
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott hosted a series of four open house public meetings to share information about the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District. Many people attended and were able to get the answers to their questions and concerns. The next step in the process is the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, which will be continued this Thursday, October 13th at 9 AM. The meeting takes place at the City Council Chambers.
AZFamily
Boy critically injured after being shot at cemetery in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A young boy is listed in critical condition at a Phoenix hospital after he was shot at a Camp Verde cemetery Wednesday morning. Responding to a 911 call, officers discovered a young boy suffering from a single gunshot to his upper body at the Yavapai Apache Cemetery. He was taken by helicopter to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
kawc.org
Protect Democracy Project wants one Arizona county to not monitor ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX -- An attorney for Protect Democracy Project is demanding that Yavapai County, Ariz. groups drop their plans to watch ballot drop boxes, claiming it likely violates both state and federal law. But it remains an open question whether the planned actions of these organizations -- or others who may...
prescottenews.com
Prescott City Council Agrees to Sunset .75% PSPRS Tax December 31, 2022
City Projects Unfunded Liability to be Below $1.5 Million. Tuesday (10/11), Prescott City Council voted to adopt Ordinance No. 2022-1801 eliminating the 0.75% Transaction Privilege Tax Dedicated to Paying Down the City’s Unfunded Liability in the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), effective December 31, 2022. The City is projecting that the unfunded PSPRS liability will be below $1.5 Million, which according to the voter approved Proposition 443, allows the tax to sunset.
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona next month
A popular discount retail store recently announced that it would be opening another new store location in Arizona in early November, just in time for the busy holiday shopping season. Read on to learn more.
theprescotttimes.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
AZFamily
Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around...
