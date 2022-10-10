Read full article on original website
Fremont teen driver injured in crash during high-speed race on Blacow Road
FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fremont issued a warning Wednesday about reckless driving with an update about a crash involving a 17-year-old boy who was injured while racing with another car on Blacow Road last week. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 4, the teen was racing another vehicle at high speed, headed south […]
Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Oct. 11, 2022, at 4:49 p.m.- California Highway Patrol said that Highway 101 at Old Stage road is back open after a head-on crash occurred Tuesday. CHP said a suspect they were chasing on Highway 101 carjacked someone. The suspect was driving recklessly, so CHP stopped the pursuit of the vehcile. The post Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP appeared first on KION546.
Man sitting in parked car dies in Hayward crash
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was sitting inside a car parked in Hayward when another driver’s vehicle slammed into the parked car, according to police. The man in the parked car was knocked unconscious and died at the scene, the Hayward Police Department stated. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the […]
Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash along Highway 101
SALINAS, Calif. — A head-on crash was reported on Highway 101 near Old Stage Road, Tuesday afternoon. According to Caltrans, a wrong-way driver was driving north on southbound Highway 101 when they crashed into another car. Southbound Highway 101 was fully closed at Old Stage, Caltrans reported. The stolen...
Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose
A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
2 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Prunedale (Prunedale, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Prunedale on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 5:10 a.m. when [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Castro Valley homeowner shot trying to prevent catalytic converter theft
(KRON) — A Castro Valley homeowner was shot early Wednesday morning by one of four suspects who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter, according to news release tweeted out by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue. […]
Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting
SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Cruz
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris has been arrested in Santa Cruz for the October 8, 2022, murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted the suspect earlier today and arrested him without incident for the outstanding warrant.
Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area
A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies
SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a subject that was believed to be armed at Soquel High School was released after no weapon was found Wednesday. Soquel High School Resource Officer received information that someone was armed at the school. The same officer found a person matching the description and confronted The post Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies appeared first on KION546.
1 dead, 1 in critical condition in a Saratoga collision
One person is dead, and another is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle. According to the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department, the two pedestrians were gathering their belongings from their vehicles when a third car hit them while attempting to park. The female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries...
1 arrested, 1 in critical condition after stabbing at Milpitas apartment complex
(KRON) — One person is in custody and another is in the hospital in critical condition following a stabbing at an apartment complex in Milpitas, Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 on Wednesday. The incident took place at the Cerano Apartments at 501 Murphy Ranch Road. The call to law enforcement came in just before 2 […]
Man killed by wood chipper in California
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California. Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He had been […]
Tree trimmer who died falling into wood chipper in Menlo Park ID'd; Cal/OSHA investigating
The man was identified as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. He was 47 years old and resided in Redwood City, according to the San Mateo County Coroner's Office.
Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police
A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Santa Cruz on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened at around 3 a.m. west of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park
The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
Hollister DUI driver who killed a woman, injured fiancé sentenced to prison
HOLLISTER, Calif. — --Video from previous coverage. The man who struck and killed a Hollister woman in June of 2021 was sentenced to jail on Thursday, the District Attorney's office reported. Sarah Villar, 32, was out for a walk on Father’s Day with her fiancé and their dog was...
