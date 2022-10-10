ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they found a car flipped over on Clifford Avenue near Elisa Circle Wednesday morning. Police said this suspect ran from the scene after hitting two parked vehicles at eight in the morning. Witnesses were able to identify the suspect and police later found him. Alexis Chavez, 26, was found The post Man arrested after crashing into two cars and flipping his own in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE Oct. 11, 2022, at 4:49 p.m.- California Highway Patrol said that Highway 101 at Old Stage road is back open after a head-on crash occurred Tuesday. CHP said a suspect they were chasing on Highway 101 carjacked someone. The suspect was driving recklessly, so CHP stopped the pursuit of the vehcile. The post Drunk driver arrested for wrong-way crash near Old Stage Road on Highway 101: CHP appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Man sitting in parked car dies in Hayward crash

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was sitting inside a car parked in Hayward when another driver’s vehicle slammed into the parked car, according to police. The man in the parked car was knocked unconscious and died at the scene, the Hayward Police Department stated. The crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday near the […]
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Accidents
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KSBW.com

Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash along Highway 101

SALINAS, Calif. — A head-on crash was reported on Highway 101 near Old Stage Road, Tuesday afternoon. According to Caltrans, a wrong-way driver was driving north on southbound Highway 101 when they crashed into another car. Southbound Highway 101 was fully closed at Old Stage, Caltrans reported. The stolen...
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose

A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chp#Nissan Pathfinder#Traffic Accident
KSBW.com

Police identify homicide victim in Salinas shooting

SALINAS, Calif. — Police have released the identity of the person they say was shot at a party in Salinas Sunday morning. Raymond Xavier Matias, 17, has been identified as the homicide victim. He was found in critical condition at a party on San Ysidro Way and died at...
SALINAS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Cruz

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Ynez, Calif. – Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris has been arrested in Santa Cruz for the October 8, 2022, murder of 72-year-old Terry Wilson. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, contacted the suspect earlier today and arrested him without incident for the outstanding warrant.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KMPH.com

Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area

A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
GILROY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies

SOQUEL, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a subject that was believed to be armed at Soquel High School was released after no weapon was found Wednesday. Soquel High School Resource Officer received information that someone was armed at the school. The same officer found a person matching the description and confronted The post Alleged armed suspect at Soquel High School not armed, released: deputies appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
sftimes.com

1 dead, 1 in critical condition in a Saratoga collision

One person is dead, and another is critically injured after being struck by a vehicle. According to the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Department, the two pedestrians were gathering their belongings from their vehicles when a third car hit them while attempting to park. The female pedestrian succumbed to her injuries...
SARATOGA, CA
KTLA

Man killed by wood chipper in California

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A tree trimmer was killed after falling into a wood chipper on Tuesday in Menlo Park, located in Northern California. Menlo Park Police say they received a call around 12:53 p.m. and sent officers to the 900 block of Peggy Lane, where they found a man dead. He had been […]
MENLO PARK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police

A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
MENLO PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy