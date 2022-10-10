Read full article on original website
kimmiebrickell
3d ago
I would not believe anything she said after all during lock down when we could not leave our house and it was required to mask up she and her lousy husband went out to dinner with no mask when our kids could not go to school her kids could when our kids were forced to get the vaccine her kids did not have to i guess that’s a democrat thing do as i tell you not as i do
Reply(10)
15
Popsgirl
3d ago
While I do not like this man and do believe that he’s a creep- these women needed to come out WHEN IT HAPPENED!
Reply(3)
8
Gene Marcus
3d ago
another way to get more money...so bs all of a sudden she comes out. Aren't they rich enough from ripping us off.
Reply
6
SFGate
Feds: California's Orange County misused jail snitches
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the Sheriff's Department and prosecutors in Orange County, California, ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy...
Who is Brian Dahle? 1-on-1 with the man trying to unseat CA Gov. Gavin Newsom
A recent poll found that more than 50% of California voters are not familiar with Republican State Senator Brian Dahle, who is running against current Governor Gavin Newsom.
California attorney general to investigate LA redistricting after leaked audio of racist comments
California's attorney general will investigate L.A.'s redistricting process as three of the city's councilmembers face calls to resign over a recording of them making racist comments.
Gov. Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom among accusers at Weinstein trial
LOS ANGELES -- Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. "Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap," Newsom's attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement. "She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life's work to improve...
Update on the five Northern Californians accused or convicted in the January 6 Capitol attack | To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Thursday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video of close aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that led to his supporters' fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
SFGate
Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
SFGate
Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember's resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
wufe967.com
Mom and baby hit by teen driver flee LA, Gascon's policies: 'Good citizens are being punished'
The California mother who was hit by a car while walking her baby in a stroller last summer said she has left Los Angeles because the policies of liberal Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon made her fear for her family’s safety. “The state of L.A. is very...
SFGate
Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election...
Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports
Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
SFGate
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
mynewsla.com
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A high-ranking member of an Oxnard-based street gang was sentenced on Thursday to 13.5 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses and extorting "taxes" on behalf of a Mexican mafia prison gang. The post High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
‘Incel’ hate crime suspect faces charges in California connected to YouTube videos
A 25-year-old man with a misdemeanor hate crime conviction in Nevada faces a list of felony charges in California after he was apprehended in September.
elpaisanoonline.com
Potential Serial Killer in California
Last Tuesday, California police shared details about a possible serial killer in the Golden State. Police have linked seven crimes to this case, five of them committed in the last six months in Stockton. Stockton is a city of 320,000 people 50 miles from Sacramento, the capital of California. One of the victims of the other two incidents that occurred in April of last year in the city of Oakland fortunately survived the altercation. Unfortunately the fatal victim was a 40-year-old Hispanic.
Prop 30: Why mayors of SJ, Oakland and Newsom are on opposite sides of the EV ballot measure
San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo is the latest local politician to speak out on in favor of Proposition 30, measure aimed to raise taxes on the wealthy in order to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. The move - pitting many others in the Democratic Party against Governor Newsom who opposes it.
californiaglobe.com
This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful
Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
SFGate
California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
Coroner says death of Northern California teen Kiely Rodni was an accident
The death of Kiely Rodni, a California teen who went missing in August, was declared accidental by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Coroner.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: High-pitched sounds used to deter encampments, CA pot eradication effort, Sacramento Music Census
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
