ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 45

kimmiebrickell
3d ago

I would not believe anything she said after all during lock down when we could not leave our house and it was required to mask up she and her lousy husband went out to dinner with no mask when our kids could not go to school her kids could when our kids were forced to get the vaccine her kids did not have to i guess that’s a democrat thing do as i tell you not as i do

Reply(10)
15
Popsgirl
3d ago

While I do not like this man and do believe that he’s a creep- these women needed to come out WHEN IT HAPPENED!

Reply(3)
8
Gene Marcus
3d ago

another way to get more money...so bs all of a sudden she comes out. Aren't they rich enough from ripping us off.

Reply
6
Related
SFGate

Feds: California's Orange County misused jail snitches

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday that the Sheriff's Department and prosecutors in Orange County, California, ran an extensive jailhouse informant program for years that violated the rights of criminal defendants. The federal agency, which began investigating the allegations in 2016, issued a lengthy...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Gov. Newsom's wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES -- Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. "Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap," Newsom's attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement. "She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life's work to improve...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
New York State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Los Angeles leader in racism scandal resigns Council seat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former president of the Los Angeles City Council resigned from public office Wednesday, three days after a recording surfaced of her making racist remarks in a meeting that is now the subject of a state investigation. Nury Martinez, the first Latina to hold the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Racist remarks could spell trouble for LA political maps

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort by three Latino politicians to maximize their influence in Los Angeles backfired after a leaked recording of their meeting exposed crude and, at times, racist banter that has already led to one city councilmember's resignation and could have broader legal and political consequences.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Jennifer Siebel Newsom
Person
Gavin Newsom
SFGate

Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election...
MOBILE, AL
KTLA

Labor union president resigns following leaked recording of racist conversation: Reports

Ron Herrera, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, and one of four people heard on leaked audio recordings during a 2021 meeting in which several high-ranking political leaders participated in mocking colleagues and making racist comments about a councilman’s son, has resigned from his position as the union’s president. The Los Angeles […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Violent Crime#The Associated Press#The Los Angeles Times
News Channel 3-12

High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A high-ranking member of an Oxnard-based street gang was sentenced on Thursday to 13.5 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses and extorting "taxes" on behalf of a Mexican mafia prison gang. The post High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
elpaisanoonline.com

Potential Serial Killer in California

Last Tuesday, California police shared details about a possible serial killer in the Golden State. Police have linked seven crimes to this case, five of them committed in the last six months in Stockton. Stockton is a city of 320,000 people 50 miles from Sacramento, the capital of California. One of the victims of the other two incidents that occurred in April of last year in the city of Oakland fortunately survived the altercation. Unfortunately the fatal victim was a 40-year-old Hispanic.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy