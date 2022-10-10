Natchez Sen. Melanie Sojourner tells podcast listeners she has one goal — seeing that Lt. Gov. Hosemann ‘never holds office again’

Read full article on original website
Related
Judge rules Mississippi lawmakers can’t funnel tax dollars to private schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled Mississippi lawmakers illegally tried to spend taxpayer dollars on private schools, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Mississippi. The ruling by Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin is a victory for Parents for Public Schools. The nonprofit group sued to block […]
WLOX
State representative says simple possession marijuana pardons will help Mississippi’s economy
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. “People are convicted for marijuana possession who may be denied employment, housing or educational opportunities as a result of that conviction,” Biden said. State Rep. Jeffrey Hullum III believes the president’s latest move...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi congressional, judicial elections set for Nov. 8
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi has important races for U.S. House of Representatives, some special elections and non-partisan judicial races on the ballot Nov. 8. Some of those races are uncontested, with only one candidate qualifying to run for the office. For instance, that’s the case in circuit court judge races in the 8th and 10th districts and the 12th Chancery Court District.
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
REDISTRICTING: Vidalia Aldermen to consider approval of 5 districts instead of 3
VIDALIA, La. — Two proposals for where new district lines could be drawn were presented at Tuesday’s meeting of the Vidalia Mayor and Board of Aldermen. These maps look very different from the original three districts in the Town of Vidalia because they each outline five districts with approximately 800 voters in each.
New scholarship paying full tuition for in-state students at Mississippi College
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who...
‘Belle Collective’ Star Lateshia Pearson Serves Black Women Entrepreneurs Financial Literacy Over Brunches
Lateshia Pearson of OWN Network’s Belle Collective is an entrepreneur and certified life coach building an empire with sisterhood in mind. A Pelahatchie Belle at heart, Pearson is uniting Black women all around her home state of Mississippi to fill the need most Black entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners don’t have access to: support.
WLOX
Opening of new Mississippi Veterans Home pushed back to 2024
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Veterans hoping to move into the state’s newest veterans home will have to wait a little longer. Officials now say the $64 million project won’t open until early 2024. A groundbreaking was held back in 2019 for the 100-bed Mississippi Veterans Home at...
RELATED PEOPLE
WAPT
Entergy offering $150 bill credit to eligible Mississippi customers
JACKSON, Miss. — You might be eligible for a one-time, first-come, first-served $150 credit on your Entergy bill. Customers who qualify can go to entergybillhelp.com at beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, to apply. "It is important that you fully complete and submit your application as soon as...
Natchez Democrat
Mississippi River reaches lowest point in decade
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi River at Vidalia and Natchez has reached its lowest point since 2012, but not the lowest ever recorded. According to river stage data from the Jackson National Weather Service, as of Tuesday afternoon, the river stage at Natchez was just under 13 feet and forecasted to crest at 13 feet before the weekend. It could recede to just above 11 feet by Oct. 24.
Natchez Democrat
Hog Trapper uses social media to reach people about feral hog problem
JACKSON — Feral Hogs continue to be an issue facing Mississippi. Each year the wild hogs cause $1.5 billion in damages according to the United States Department of Agriculture. It is a problem for wildlife and native fauna because the hogs destroy habitat and hamper reproductive success. Additionally, hogs...
Natchez Democrat
Natchez seeking participants for 2023 SNAP program
NATCHEZ —The City of Natchez, in partnership with Concordia Bank & Trust and Home Bank, is preparing for the upcoming 2023 Special Needs Assistance Program, or SNAP funding cycle and is seeking qualified homeowners interested in participating in this housing assistance program. To qualify for the SNAP Program, a participant must be at least fifty-five years of age or disabled, live in the city limits, own their home, with the home serving as the participant’s primary residence. In addition, a participant’s income limits cannot exceed 80% of median income based on household size. In addition, there cannot be any liens or judgments filed against the participant’s home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
Timothy Cortez Johnson Sr.
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Timothy Cortez “Mooke” Johnson, 52, of Oak Ridge, TN, formerly of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Knoxville, TN will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Peter Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson officiating.
wcbi.com
Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Worth $202,000 Finds Winner
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 was hit last night for the Tuesday, Oct. 11, drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in...
Mississippi receives $712M for infrastructure improvements
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced that Mississippi will receive $712.5 million. The funds will be used for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure […]
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
State police whistleblower rejects settlement offer
MONROE, La. — The whistleblower who was fired as a state trooper rejected a settlement offer this week, because he wanted his day in court. Carl Cavalier's actions led to a closer look at the death of Ronald Greene in custody of Louisiana State Police. Greene was killed after...
Severed foot in bucket on Mississippi man’s property breaks open 2016 Louisiana cold case
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A severed foot found in Mississippi in 2019 has led Louisiana police to the identity of a man found dismembered along a rural stretch of highway in 2016. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office officials announced on Friday that the badly decomposed body found along...
Natchez Democrat
MDWFP offers assistance programs to hunters, landowners
JACKSON — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks have a few assistance programs to help hunters and landowners to improve the habitat and wildlife. These include the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP), private lands program and the pond assistance program. Mississippians are encouraged to take advantage of these...
Comments / 0