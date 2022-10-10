Meridian Twp. Police in search of woman with felony warrant

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you know a Consetta Gathers?

The 61-year-old is wanted by Meridian Township Police for a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.

Additionally, Gathers has warrants out for her arrest in other jurisdictions.

Gathers is around 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs around 230 pounds.

Gathers has an unknown hair color and brown eyes, according to a Facebook post from Meridian Twp. Police .

Do you have any information regarding Consetta’s whereabouts? Submit a tip online or call the department at 517-853-4800.

