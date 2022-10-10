19-year-old struggling in ocean vanishes as relative tries to save him, Hawaii cops say

A relative tried rescuing his 19-year-old family member who was struggling to swim off a Hawaii beach, police said.

But Jaren Asalele, of Oahu, never resurfaced from the water off of Kauai’s North Shore on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Kauai Police Department said in a news release.

Rescuers responded to Kalihiwai Beach around 3 p.m. and did not find him before the sun went down, police said.

The search for Asalele continued on Sunday and Monday.

Asalele is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing orange swim shorts.

A High Surf Advisory was issued for Kauai’s north facing shores.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to the National Weather Service.

“Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous,” the agency said.

