8 Indigenous Designers to Support on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Always
This month, we celebrate and honor Native American people and commemorate their histories and cultures. But the time to support Indigenous artists is all year round. Sustainability and tradition are often at the forefront of Indigenous design, whether it’s the way Keri Ataumbi uses visual storytelling in her jewelry or the history behind Jamie Gentry’s bespoke moccasin boutique. By uplifting Indigenous, Native American, and First Nation-owned brands, you help grow small business, spread inclusivity, and encourage authentic art. Here are eight designers to support this Indigenous Peoples’ Day—and always.
Analysis: How Indigenous languages can be preserved, and why those efforts help revitalize culture
When the federal government set up boarding schools in the 19th century to assimilate Native American children into American culture, one of the objectives was to get them to turn away from the use of their native languages. In recognition of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the U.S., The Conversation turned to Daryl Baldwin, a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma who is a leader in Native American language and cultural revitalization and a member of the National Council on the Humanities, for insight into a tribal community’s efforts working with a university to help bring languages back.
Voices: OLD How we’re building power for Native People at the ballot box
Today, on Indigenous Peoples Day and every other day, Native peoples across Turtle Island are flourishing – resistant and resilient to the ways society attempts to silence us.Native peoples are leading, organizing, creating, educating, innovating, advocating, and thriving – on Capitol Hill, in Hollywood, on reservations, rural and urban communities. We’ve made incredible strides in representation, breaking through industries like media and entertainment that have long perpetuated our erasure. We are championing narrative disrupting Native-created content like Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, and Prey. Native peoples broke records in 2020 voting in unprecedented numbers, tipping the scales on numerous generation-defining elections, and...
Reckoning With Our Past on Indigenous Peoples’ Day
Native American life expectancy declined from 72 years in 2019 to about 65 years in 2021. Such a drop is staggering. Indigenous Peoples’ Day provides an opportunity to engage in a discussion about the foundational drivers of Indigenous health. Poor health indicators are driven by socioeconomic factors, including poverty,...
Hispanic, Latino or Latinx? Here are the differences between the terms and why they matter
As the Hispanic and Latino population evolve, so does the language. “Even within my family, we don’t agree on the terms,” a Sacramento native said.
Discovering Even Friendly Aliens Could Have Some Real Risks For Humanity
Science fiction is the realm where people traditionally wrestle with the idea of contact with an ETI (Extraterrestrial Intelligence). But now, those discussions are migrating from science fiction into more serious realms. Academics are going back and forth, one paper at a time, concerning the response and geopolitical fallout from...
‘We’re on our own.’ How people with disabilities are left out of climate planning
When the inevitable hurricanes threaten New Orleans, it’s hard for India Scott to figure where to go. In the city where she was born and raised, she’s stayed in hotels, relief shelters and, during Hurricane Katrina, in the famously overcrowded Superdome. But it is always a gamble choosing...
How To Know If It's A Costume Or Cultural Appropriation
Indigenous Peoples' Day became a nationally recognized holiday in the United States in 2021, according to the White House. A day rooted in celebrating Indigenous peoples' sovereignty and taking a critical look at Western colonization, cities and states across the country are holding events in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day.
As states ban abortions, more people may turn to self-managed abortion care – with more legal challenges to come
With 13 states fully banning most abortions, experts say new legal battles are likely to arise over abortions that occur without the direct involvement of a doctor, known as self-managed abortion care. With the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June, some patients must travel to other states for...
Today is World Mental Health Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day
- Dedicated to Carl Hammerschlag, MD, who passed away on January 21, 2022. It seems psychiatrically appropriate that we not only have the global World Mental Health Day today, which we previewed on Friday, but more specially, Indigenous Peoples’ Day, for Indigenous individuals represent unrealized mental health needs for them and for the rest of us.
What the Jan. 6 committee can learn from past truth commissions
The U.S. congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attacks is resuming its hearings on Oct. 13, 2022, and is expected to produce a report before the November midterm elections about rioters’ attempted coup and efforts to prevent President Joe Biden from assuming office. The bipartisan committee...
Study: Climate disaster coverage can perpetuate false narratives
A recently published study out of the University of Kansas suggests that damaging racial and gender stereotypes were perpetuated by newspaper images included in coverage of Hurricane Harvey. The big picture: Presenting people of color as victims and white people as rescuers in U.S. news coverage of climate disasters has...
The intersection of population, poverty, and climate change
In November, the United Nations will announce that the global population has surpassed eight billion people, only 11 years after we reached seven billion in 2011. The latest projections suggest that we will reach 9.7 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100. For organizations working to reduce poverty, empower people to meet those challenges, and protect the natural world on which we all depend, the eight billion milestone is a reminder that we urgently need to understand the role of population growth in these crises, and come together to find solutions.
Positive childhood experiences of coastal and inland waters such as rivers and lakes linked to better adult well-being
New research based on data from 18 countries concludes that adults with better mental health are more likely to report having spent time playing in and around coastal and inland waters, such as rivers and lakes (also known collectively as blue spaces) as children. The finding was replicated in each...
Climate change hits some of us much harder than others – but affected groups are fighting back
All around us, climate change is worsening existing disadvantage. In Australia, we need only look to low-income households hit harder by rising energy and fuel prices, and flood responses in northern New South Wales overlooking the needs of people with disability. These are examples of “climate injustice”. In our research on climate change and social justice in Australia, we have found again and again that people already experiencing marginalisation are most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. But importantly, these are often the groups leading social movements to demand that equity and fairness for current and future generations are...
Perspective: A new metaphor for American pluralism — potluck nation
The melting pot was a good analogy for its time, but potlucks are how a diverse democracy does civic life well. As America’s demographics change, so should the way we think about the country and what we bring to the table
Census data hides racial diversity of US 'Hispanics,' to the country's detriment
As I opened a recent email from my local grocery store chain advertising Hispanic Heritage Month—it runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 each year—I was surprised to see it highlighting recipes from four distinct regions: Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America. The advertisement rightly noted...
Social media polarizes politics for a different reason than you might think
Social media are polarizing not because they isolate us with likeminded others, as often thought, but because they provide spaces where we create social identities that increasingly align with our political preferences. "This drives conflict and creates an all-encompassing division between two homogeneous and opposed political tribes," concludes digital geographer Petter Törnberg in a new study. "The internet is thus less of an echo chamber, and more like the Lord of the Flies." The study is now published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
