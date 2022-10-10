Stream It Or Skip It: ‘SurrealEstate’ on Syfy, Where It’s All About Selling Those Million Spook Listings

The full first season of SurrealEstate arrives on Syfy after premiering in 2021 on the Canadian channel CTV Sci-Fi. And this season might have been the end for the paranormal dramedy starring Schitt’s Creek veterans Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy, had Syfy not stepped in to revive it. (The second season of SurrealEstate will drop in 2023.) For now, you can enjoy ten episodes that operate in the shifting marketplace between haunted house and happy home.

SURREALESTATE : STREAM IT OR SKIP IT?

Opening Shot: Heavy rain, nighttime, and a man walking; lighting crashes, and he’s framed near a lamppost in his hat and coat – it’s the original art from The Exorcist come to life. “House for sale by owner,” a sign reads.

The Gist: The lightning is also the companion of Megan Donovan (Tenille Read), who’s inside her drafty old house studying a creaky textbook on surgery and anatomy. Suddenly chased from the study by a series of freaky occurrences, she encounters Luke Roman (Tim Rozon, also of Wynonna Earp ) on the rain-slicked porch. “I’m here about the house. I’m the real estate guy.”

It turns out Luke’s agency specializes in metaphysically engaged properties. He doesn’t believe in ghosts, he just works with them. His team determines a home’s perception of creepiness, and how much of that is calculable in its saleability. And like the true blue real estate agent he is, Luke always has the back of the seller. He reassures Megan that he’ll protect a property’s market-driven value, “in this world or the next.”

The haunts in houses still need to be enumerated, just like a punch list. And at the office, Luke gets the 411 on the “malevolent entity evaluation” of a few properties they’re representing by his dedicated team. August Ripley (Maurice Dean Wint) is the agency’s proprietary tech whiz – catch him with his spirit sight binoculars, revealing the ghosts chilling on one property’s veranda. Phil Orley (Adam Korson, This Is Us ) is a fallen Catholic priest and Luke’s crack researcher, everything from probate documents to paranormal activity. And Zooey (Savannah Basley, another Wynonna Earp vet) is the office manager with a snarky comment for everybody. Joining this group from a rival agency, real estate agent Susan Ireland (Sarah Levy, Schitt’s Creek ) quickly figures out that Roman and his team aren’t industry standard. But Luke’s also figured something out about her.

Photo: Everett Collection

What Shows Will It Remind You Of? Since you can thank Syfy for un-canceling SurrealEstate and bringing it back to life, why not pair it with some of the network’s other offerings pairing the workaday with the supernatural, like Reginald the Vampire or Chucky ?

Our Take: “Some agencies, they help their clients sell their houses by reducing clutter, or by putting drops of vanilla extract on hot light bulbs for that fresh-baked cookie smell. We help them by stopping the walls from bleeding.” SurrealEstate definitely respects both sides of its titular portmanteau, and that’s commendable, because the show wouldn’t work if it didn’t. Yes, Luke Roman’s agency employs paranormal researchers who sport gadgets to peer into the spirit world. And he has a sight of his own that seems touched by the supernatural. (Luke’s departed parents are a big part of his personal life.) But Luke never misses a chance to rationalize the nature of being haunted, or to contextualize it in the course of the real estate industry’s everyday challenges. “Hauntings are really just unfinished business,” he tells Susan when she joins the team. “Don’t rule out the rational explanation.” It’s a balance that keeps the show humming nicely in the wiggle room between human life and surreal life.

Sex and Skin: Nothing here.

Parting Shot: “A Frenchman named Rochefoucauld once wrote, ‘It is with true love as it is with ghosts. Everyone talks about it, but few have seen it.’ And with that voiceover Luke Roman returns to Megan Donovan’s home. But it’s not the homeowner who he sees in the window.

Sleeper Star: Tim Rozon brings plenty of eccentric curiosity and wholesome charm to Luke Roman, but it’s Sarah Levy who quickly brings Susan Ireland to life, deftly filling in bits of the character’s backstory with a mix of dignity and contemporary cynicism, and saving the full reveal of Susan’s secrets for a later closing date.

Most Pilot-y Line: Early on, Luke Roman delivers a great example of how SurrealEstate cheekily blends the paranormal and the supernatural with PITI reserves and maturity dates. “A ‘stigmatized property’ is one whose market value has been affected by unfortunate occurrences,” Roman tells Megan. “Tragic events associated with the property, including but not limited to murder, suicide, even accidental death, or the perception, real or imagined, of any residual unpleasantness related to said unfortunate occurrences. A stigmatized property can lose up to 35% of its market value.”

Our Call: STREAM IT. SurrealEstate is a quirky mix of workplace laughs, interpersonal drama, and conventional haunted house frights that never loses sight of the human element in supernatural occurrences.

Johnny Loftus is an independent writer and editor living at large in Chicagoland. His work has appeared in The Village Voice, All Music Guide, Pitchfork Media, and Nicki Swift. Follow him on Twitter: @glennganges