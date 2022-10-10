Read full article on original website
Related
Youngkin hopes to boost Virginia’s Republican congressional candidates with campaign stops, super PAC
Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to make several campaign stops through Election Day to rally voters for Republican candidates in Virginia's three most closely watched and competitive congressional races.
Democrats with slight edge on generic Virginia congressional ballot, new poll shows
Virginia voters slightly favor Democrats over Republicans on a generic ballot and are split on their top issues ahead of the midterms, a new poll shows, but most disapprove of President Joe Biden's job performance.
WSLS
Here’s your guide to the 2022 Virginia General Election
Election Day will be here before you know it, and we’re working for you on everything you’ll need to know ahead of the big day. We’ve compiled a list of commonly asked questions concerning the general election:. How do I register to vote?. There are three ways...
schillingshow.com
White lies: Democrat 5CD candidate Throneburg’s “voter suppression” claim refuted by Fluvanna Registrar FOIA response
Desperate for attention to his flailing congressional campaign, pro-abortion Democrat, “pastor” Josh Throneburg, is pushing wild, sometimes silly allegations and conspiracy theories about Republican “voter suppression.”. In an October 8 Facebook post, the self-proclaimed “progressive Christian” laid out his case (copied below in full). The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Virginians split not only on policy, but also what issues matter ahead of Midterms: Survey
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WSET) — It's a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to how Virginians feel about the midterm election, according to a new survey released on Wednesday from Christopher Newport University's The Wason Center for Civic Leadership. The Wason Center said Virginians are not only...
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin has 50% approval rating, an almost 10 percentage-point increase
Less than a month before the midterms, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has bumped up his approval rating among Virginia voters by almost 10 percentage-points since February, according to a new poll released Wednesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University. Ten months into his four-year term, Gov....
wakg.com
New Poll Shows Virginians Split on Direction and Key Issues
A new survey shows that Virginians are split on policy and important issues as November approaches. The survey from the Wason Center for Civic Leadership revealed that 42% of residents think the state is heading in the right direction, while 40% think it’s going in the wrong direction. According...
Civil rights group demands efforts to end voter intimidation
What happened in Arizona didn't stay in Arizona. Unproven claims of fraud in the 2020 election have triggered new policies across the country and right here in Virginia. Attorney General Jason Miyares is the head of the new Virginia Election Integrity Unit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Is he running in 2023? Emporia native Hermie Sadler is focused on upcoming midterm elections
There is growing speculation in and around Emporia and Greensville County that business owner Hermie Sadler is planning a run for Senate in Virginia's new 17th District. Emporia and Greensville County fall within the boundaries of the new District. Sadler, a lifelong Emporia resident, hosted a meet and greet for...
wvtf.org
Riggleman endorses Spanberger, continuing a long line of cross-party endorsements in Virginia
As the race for Congress heats up, one prominent Republican is throwing his support behind a Democrat. "This is not a typical political ad. I'm a Republican congressman saying nice things about a Democrat..." That's former Republican Congressman Denver Riggleman in a new ad endorsing incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger. Riggleman...
Inside Nova
Counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties most concerned about climate change in Virginia using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Augusta Free Press
Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route
The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
WJLA
SEE IT: Gov. Hogan celebrates opening of new Nice-Middleton bridge over Potomac
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan cut the ribbon Wednesday on the grand opening of the new Nice-Middleton Bridge in Charles County. The event was hosted by the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA). The US 301 bridge connects Charles County in Maryland and King George County in...
cbs19news
Candidate's campaign raises concerns about voter intimidation, incorrect information
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A candidate for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives says there have been instances of voter intimidation taking place. Fifth Congressional District Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg says it has been taking place since early voting got underway. In a statement, he says intimidation...
Virginia voting registration closes next week, here’s what you need to know
Election Day is coming up soon, and whether you are voting early, in person or through the mail, you'll need to make sure your voter registration up to date before you head to the polls. The last day to do that in Virginia is coming up next week.
WSET
Virginia's State Fraud, Waste & Abuse Hotline turns 30! More than 22,000 calls received
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — October 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Office of the State Inspector General’s State Fraud, Waste, and Abuse Hotline. “For three decades, the Hotline has given callers the opportunity to report anonymously on situations where fraud, waste or abuse might have occurred in state agencies and institutions, so it can be eliminated,” said OSIG Hotline Manager Richard Scholl.
Virginia World War II veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal
A World War II veteran in Midlothian was presented with the Congressional Gold Medal for his service to his country during a ceremony Thursday.
Chesterfield parents and students speak out about Governor Youngkin’s transgender policy
At the Chesterfield County School Board meeting on Tuesday night, parents and students addressed the board about Governor Younkin's proposed changes to Virginia's policy on transgender students.
Virginia offering free beehive equipment
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will accept applications for the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program from Oct. 26 through Nov. 10. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents. Qualified applicants will be selected at random from all eligible applications submitted during the application period.
Comments / 0