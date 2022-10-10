ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs

By Paula Jones
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDhiC_0iTc4GMl00

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling Zachary’s Arleen Subdivision and they came in contact with a silver Honda Accord that had three people inside.

WATCH: Coast Guard rescues 3 boaters from shark-infested water off Louisiana coast

Deputies identified 60-year-old Dewey Lee Morgan as the driver and say when they attempted to have Morgan step out of the vehicle and follow additional orders, he fled on foot.

EBRSO says deputies followed Morgan and warned him a taser would be deployed if he refused to comply.

In an apparently violent encounter, deputies say even after they tased Morgan, he continued to resist them.

The affidavit says one of the deputies was wounded after the encounter with Morgan and had to be checked out at Lane Memorial Hospital for a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, deputies allegedly found a meth pipe in one of Morgan’s pockets, discovered that one of his passengers (Ryan Dean Whitehead) was a fugitive from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, and allegedly found that Morgan’s other passenger (Kimberly Faith Langlois) had crystal meth in her purse.

Deputies say all three individuals were taken into custody.

Morgan’s charges include resisting an officer with force/violence and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Zachary, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Zachary, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Central, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision

Louisiana Man Arrested for DWI on the Water Following a Two-Vessel Collision. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on October 11, 2022, that agents arrested a Violet, Louisiana man for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI) after a two-vessel boating incident in St. Bernard Parish on October 4.
VIOLET, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Illegal Drugs#Arleen Subdivision#Coast Guard#Lane Memorial Hospital
theleesvilleleader.com

Man sentenced for illegal possession of firearm

A Mississippi man arrested during a 2021 traffic stop in Vernon Parish has been sentenced for illegal possession of a firearm in federal court. Michael O. Falcone, 41, of McComb, Miss., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr. to 18 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
VERNON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject

Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
PONCHATOULA, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help finding burglary suspects

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying two black male suspects, pictured below with the suspect’s car used for the burglary, involved in a vehicle burglary that occurred on October 8, 2022, in the area of Claiborne Drive Hammond. The subjects stole...
HAMMOND, LA
WGNO

WGNO

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy