Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Multiple Complaints of Fentanyl Sales Led to Two Arrests, Says DTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday October 11th, 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Drug Task Force Arrests Two on Suspicion of Fentanyl Sales
On Tuesday October 11th , 2022, the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF), with the assistance of the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) conducted a probation search at a residence on Redwood Grove Rd. in Hoopa. The residents, Jazzy Colegrove (30 years old) and Rocky Robbins (20 years old) had been reported by multiple people as selling fentanyl in and around the Hoopa Valley. Colegrove was on felony probation and had an active felony warrant for her arrest. Robbins was on two counts of felony probation.
krcrtv.com
Men arrested for trespassing and threatening resident in Myers Flat
MYERS FLAT — Two men were arrested over the weekend after trespassing on a property in Myers Flat and threatening the residents who lived there. According to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to the 200 block of Myers Avenue on Oct. 8, at about 2:19 a.m. following reports of a disturbance.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Resident Arrested on Suspicion of Meth Sales
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted a probation search at a residence associated with a wanted felony warrant suspect on the 2900 block of Harris Street in Eureka. The suspect,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kymkemp.com
Lawson Homicide Cliffhanger: $750,000 Awarded Late Yesterday to Kyle Zoellner Could be Reversed
Wrapping up its 6th day of tumultuous civil trial hearings in the Northern District US Court in San Francisco, Kyle Zoellners’s defamation lawsuit against the City of Arcata a former Arcata Police Officer reached a cliffhanger decision yesterday afternoon, finding partially in Zoellner’s favor. However, the award hinges on the court’s decision as to culpability in the yet unresolved homicide of David Josiah Lawson in 2017. The City of Arcata Former Arcata police officer Eric Losey is tentatively – pending a final ruling by the judge – ordered to pay Kyle Zoellner about $700,000 in addition to the “punitive damages” awarded in the amount of $50,000.
kymkemp.com
Meth, Burglary Tools Found During Probation Search With Help of K9 Yahtzee
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies and K9 Yahtzee conducted...
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Helicopter Circles Grows and Southern Humboldt Town Yesterday
At least one law enforcement helicopter and possibly more circled over cannabis grows and the town of Redway in Southern Humboldt yesterday. According to one resident of the Kings Range area, about 1:30 p.m. “low flying black helicopters” flew over permitted grows on Wilder Ridge Road in the Honeydew area and then southwest into the Kings Range mountains.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:21 p.m.: Captured!] Humboldt County Searching for Stabbing Suspect in McKinleyville Area, Residents Asked to Not Open Their Doors to Strangers
Since before 4 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff deputies have been searching for a suspect in a stabbing in the McKinleyville area. The white male in his fifties has short gray hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt and light blue jeans. Two tweets from the Sheriff’s Office at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Charlie Lamb: A Procession from the Eureka Courthouse to Fortuna Followed by a Memorial Service at River Lodge This Saturday
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. On Wednesday, October 11, the haunting tones and words of the last call...
kymkemp.com
Estimated $35K in Damage to Beechwood Drive Home After Fire
At 12:16 P.M. on Monday October 10th 2022, Humboldt Bay Fire units, including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs were dispatched to a reported structure fire in a residential structure at the 6100 block of Beechwood Drive in Eureka. The first responding engine reported seeing smoke from the roof and eves of the structure, and set up for an interior fire attack.
kymkemp.com
Fire Burning Near Orleans in Northern Humboldt County
A fire started this morning on the Orleans Ranger District. Big Bar Fire is approximately 10 acres and 20% contained, according to a Six Rivers National Forest Service Facebook post about 2 p.m. “We anticipate it being contained by nightfall and will have crews working overnight,” Forest Public Affairs Officer...
kymkemp.com
Explosion Heard Prior to Report of Fire at Alderpoint Bridge
Reports indicate a loud explosion was heard near the Alderpoint Bridge prior to a report of a vegetation fire in the area. Scanner traffic indicates that two engines and a water tender have been requested to a 20′ x 20′ fire near the Alderpoint Bridge east of Alderpoint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Cal Fire Air Support Spot Fire Off Mattole Road While Returning from Fire Near Blocksburg
Fire personnel from Cal Fire and Ferndale Fire are at the scene of a large burn pile off of Mattole Road near the Guthrie Creek water drainage. The initial report came in over the scanner from Cal Fire air attack A501 after it was release from the Pine Fire near Blockburg. The pilot circled the area of the large burn pile relaying details to command before heading in.
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Willow Creek
A structure fire has been reported in Willow Creek on the 400 block of Sunset Lane just after 10:30 a.m. on October 11th. Initial reports indicate there is fire inside a wall at the residence. All parties have exited the structure. Willow Creek Fire and Salyer Fire were requested to...
susanvillestuff.com
CHP Incident: Three Suffer Major Injuries in Highway 139 Collision
Three people were injured Friday morning in a three-car collision that occurred approximately five miles south of the Termo/Grasshopper Road on Highway 139. According to details provided by the Susanville office of the California Highway Patrol, at around 8:13a.m., the driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Portland resident Brian Madison, was travelling southbound on the highway at an unknown speed.
The Mendocino Voice
Inundated with animal surrenders, Mendocino shelters in ‘quite a whirlwind’
MENDOCINO Co, 10/13/22 — In the course of necessary operations, the Mendocino Coast Humane Society (MCHS) regularly accumulates deficits of more than $10,000 each month. This summer, Mendocino County Animal Care Services came closer to euthanizing animals for space than it has in years. The Humane Society for Inland Mendocino County (HSIMC) is in the middle of a six-week suspension of new animal intakes.
The Mendocino Voice
190K cannabis plants eradicated at 18 different Mendocino County grow sites by CAMP in 2022
MENDOCINO Co., 10/12/22 — Mendocino County won a dubious honor in cannabis eradication this year, with 190,018 cannabis plants destroyed at 18 different grow sites raided under the auspices of the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) 2022. That figure is significantly higher than any other California county — representing nearly 20 percent of the 973,894 plants seized statewide, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the California Department of Justice.
kymkemp.com
EPD Encourages ‘Walk and Roll to School Day’ on October 12th
The Eureka Police Department encourages parents and students to join their classmates and walk, bike, or roll to class Oct. 12. “Walk and Roll to School Day” is celebrated annually to highlight the benefits of exercise and practice pedestrian and road safety with other students, families, and caregivers. “We...
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
The Mendocino Voice
Missing Laytonville teen’s remains exhumed from shallow grave in Potter Valley — bail set at $800K
UPDATE, 10/7/22 — Bail has been set at $800,000 for 19-year-old Christopher Franklin Hill, who has been charged with murder in the killing of Aaron Joseph Vossler, 18. Court records allege the murder weapon was a firearm. Hill remains in custody, and is scheduled to appear in court for plea entry at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The defendant is being represented by the Mendocino County Public Defender.
Comments / 4