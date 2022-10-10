Read full article on original website
Activists call for exoneration of Connecticut victims of witch trials
Activists and descendants of those accused and convicted of witchcraft in Connecticut are calling for witch trial victims to be publicly exonerated nearly four centuries later.
Gordon Gano From Violent Femmes Grew Up in Connecticut?
You really do learn something new every day. Today I learned that some of you may have grown up with Gordon Gano, the lead singer of Violent Femmes. I've been a fan of that band for decades, saw them almost every time they played here in Connecticut. They're from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, right? Yes, but Gano was born in New York City, and spent his first 10 years here in Connecticut. Show us some hometown love sir. You could have mentioned that at a show, like Liz Phair & John Mayer did, has he? You know, you can get a massive hometown pop by mentioning the guys back in Ansonia Gordo?
ABC6.com
3 police officers shot in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Three police officers were shot in Connecticut early Thursday morning. Connecticut State Police wrote on Twitter just before 3:30 a.m. that they were on the scene of an officer involved shooting. The incident happened in the area of Redstone Hill Road in Bristol. “We are...
sheltonherald.com
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
Register Citizen
21 dogs arrive at Connecticut Humane Society from Florida after Hurricane Ian
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Twenty-one dogs from a hurricane-ravaged Naples, Fla. arrived at the Connecticut Humane Society on Oct 12. Over 100 dogs and cats were flown in to Connecticut from Florida, with the other lot of the animals heading to different places in the Northeast and Midwest. The 21 dogs taken in by the Connecticut Humane Society are at its main facility in Newington.
Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
Gov. Ned Lamont orders flags at half-staff after 2 Bristol officers killed, 1 injured in shooting
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Flags across Connecticut will be flown at half-staff following the deaths of two Bristol police officers killed in an ambush Wednesday. Gov. Ned Lamont gave the order Thursday morning, and later spoke with state government workers about the tragedy. “They don’t say what’s on the other side of the door,” he […]
ctnewsjunkie.com
Stefanowski, Lamont Talk Taxes With Connecticut Retailers
On taxes and unemployment insurance debt, Connecticut retailers heard cautious optimism from Gov. Ned Lamont as well as promises from Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski during separate pitches in a Wednesday morning election forum at Hartford’s Bushnell Center. Both major party candidates addressed an annual gathering of the Connecticut...
sheltonherald.com
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
East Longmeadow man sentenced for tobacco trafficking charges
An East Longmeadow man along with three other men from Connecticut have been sentenced for their role in a conspiracy to traffic illegally obtained tobacco and avoid paying taxes.
6 Connecticut cities get millions for infrastructure improvements
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut municipalities will collectively receive about $6.8 million for infrastructure improvements, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The funds are through the state’s transit-oriented development grant program, which targets shovel-ready capital projects that are within a half mile of public transportation. The goal is that the […]
Eyewitness News
Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
5 Driving No-Nos That Are on the Rise in Connecticut
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
Gov. Lamont’s office ordered to take training on CT open records law
The CT Freedom of Information Commission ordered the staff to attend open records law training after they failed to fulfill an FOI request for two years.
sheltonherald.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest Says Nice Things About Connecticut In Interview
They have been rocking for the past 50 years and are still going strong, it's Judas Priest and they are kicking off their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour right here in Connecticut this week. Rob Halford and the boys will be in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, October 13th.
Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity
A rule change at ISO-New England means Connecticut ratepayers will no longer have to "pay twice" for renewable energy. The post Connecticut will no longer have to “pay twice” for renewable electricity appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
NewsTimes
Winsted police taking part in 'No Shave November'
WINSTED — Members of the Winsted police department are taking part in “No Shave November” from Oct. 15 to Jan. 31, a fundraiser to assist the Connecticut Cancer Foundation in raising money to provide financial assistance to cancer patients and their families. This is the fourth year...
Road Trip: Explore the haunted history of Connecticut's Long Island Sound coastline
Haunted ships, pirate treasure, and wild and abandoned buildings all make up the landscape of Connecticut's haunted history along the Long Island Sound coastline.
