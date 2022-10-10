You really do learn something new every day. Today I learned that some of you may have grown up with Gordon Gano, the lead singer of Violent Femmes. I've been a fan of that band for decades, saw them almost every time they played here in Connecticut. They're from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, right? Yes, but Gano was born in New York City, and spent his first 10 years here in Connecticut. Show us some hometown love sir. You could have mentioned that at a show, like Liz Phair & John Mayer did, has he? You know, you can get a massive hometown pop by mentioning the guys back in Ansonia Gordo?

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO