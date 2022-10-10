Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot Sauce
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right Now
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City Hall
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism Scandal
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested After Lying About Husband Assaulting Daughter
A woman was arrested for accessory to a crime after allegedly lying to deputies about her husband assaulting their daughter. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, deputies responded to the 24300 block of Daylily Drive, in Santa Clarita regarding a domestic violence call involving a husband and wife fighting, said Sgt. Joseph Mesa, with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau.
Santa Clarita Radio
LASD Seeking Information On Missing Lancaster Teen
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing Lancaster teen Rayveon Harvey. Harvey is a 15 year-old male Black who was last seen on October 11, 2022, at approximately 11 a.m., near the intersection of 20th Street East and Avenue J-8 in the city of Lancaster.
Santa Clarita Radio
Overcoming Boundaries: Local Teenaged Blind Athlete To Compete In Cane Quest
A track runner, soccer player and surfer, a Valencia High School student is breaking boundaries as a blind athlete who is also set to participate in a unique local competition for the visually impaired. Sixteen-year-old Alexa Canepa is a Santa Clarita native and Valencia High School student whose passion for...
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
Santa Clarita Radio
Locals Dominate Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Local residents made up the majority of people in the Santa Clarita Valley weekend arrests, officials said. Between Friday, Oct. 7, and Monday, Oct. 10, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol, (CHP) Newhall Area Office arrested 20 people, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
signalscv.com
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
Santa Clarita Radio
Remembering The 5 Freeway Tunnel Crash 15 Years Later
A trucker lost control of his vehicle and crashed inside the Interstate 5 Freeway Tunnel, sparking a deadly pile-up that killed two adults and one child in a 29-vehicle traffic collision 15 years ago. On Friday, Oct 12, 2007, the Newhall Pass 5 Freeway Tunnel Fire was triggered by a...
foxla.com
FOX 11 photographer Tony Buttitta springs into action to help hit-and-run victim
LOS ANGELES - Talk about being at the right place at the right time. FOX 11 news photographer Tony Buttitta jumped into action to help a citizen in need following a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. As he was on his way to meet FOX 11’s Gigi...
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
signalscv.com
Hundreds turn out to raise funds for METAvivor
Both Eva Miranda Crawford and her father, City Councilman Bill Miranda, don’t see Crawford’s story as one of a cancer survivor – but rather one of a thriver. This was a term they, and those with and affected by metastatic breast cancer, preferred at the “Met Gala” fundraiser at Porsche Santa Clarita in Valencia on Saturday night.
Brandy hospitalized after seizure at her LA home
Brandy Norwood was hospitalized today after suffering a seizure at her home in Los Angeles according to a TMZ report. There are very few details about what exactly happened but word is that she is recovering at the hospital and following her doctor’s orders. Just moments ago, she sent...
Santa Clarita Radio
When You Become A Member At The Paseo Club, The Fun Starts Immediately
Want to feel like you belong to a little community and make new friends doing activities and enjoy the Paseo Way?. The Paseo Club in Valencia may be exactly what you are looking for!. When you become a member at The Paseo Club, the fun starts immediately. The Paseo Club...
Santa Clarita Radio
KHTS Emergency Expo To Return In 2023
The annual KHTS Emergency Expo returns on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Central Park. Admission is free. It’s part of the KHTS Home and Garden show taking place on Saturday, April 29. 2023 and Sunday, April 30, 2023. Climb on board a huge firetruck, hit...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA
The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A high-ranking member of an Oxnard-based street gang was sentenced on Thursday to 13.5 years in prison for drug trafficking offenses and extorting "taxes" on behalf of a Mexican mafia prison gang. The post High-ranking Ventura gang member linked to Mexican mafia sentenced to 13.5 years for drug trafficking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Clarita Radio
Ulrich Lifestyles Has The Sheds, Garages, And Cabins To Prove They Are The Best Of The Best
When you find yourself longing for more outdoor space on your property, Ulrich Lifestyles is the name to remember. Ulrich Lifestyles has a combined 250 years of experience of industry management, and they have the sheds, garages, and cabins to prove they are the best of the best. Ulrich cabins...
uscannenbergmedia.com
Art installation pays homage to Mexican women who were sterilized without consent at L.A. County-USC hospital
That was the question Los Angeles-based artist Phung Huyhn had to consider when she embarked on a journey to create “Sobrevivir,” an installation at L.A. County-USC Medical Center. Commissioned by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 2018, “Sobrevivir” (To Remain Alive), aims to publicly apologize and...
Santa Clarita Radio
COC Presents ‘Engage The Vote’ Community Information Series
“Engage the Vote” by College of the Canyons is a series of political candidate appearances to encourage local voter engagement and education. COC is the only California community college of the 26 to be named among “America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting,” mainly due to “its commitment to inspiring students to vote and actively participate in community decisions,” according to a statement from COC officials.
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Marina del Rey
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at...
