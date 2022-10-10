Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Taste of Soul returns to Crenshaw Blvd. Saturday
SOUTH LOS ANGELES — The biggest free street festival in California will return as a live event Saturday after two years of being virtual. Whether it’s soul food or soul music, the 17th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival is back in person and expected to be bigger than ever when it closes a two-mile stretch of Crenshaw Blvd. to cars and opens it up to pedestrians.
myburbank.com
Construction of a New Burbank-Los Angeles Pipeline to Begin
Construction on the Burbank-Los Angeles Potable Water Project begins Monday, October 17, 2022. The project involves the building of a new water pipeline that will connect the City of Burbank to existing water supply systems in Los Angeles. This project will contribute to a safe and sustained water supply for residents of both cities, reduce the dependency on imported water, and protect the local water supply for future generations.
2urbangirls.com
South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule
Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
Eater
Dinah’s Family Restaurant to Vacate Iconic Westside Googie Location — Possibly Forever
A plan to demolish the commercial buildings surrounding Dinah’s Family Restaurant at 6521 South Sepulveda Boulevard moved forward last week with Los Angeles City Council support. The restaurant and some of its signage will be preserved and renovated, given its iconic Googie architecture, which dates back to 1957, but the rest of the site fronting Sepulveda Boulevard will be cleared to allow for the development of an eight-story, 362-unit multi-family residential building (41 set aside as affordable). The entire project spans nearly 365,000 square feet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theregistrysocal.com
222-Unit Apartment Project Planned for Inglewood
The growing Inglewood community could soon be gaining additional housing, with one application seeking to construct 222 residential units in the southwest portion of Greater Los Angeles. Most recently, the project team – consisting of Allied Urban as the developer and TCA Architects as the lead architect – received approval during a design review hearing which took place earlier this month.
kcrw.com
Oaxacan Angelenos confront racist words from City Council members
Former City Council President Nury Martinez attacked LA’s large Oaxacan community in a leaked recording. Oaxacan Angelenos share their reactions and how they want local government to make amends. LA County Registrar-Recorder Dean Logan explains where you can submit your completed ballot — and how to track it —...
Long Beach residents say LA Metro's end-of-line policy contributes to city's homeless crisis
Some Long Beach residents and business owners have reached a breaking point dealing with the city's homeless crisis.
multihousingnews.com
42-Story Downtown LA Tower Tops Out
Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease are behind the 438-unit development. Mitsui Fudosan America and Lendlease topped out 8th & Figueroa, a 42-story rental tower in downtown Los Angeles that broke ground in 2020. Johnson Fain Architects designed the property, but the developers also partnered with HKS Architects as architect of record and interior design firm Rottet Studio. This is the first collaboration between MFA and Lendlease in the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
lmu.edu
Secret Tapes Expose L.A.’s Racial Fault Lines — and Give Bass an Edge
Bass’ background as a community organizer makes her suited to lead a racial reconciliation, Fernando Guerra, director of LMU’s Center for the Study of Los Angeles told Politico. “She will have the language and the ability to do that,” he said. Source: Politico. Professor Guerra also...
LACC Swap Meet Owner Installs Unauthorized Fence and Fake ‘No Vending’ Signs, Blocking Off Street Vendors From Sidewalk
Street vendors outside Los Angeles Community College Swap Meet were shocked Wednesday morning when they showed up to their usual vending spot on Vermont Avenue and Monroe Street only to find fencing going up with green signs that read: “Street and Sidewalk Sale of Goods Prohibited.”. “We were confused,”...
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
You Can Book a ‘Creepy Cabana,' With a Queenly View, in Long Beach
When we think of the celebrated haunted attractions of the Halloween season, our mind first alights upon the haunted house, the most classic of the frightful fall locations. But in Los Angeles, creative types famously think bigger, stranger, quirkier, and more local when autumn arrives. Ghostly theme parks, ghoulish gardens,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Long Beach approves $36 million construction project for 3 miles of Artesia Blvd.
One of the longest and busiest streets in Long Beach is getting a long overdue upgrade. Three miles of Artesia Boulevard from Harbor Boulevard through Downey Avenue will get upgrades to the sidewalks, crosswalks, landscaping, roadways, street lighting and more. The Long Beach City Council approved the Artesia Great Boulevard Project on Tuesday. It will cost taxpayers $36 million. "The Artesia Great Boulevard Project has been many many years in the making," Long Beach Public Works Director Eric Lopez told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano. "When we're doing one side of the roadway, the other side will have access. But there will be impacts....
sheenmagazine.com
Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line
Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic
California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los Angeles
If you crave a good Chinese food meal, then you've probably heard of these five best Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles. Los Angeles has a rich history with Chinese food, so it's no surprise that there are so many excellent spots to get some here.
foxla.com
Man in wheelchair stabbed in neck while dining inside Taco Bell in Mar Vista
LOS ANGELES - An 82-year-old man in a wheelchair was brutally stabbed by another man while dining inside a restaurant in Mar Vista. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard on October 3 around 7 p.m. According to LAPD, the suspect approached the elderly man from behind as he was dining inside Taco Bell. The suspect then stabbed the elderly man in the wheelchair in the neck and shoulder and ran off from the scene, LAPD said.
Comments / 0