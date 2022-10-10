Read full article on original website
What Patriots Were Told About Controversial Mack Wilson Penalty
While perhaps not as glaringly as the Atlanta Falcons or Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots too were penalized by an iffy roughing-the-passer penalty during Week 5. Linebacker Mack Wilson earned a soft penalty while “hitting” Jared Goff during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. The top of Wilson’s helmet collided with the bottom of Goff’s, but you could argue the contact only happened because Goff left his feet and slid down onto Wilson.
Patriots Promote Rookie Running Back From Practice Squad
With Damien Harris on the mend, the New England Patriots made a move Thursday to fortify their backfield. The Patriots promoted rookie running back Kevin Harris to their 53-man roster ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Harris was a sixth-round pick in the...
Bruins Post Video Of Goalie Hug After Fans Get Angry At TNT
Bruins fans had a lot to be happy about after Boston’s season-opening 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, but one moment had B’s supporters quite angry. The goalie hug between Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman became a fun tradition after each Bruins win. So after...
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
Patriots Injury Report: One Addition To Veteran-Filled List
A total of 12 players were limited participants in the New England Patriots’ Thursday practice, according to the team’s latest Week 6 injury report. That group included quarterback Mac Jones, who is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that he suffered in New England’s Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Jones has been listed as limited in each of the Patriots’ last five practices, though did show improved mobility in Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions.
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Still Battling This Big Issue With injury
It’s looking more and more like Mac Jones has a legitimate shot at playing this weekend for the Patriots. However, one thing remains clear: New England’s starting quarterback still isn’t close to 100% and likely won’t be by the time Sunday’s game against the Browns in Cleveland arrives.
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. View the original article to see embedded media. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a...
Blake Griffin takes another subtle jab at his former teams amid Celtics appreciation
Blake Griffin has only spent two weeks with the Boston Celtics since signing a one-year contract earlier this month but his new teammates have already left quite an impression on him. The 33-year-old forward has spoken about how welcome he’s felt by his new squad as well as praising the...
