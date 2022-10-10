ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Two Bronx Men Charged in Connection with Murder of Joshua Garcia, Racketeering and Other Offenses

Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Keechant L. Sewell, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”) announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, the unsealing of documents charging Justis Colon, 25, and Ariel Martinez, 23, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, murder with a firearm, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and other firearms offenses relating to their participation in the murder of Joshua Garcia and the non-fatal shooting of two other victims on April 23, in The Bronx.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Suspect nabbed for 2019 Manhattan shooting death of 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member

A suspect has been nabbed for the 2019 Manhattan shooting death of a 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member, police said Thursday. Jerson Acosta-Batista was extradited to the city Wednesday from New Jersey. He was grabbed Oct. 1 at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Acosta-Batista, 22, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5dc.com

$6M in fentanyl pills seized in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Two men face charges after approximately 300,000 "rainbow fentanyl" pills and 20 pounds of powdered fentanyl were seized in the Bronx. Prosecutors say they were found in an apartment adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County. Authorities say they also found a...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NY parole board to release cop killer from prison

NEW YORK - A man who killed a police officer in Westchester is going to be released from prison on parole. Larchmont Police Officer Arthur DeMatte was shot and killed with his own gun after trying to rescue a man from railroad tracks in 1976. Anthony Blanks, 69, was convicted...
LARCHMONT, NY
fox5ny.com

Rapper Tsu Surf arrested on federal charge in NJ

NEW JERSEY - Federal authorities on Thursday arrested rapper Tsu Surf on a federal RICO charge in connection with a DEA case, FOX 5 News has learned. The U.S. Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force busted Tsu Surf at a home in Jersey City, sources said. Tsu Surf...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Police: Teen stabbed near Bronx school, 15-year-old in custody

A 15-year-old was taken into police custody after a teen was stabbed near Bronx School of Law, Government and Justice. Authorities say a 15-year-old was stabbed outside of the school around 8 a.m. Police say a teen of the same age was taken into custody afterward, along with the weapon used.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested

NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Cache of Ghost Guns Found in Ex-Con's Lower East Side Apartment: DA

A Manhattan ex-con has been indicted after a massive cache of ghost guns — including an AR-15 style rifle — and other gun parts were found inside his apartment, according to the district attorney. Jose Rivera faces a 32-count indictment for a litany of charges, including weapon possession...
MANHATTAN, NY

