Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Keechant L. Sewell, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”) announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, the unsealing of documents charging Justis Colon, 25, and Ariel Martinez, 23, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, murder with a firearm, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and other firearms offenses relating to their participation in the murder of Joshua Garcia and the non-fatal shooting of two other victims on April 23, in The Bronx.

BRONX, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO