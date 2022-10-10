Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Windsor man charged in oxycodone scheme that made millions for crew
A New Windsor man was one of eight people accused Wednesday of conspiring to illegally distribute more than 1.2 million oxycodone pills through an operation based in a doctor's office in Brooklyn. The eight were charged under an indictment that was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. Prosecutors...
norwoodnews.org
Two Bronx Men Charged in Connection with Murder of Joshua Garcia, Racketeering and Other Offenses
Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Keechant L. Sewell, Commissioner of the New York City Police Department (“NYPD”) announced on Thursday, Oct. 13, the unsealing of documents charging Justis Colon, 25, and Ariel Martinez, 23, with racketeering conspiracy, murder in aid of racketeering, murder with a firearm, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon in aid of racketeering, and other firearms offenses relating to their participation in the murder of Joshua Garcia and the non-fatal shooting of two other victims on April 23, in The Bronx.
New York City man wanted for murder found in Utica, police say
Utica, N.Y. — A New York City man wanted for murder was found in Utica on Wednesday, police said. Officers were responding to a reported robbery at 6:10 p.m. on the 1100 block of Mohawk Street and were given a suspect description, according to a Facebook post from the City of Utica Police Department.
Suspect nabbed for 2019 Manhattan shooting death of 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member
A suspect has been nabbed for the 2019 Manhattan shooting death of a 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member, police said Thursday. Jerson Acosta-Batista was extradited to the city Wednesday from New Jersey. He was grabbed Oct. 1 at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Acosta-Batista, 22, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5dc.com
$6M in fentanyl pills seized in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Two men face charges after approximately 300,000 "rainbow fentanyl" pills and 20 pounds of powdered fentanyl were seized in the Bronx. Prosecutors say they were found in an apartment adjacent to the Bronx River Parkway, near the border of Westchester County. Authorities say they also found a...
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
fox5ny.com
NY parole board to release cop killer from prison
NEW YORK - A man who killed a police officer in Westchester is going to be released from prison on parole. Larchmont Police Officer Arthur DeMatte was shot and killed with his own gun after trying to rescue a man from railroad tracks in 1976. Anthony Blanks, 69, was convicted...
Bronx man sentenced to 58 years to life in prison for shooting of Middletown officer
The sentencing of a Bronx man Wednesday was long-awaited justice for the patrol officer who was shot on duty while trying to help a woman during a domestic incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
Rapper Tsu Surf arrested on federal charge in NJ
NEW JERSEY - Federal authorities on Thursday arrested rapper Tsu Surf on a federal RICO charge in connection with a DEA case, FOX 5 News has learned. The U.S. Marshals Service NY NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force busted Tsu Surf at a home in Jersey City, sources said. Tsu Surf...
2 reputed gang members charged in fatal Bronx drive-by shooting
Justis Colon and Ariel Martinez are members of the 670 gang and were attacking rival gang members that day, investigators say.
Driver arrested after hitting 2 NYPD officers and civilian at Bronx mall
A man hit two uniformed NYPD officers and a civilian while driving near a mall in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The driver slammed into the pedestrians at The Shops at Marble Hill around 7:15 p.m., authorities said.
City seeks to keep detainees locked in their cells longer, as gangs war at Rikers jail
A security fence surrounds a facility on Rikers Island. At one jail where stabbings are common, officials say half of the detainees are gang members. [ more › ]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Boy, 15, stabbed in stomach by teen rival outside Bronx high school
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach, allegedly by a fellow student, during a brawl outside a Bronx high school Thursday morning.
News 12
Police: Teen stabbed near Bronx school, 15-year-old in custody
A 15-year-old was taken into police custody after a teen was stabbed near Bronx School of Law, Government and Justice. Authorities say a 15-year-old was stabbed outside of the school around 8 a.m. Police say a teen of the same age was taken into custody afterward, along with the weapon used.
Man charged with murder in year-old shooting: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A Manhattan man has been arrested more than a year after he allegedly shot and killed another man in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. Jessie Medina, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the Oct. 1, 2021 shooting. Medina allegedly shot […]
fox5ny.com
Suspected member of ‘Green Goblin’ subway robbers arrested
NEW YORK - A woman believed to be a member of a so-called ‘green goblin gang’ that attacked and robbed two women in a Manhattan subway train has turned herself in. The NYPD says that 26-year-old Mariam Issouf went with her lawyer to surrender on Monday. Issouf is being charged with robbery for the Times Square incident.
Knife-wielding woman busted for threatening NYC subway riders, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) —- A Bronx woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly threatening passengers with a knife aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said Thursday. Caridad Wilkins, 48, was swinging the knife at riders on the northbound No. 4 train at the Union Square station around 9 p.m., according to the NYPD. Officers searched […]
A New York City rapper turned himself in for murder 13 years ago, now his prosecutor wants him freed
Trevell Coleman is serving 15 years to life in prison for killing someone when he was a teenager. He turned himself in nearly two decades after the shooting. Now his case could serve as a litmus test for a governor who has pledged to reform the state’s clemency process. [ more › ]
NBC New York
Cache of Ghost Guns Found in Ex-Con's Lower East Side Apartment: DA
A Manhattan ex-con has been indicted after a massive cache of ghost guns — including an AR-15 style rifle — and other gun parts were found inside his apartment, according to the district attorney. Jose Rivera faces a 32-count indictment for a litany of charges, including weapon possession...
Comments / 0