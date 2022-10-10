ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win

Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More

The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Celtics Make Pair Of Roster Moves With Preseason Nearing End

The Boston Celtics are busy trimming their roster ahead of their final preseason game Friday against the Toronto Raptors. On Wednesday, the Celtics reportedly made a couple of moves on the extreme outer edge of their roster by first waiving guard Brodric Thomas, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Boston also signed and waived Reginald Kissoonlal, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith. In all likelihood, Thomas and Kissoonlal will end up with Boston’s G League affiliate in Maine.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
NESN

If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?

Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
NFL
scituation.net

Celtics’ Front Office Trouble

Recently, drama has been circling the Boston Celtics’ head coach, Ime Udoka, resulting in his suspension. The team’s season begins in less than three weeks, and some fans worry the loss of Udoka could affect the Celtics’ performance. Last season, Udoka took the Boston Celtics to their...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs

The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots Players Reveal What Makes Bill Belichick Great Coach

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has been a successful coach in the NFL for over two decades. Sunday’s Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions not only marked Belichick’s 400th with the New England Patriots, it also marked his 323rd win, which puts him one behind George Halas to tie for second place for all-time wins.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linus Ullmark

Comments / 0

Community Policy