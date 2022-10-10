Read full article on original website
Related
Patrice Bergeron Delivers Message To Bruins After Season-Opening Win
Patrice Bergeron delivered on and off the ice Wednesday night as the Boston Bruins started their 2022-23 season with a bang. The captain scored Boston’s first goal of the new campaign — a power-play tally assisted by David Pastrnak and David Krejci in the first period — and set the tempo as the Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 at Capital One Arena.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More
The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
Celtics Make Pair Of Roster Moves With Preseason Nearing End
The Boston Celtics are busy trimming their roster ahead of their final preseason game Friday against the Toronto Raptors. On Wednesday, the Celtics reportedly made a couple of moves on the extreme outer edge of their roster by first waiving guard Brodric Thomas, according to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Boston also signed and waived Reginald Kissoonlal, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith. In all likelihood, Thomas and Kissoonlal will end up with Boston’s G League affiliate in Maine.
NESN.com
NESN Celtics Podcast | Celtics Prepare For Redemption Despite Eventful Offseason | Ep. 73
In this episode of the “NESN Celtics Podcast,” Chelsea Sherrod and George Balekji discuss the crazy offseason of the Boston Celtics, including the suspension of Ime Udoka, Jaylen Brown trade rumors and more. They also break down the roster heading into the new season. Listen to the full...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If This Report Is True, How Should Patriots Proceed With Mac Jones?
Mac Jones reportedly has a “decent chance” of playing for the Patriots this Sunday in Cleveland. That very much is up for debate, especially when you factor in what ESPN’s Mike Reiss said about Jones during a Tuesday appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.
scituation.net
Celtics’ Front Office Trouble
Recently, drama has been circling the Boston Celtics’ head coach, Ime Udoka, resulting in his suspension. The team’s season begins in less than three weeks, and some fans worry the loss of Udoka could affect the Celtics’ performance. Last season, Udoka took the Boston Celtics to their...
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
Patriots Players Reveal What Makes Bill Belichick Great Coach
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has been a successful coach in the NFL for over two decades. Sunday’s Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions not only marked Belichick’s 400th with the New England Patriots, it also marked his 323rd win, which puts him one behind George Halas to tie for second place for all-time wins.
RELATED PEOPLE
NESN.com
Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor | 2022-23 Boston Bruins Season Preview | Ep. 150
In this episode of “Morning Bru With Jaffe & Razor,” Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft dive right into the start of the NHL regular season with a preview of the 2022-23 Boston Bruins. They discuss the Bruins roster heading into their first game of the regular season against...
Patriots Sign Special Teams Standout To Practice Squad
Calvin Munson, a long-time stalwart on special teams, is re-joining the Patriots for his third tour of duty with the organization.
Examining the Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts decision and longterm future at shortstop
Xander Bogaerts has made it clear he prefers to remain with the Red Sox. But he and super agent Scott Boras will want fair market value in free agency this offseason after signing a team-friendly contract in 2019. The star shortstop is expected to opt out of his contract’s remaining...
