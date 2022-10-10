ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State

Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Hart, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
State
Indiana State
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
247Sports

Former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown enters transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#College Football#American Football#Pioneer
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022

The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
247Sports

USA Basketball: Top ten sophomore Jalen Haralson recaps regional visits

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Jalen Haralson was one of four players ranked inside the top ten of the 247Sports Top75 Player Rankings in attendance at USA Basketball’s October Minicamp. A 6-foot-7 combination guard out of Fishers (Ind.) Haralson was excited to gain knowledge from some of the best high school basketball coaches in the country while competing against like talent and competition.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits

The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
247Sports

Viewers Guide, Picks Week 7: Penn State-Michigan, Alabama-Tennessee

We are back with the Viewers Guide and Picks for Week 7 of the college football season. There are a whopping six games matching AP poll top 25 teams this weekend. They include No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, No. 15 N.C. State at No. 18 Syracuse, No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky and No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor

West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy