Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
4-star OL Clay Wedin decommits from Michigan State
Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class took a significant hit Monday when offensive lineman Clay Wedin announced his decommitment from the Spartans. A four-star prospect from the Tampa, Florida, area, Wedin initially committed to MSU on June 14 amid the program’s impressive summer recruiting blitz. “After a ton...
Stephen A. Smith 'Not Hearing Anything Good' About SEC Coach
One of the top college football coaches in the SEC is quickly losing support, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. During this Wednesday's edition of First Take, Smith said he's "not hearing anything good" about LSU head coach Brian Kelly. Kelly, 60, is currently in his first year as the...
Former five-star offensive lineman Logan Brown enters transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. — Logan Brown has decided he needs a fresh start elsewhere. The former five-star prospect, who struggled to find and sustain consistency with the Wisconsin Badgers, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal Wednesday. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound offensive tackle played in 26 games with three starts for the Badgers after redshirting in 2019.
CBS Analyst Reveals His Pick For Tennessee vs. Alabama
On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will square off in what should be the best game Week 7 has to offer. While on "The Matt McClearin Show" on WJOX 94.5 FM, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on this weekend's matchup. Sallee believes Tennessee...
Jim Harbaugh reveals pressure level on Michigan coaches against Penn State
The 6-0 No. 5 Michigan Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a game that could dramatically shake up the end result of the season for both programs. On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed what it’s like for his staff to face the pressure heading into a game as consequential as the Week 7 matchup versus the Nittany Lions.
Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
LOOK: Arch Manning tells priority Austin Westlake EDGE target and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek "stay home"
After Texas beat the brakes off of Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Shootout with dozens of five and four-star recruits in attendance and watching at home, one of the first questions asked by fans was how would this result impact recruiting battles between the squads from opposite sides of the Red River?
JUCO offensive line commit Izavion Miller ready for official visit
Izavion Miller will finally take his official visit to Ole Miss this weekend. Miller committed to the Rebels on the last day of July and has not wavered. he and his.
Kirk Herbstreit reveals the 'only way' to stop Ohio State football's offense in 2022
The No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the nation's most explosive offenses, averaging 48.8 points and 543.7 yards per game. The Buckeyes are led by Heisman Trophy favorite, quarterback C.J. Stroud, who is completing 70.6% of his passes for 1,737 yards with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions. During last week's broadcast of Ohio State's game vs. Michigan State, Kirk Herbstreit revealed what he believes is the only way to stop the Buckeyes' offense.
USA Basketball: Top ten sophomore Jalen Haralson recaps regional visits
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Jalen Haralson was one of four players ranked inside the top ten of the 247Sports Top75 Player Rankings in attendance at USA Basketball’s October Minicamp. A 6-foot-7 combination guard out of Fishers (Ind.) Haralson was excited to gain knowledge from some of the best high school basketball coaches in the country while competing against like talent and competition.
Five-star junior Elliot Cadeau recaps visits
The number one ranked point guard in the class of 2024 Elliot Cadeau has completed his second official visit and has plans to take a third. The 6-1, 165-pound five- star from West Orange, NJ who transferred to Branson (Mo.) Link Academy has now taken official visits to Texas Tech and North Carolina and he's got one set up for the weekend of October 21st with Louisville.
The Top247's No. 1 RB Rueben Owens is headed to the All-American Bowl
The Top247’s No. 1 running back inn El Campo (Texas) High 247Sports Composite five-star Rueben Owens was honored this week as part of the All-American Bowl Road to the Dome Series. “It was real cool,” the Louisville commit told 247Sports. “It’s always been a dream to play in the...
Viewers Guide, Picks Week 7: Penn State-Michigan, Alabama-Tennessee
We are back with the Viewers Guide and Picks for Week 7 of the college football season. There are a whopping six games matching AP poll top 25 teams this weekend. They include No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan, No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU, No. 15 N.C. State at No. 18 Syracuse, No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky and No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah.
The Matchups: No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee
GoVols247 takes an in-depth look at how sixth-ranked Tennessee matches up with third-ranked Alabama in Saturday’s Third Saturday in October at Neyland Stadium.
What Neal Brown had to say after the win over Baylor
West Virginia defeated Baylor, 43-40, on Thursday night. Afterward, Head Coach Neal Brown met with the media to discuss the victory and the mentality of his team, especially after coming back against a tough Bears team that was up double digits and had the ball at one point. "I'm proud...
Iowa Basketball: Five predictions for the Hawkeyes ahead of the 2022-23 season
College basketball season is right around the corner. The Iowa Hawkeyes were picked to finish seventh in the Big Ten Media Preseason Poll. Iowa will return three starters from last year's team while losing key pieces such as Jordan Bohannon, Keegan Murray, and Joe Toussaint. This Iowa team will look...
Iowa Football: Brian Ferentz comments about potentially changing quarterback
All season long, Iowa fans have been talking about the offense with the hyper-focus being on the quarterback. The Hawkeyes have had numerous problems on offense and it stems far deeper than one position, but quarterback is always the focal point. For the first time since the South Dakota State...
