ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago in opening a three-week window for the starter’s long-awaited return. In announcing White’s return to practice, coach Sean McDermott already ruled out the sixth-year player from Buffalo’s game at the Kansas Chiefs on Sunday in a showdown of two 4-1 teams. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list. Under NFL rules, the Bills have three weeks to activate White to their roster, or place him on season-ending IR. The timing of White’s return comes with Buffalo entering its bye week following the game at Kansas City. The Bills then play Green Bay on Oct. 30.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO