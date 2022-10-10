Read full article on original website
Bills Have Reached Out to Panthers About RB Christian McCaffrey
The Buffalo Bills have reportedly reached out to the Carolina Panthers about running back Christian McCaffrey, per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM. As if the Bills needed more firepower, arguably the league’s best running back is now being sought out by Super Bowl favorites. This would be a league-shattering move that would potentially shorten the team’s Super Bowl odds to numbers never before seen during regular-season play. If there is a weakness in the Buffalo roster, it’s at running back, and McCaffrey would quickly end that.
Dolphins Name Starting QB vs. Vikings
While the injury statuses of Miami Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater were up in the air this week, head coach Mike McDaniel has made a decision at QB1 for Week 6. When the Minnesota Vikings arrive town, the Dolphins will showcase rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson. Pro Football Focus’...
atozsports.com
The Titans are in a lose-lose situation
After a deficient start to the 2022 season by former first round pick Caleb Farley, the Tennessee Titans have found themselves backed into a lose-lose situation for the future. Farley, a cornerback drafted with the 22nd overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans, has not gotten off...
Report: Buffalo Bills Have Not Contacted Panthers Regarding Christian McCaffrey Trade
Since the Carolina Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, rumors have swirled that ownership isn't finished overhauling the team. Some have speculated that the Panthers could trade former All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, with the Buffalo Bills, in particular, being ...
How do the 1-4 Steelers move on after Buffalo debacle?
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- With his uniform still on, Najee Harris sat in his locker in the visitors dressing room at Highmark Stadium more than 30 minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Beside him, coach Mike Tomlin sat in an empty locker, talking in...
Deshaun Watson returns to Browns' training facility
Deshaun Watson can't suit up for the Cleveland Browns for another seven weeks, but he's back in their building. On Monday, Watson, who's suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season due to allegations of sexual misconduct, returned to team meetings and is now permitted to participate in individual workouts with the strength and conditioning coach, among other things, NFL Network reported.
Buffalo Bills Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following the team's Week 5 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Allen had 466 total yards and four touchdowns against the Steelers on Sunday, during a 38-3 victory at Highmark Stadium...
Bills' Tre’Davious White practices for 1st time since injury
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White was cleared to practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left knee 11 months ago in opening a three-week window for the starter’s long-awaited return. In announcing White’s return to practice, coach Sean McDermott already ruled out the sixth-year player from Buffalo’s game at the Kansas Chiefs on Sunday in a showdown of two 4-1 teams. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list. Under NFL rules, the Bills have three weeks to activate White to their roster, or place him on season-ending IR. The timing of White’s return comes with Buffalo entering its bye week following the game at Kansas City. The Bills then play Green Bay on Oct. 30.
Jaguars DE Foley Fatukasi returns to practice Wednesday
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a tough break this week when starting left guard Ben Bartch landed on injured reserve with a season-ending knee injury. On Wednesday, the team got a little bit of positive news on the injury front. Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, whose absence was costly in Weeks 4...
Vikings' Dalvin Cook was hyped his brother, James, scored for Bills (video)
It was a day of first for the Buffalo Bills against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the 38-3 win in Week 5, the Bills (4-1) got plenty of firsts from their rookies. Khalil Shakir had his first touchdown catch but he was not alone on the Bills offense. James Cook notched his first as well.
