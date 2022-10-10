Read full article on original website
Related
Why do the Bills keep playing in Kansas City?
The Buffalo Bills will play at the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday for the fourth straight time that the two teams have met. Why does that keep happening? Explain.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has Message For Chiefs Fans
Despite being down as much as 17 points on Monday night, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs mounted a comeback to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. Following the Chiefs' win over the Raiders, Mahomes' mother Randi posted a positive message on Twitter for the rest of the fan base.
Indigenous leaders ask Kansas City Chiefs to change name, imagery
Native American leaders are using Indigenous People Day to ask the Kansas City Chiefs to change the team's name and imagery.
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF refs after bad call against Chiefs
Brittany Mahomes trashes MNF referees for pass interference call in Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. Brittany Mahomes is a die-hard Chiefs fan and she’s not going to let the Monday Night Football referees get away with any funny business. “That call was TRASH,” Brittany tweeted at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doc's Sports Service
Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs Prediction, 10/16/2022 NFL Picks, Best Bets & Odds Week 6
Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Odds/Point Spread: Chiefs (+2) The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will take on the Buffalo Bills (4-1) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Kansas City opens this contest as 2-point dogs from oddsmakers. The betting total comes in at 53.5.
Golf Digest
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills just ended this mind-blowing Patrick Mahomes gambling streak
It’s Wednesday. There was no football last night, and yet Patrick Mahomes is somehow still blowing minds. That’s because the Buffalo Bills opened as road favorites for their huge tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, snapping this almost unthinkable streak. Check it out. It’s hard to...
Buffalo Bills injury updates: Tre'Davious White returns to practice, won't play vs Chiefs
ORCHARD PARK - The long-awaited return of Buffalo Bills star cornerback Tre’Davious White finally happened Wednesday afternoon, with one caveat. White participated in practice with the team for the first time since before Thanksgiving last year, but coach Sean McDermott was quick to point out that he will not play in Sunday’s showdown...
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Bills, Week 6
The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. There are lots of names on the reports, but overall the news is trending positive for both teams. Check out the injury report for each team down below:. Chiefs. Player Injury Participation*
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call
Watch: Chiefs fans threw beer cans at Raiders after terrible roughing call. It was looking like the Kansas City Chiefs fans might riot when a bad call went against Chris Jones for roughing the passer at an incredibly tense moment of the game. They didn’t end up rioting but they...
Game highlights: Kansas City Chiefs top Las Vegas Raiders in a Monday night thriller
Here are the highlights from the “Monday Night Football” matchup at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
With Buffalo Bills football as his emotional center, Eric Wood looks to ‘Tackle What’s Next’
The foreword of Eric Wood's new book was written by Bills coach Sean McDermott.
NFL Analysis Network
Chiefs Receive Huge Injury News Ahead Of Monday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host Monday Night Football to wrap up Week 5 against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Kansas City is entering the game with a 4-1 record, coming off a dismantling of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Week 5 drip check: Josh Allen switches it up & Mike Tomlin's suit says 'I'm the boss'
Josh Allen's bomber jacket, Mike Tomlin's understated suit and shades and Micah Parsons in powder blue make USA TODAY Sports' weekly NFL drip check.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Rampaging Bills leapfrog undefeated Eagles to reclaim No. 1 spot
I mean, really trust. I trust the Bills, who are loaded with talent and have been through the wars. I trust the Eagles, who are consistent, balanced and armed with an ascendant young quarterback. I trust the Chiefs, because of the guy on the sideline and the dude under center.
Raiders and Chiefs Sound Off Following MNF Matchup
Hear from Josh McDaniels, Davante Adams, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce following Chiefs 30-29 victory on MNF.
Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders
On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
‘Chief hater’ Von Miller says ‘ignorance is bliss’ on Bills’ 13 seconds
Orchard Park, N.Y. — Von Miller remembers watching the Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoff classic last season. He was flying back to Los Angeles with his former Rams teammates after advancing to the NFC Championship game with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Raiders Look to Contain Mahomes and Company on MNF
The Las Vegas Raiders will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs tonight for a Monday Night Football showdown. The Raiders are coming off a 32-23 victory over the Denver Broncos and are looking to add another victory to the win column. Their biggest challenge, though, could very well be the location just as much as the opponent.
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
Yardbarker
Bills Sign S Jared Mayden To PS, Release DB Ja’Marcus Ingram
DB Xavier Rhodes (Injured) Ingram wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in May. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills but was waived coming out of the preseason. The Bills later signed Ingram to their practice squad. He’s been on and off of the unit this...
Comments / 0