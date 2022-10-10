ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBLive Power Rankings: Top teams in every class of Washington high school football (Oct. 10)

By Todd Milles, SBLive
 3 days ago

Every Monday during the 2022 fall football season, SBLive Washington will rank the top high school football teams in every classification, from Class 4A to Class 1B.

Here are the Week 7 class-by-class rankings (Oct. 3) as compiled by SBLive reporters Todd Milles and Hailey Palmer.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS

Oct. 10, 2022

--

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hm19_0iTbzeiY00

Photo by Todd Milles

1. Glacier Peak (5-1)

2. Emerald Ridge (5-1)

3. Gonzaga Prep (5-1)

4. Lake Stevens (4-2)

5. Kennedy Catholic (5-1)

6. Sumner (5-1)

7. Chiawana (6-0)

8. Puyallup (5-1)

9. Skyview (5-1)

10. Skyline (5-1)

Next in line : Graham-Kapowsin (4-2), Camas (3-3), Eastlake (4-2), Kamiakin (4-2), Richland (4-2).

--

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PsnZS_0iTbzeiY00

1. Yelm (6-0)

2. Eastside Catholic (6-0)

3. Bellevue (4-2)

4. O’Dea (5-1)

5. Lincoln of Tacoma (6-0)

6. Lakes (5-0)

7. Monroe (6-0)

8. Stanwood (6-0)

9. Kennewick (5-1)

10. Garfield (5-1)

Next in line : Rainier Beach (5-1), Ferndale (4-2), Mead (5-1), Spanaway Lake (5-1), Mount Spokane (6-0).

--

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vMzzd_0iTbzeiY00

Photo by Vince Miller

1. Lynden (6-0)

2. North Kitsap (5-1)

3. Enumclaw (6-0)

4. Anacortes (6-0)

5. W.F. West (5-1)

6. Othello (5-1)

7. Tumwater (5-1)

8. Prosser (5-1)

9. Fife (5-1)

10. Sehome (3-3)

Next in line : Highline (5-1), Sedro-Woolley (4-2), East Valley of Yakima (6-0), Shadle Park (5-1), Washougal (5-1).

--

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ElpjE_0iTbzeiY00

Photo courtesy of Lakeside athletics

1. Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (6-0)

2. Lynden Christian (6-0)

3. Royal (5-1)

4. Montesano (5-1)

5. Eatonville (5-1)

6. Nooksack Valley (5-1)

7. Toppenish (5-1)

8. King’s (5-1)

9. Tenino (5-1)

10. La Center (5-1)

Next in line : Freeman (4-2), Zillah (4-2), Colville (5-1), Mount Baker (3-3), Omak (5-1).

--

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUL9B_0iTbzeiY00

Photo by Todd Milles

1. Napavine (6-0)

2. Okanogan (6-0)

3. Lind-Ritzville/Sprague/Kahlotus (5-1)

4. Liberty of Spangle (5-1)

5. Raymond-South Bend (6-0)

6. Columbia of Burbank (5-1)

7. Toledo (5-1)

8. Lake Roosevelt (5-1)

9. River View (5-1)

10. Goldendale (3-2)

Next in line : Pe Ell/Willapa Valley (3-3), Chewelah (4-2), Morton-White Pass (4-2), Forks (3-2), Adna (4-2).

--

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lwnxU_0iTbzeiY00

Photo courtesy of Naselle athletics

1. Odessa (4-0)

2. Neah Bay (4-0)

3. DeSales (5-0)

4. Naselle (5-1)

5. Liberty Christian (6-0)

6. Pomeroy (5-1)

7. Mossyrock (5-0)

8. Wilbur-Creston-Keller (4-2)

9. Wellpinit (5-1)

10. Liberty Bell (4-2)

Next in line : Sunnyside Christian (5-1), Winlock (4-1), 9. Almira/Coulee-Hartline (4-2), Darrington (5-1), Waterville-Mansfield (4-1).

--

