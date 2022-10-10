Read full article on original website
theexaminernews.com
White Plains Council Approves Labor Contract with Union
The White Plains Common Council last week ratified the settlement of negotiations that extends the collective bargaining agreement with city union workers through June 2024. The previous agreement between the city and the Civil Service Employees Association, Local 1000, AFSCME and AFL-CIO for the City of White Plains Unit (CSEA) covered the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2021.
Register Citizen
15 Fairfield businesses fail August, September health inspections
FAIRFIELD — Fifteen businesses in town failed health inspections in August and September, though most have either since passed or are rectifying the issues, according to the health department. Since the original inspection, nine of the 11 businesses that failed in August have passed their follow up inspections. Two...
6 Connecticut cities get millions for infrastructure improvements
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six Connecticut municipalities will collectively receive about $6.8 million for infrastructure improvements, according to an announcement Wednesday from Gov. Ned Lamont. The funds are through the state’s transit-oriented development grant program, which targets shovel-ready capital projects that are within a half mile of public transportation. The goal is that the […]
New York State’s Plan For Your Pickup Truck
There is nothing like a good truck. For some, a pickup is more than just a vehicle. It can be an office on wheels or a necessary tool for the job they have. No matter the reason that you love the truck you have, there is a plan in place that may not be the news you want to hear.
NewsTimes
Bethel settles suit seeking to void 'illegal swearing-in' of first selectman; special election set
BETHEL — A lawsuit filed last month with the goal of removing Rich Straiton from the first selectman’s office has prompted the town to set a special election to vote on a new leader. Daniel Nostin, Republican Town Committee vice president and school board member, filed the lawsuit...
theexaminernews.com
Odell Deserves All in Putnam to Thank Her for Exemplary Service
Many of us think about making a community a better place, but it’s the rare person who comes up with a plan, puts in the hard work, motivates those around her and actually builds an organization that improves the life of a community and its residents. Putnam County Executive...
ryerecord.com
A Bit of Local History: From Favorite Hospital to Lingering Eyesore
It has been nearly eighteen years since residents of Rye and neighboring communities were shocked by the news that United Hospital had filed for bankruptcy and was officially closing its doors on December 31, 2004. An article in the New York Times at the time captured the widespread feeling in its headline: “Community Reels Over Plan to Close Its Only Hospital.”
theexaminernews.com
Democrats on the Correct Side of the Issues in Upcoming Election Cycle
I am writing to request a thoughtful pause before voting – to consider that unlike a normal. mid-term election, this November your vote is incredibly important. It is a year where the differences between the parties and their clearly. stated positions on legislative issues will have serious long- and...
theexaminernews.com
Arena is Needed in State Senate to Improve Public Safety in New York
Like many, I worry about public safety in our state. I’ve been watching, with trepidation, the results of the decisions by many district attorneys to release people arrested for violent acts without bail. Putting victims above criminals is simply unacceptable. Allowing those arrested for violent crime to go free without bail is unconscionable.
Cars, Trucks, Even a Bus Available at Dutchess County Auction, Here’s How to Bid
The auction closes on October 18th. If you haven't heard many people in the car business say that the best place to get a used car is at auction. I have friends that tell me all the time that they find amazing deals on cars, trucks, and more by going to car auctions all over the place. I'm not sure if any of these types of auctions happen in the Hudson Valley very often so when I heard about one happening now, I thought some might be interested.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Farmers’ Market Is One of the Best in NY
The TaSH Farmers’ Market was ranked one of the top 10 farmers’ markets in New York State, the only one in Westchester to do so. Who doesn’t love a good farmers’ market trip? In Westchester, an abundance of markets offer the chance to shop local and support farms and makers in the region. Recently, one local farmers’ market has been named not just a top pick in Westchester, but all of New York.
theexaminernews.com
Toll Brothers Pitches 160 Units for Thornwood Legion of Christ Property
Luxury home builder Toll Brothers is in contract to purchase the Legion of Christ property on Columbus Avenue in Thornwood and expects to submit a zoning change request to build 160 townhouses at the site. Representatives for the company pitched the plan to the Mount Pleasant Town Board last week...
theexaminernews.com
Million Air Claims Victorious in Latest Airport Litigation Ruling
Million Air, a fixed-base operator at Westchester County Airport that is suing the county for breach of contract has claimed it has won the latest round in a legal battle playing out in federal court. Last week, the U.S. District Court in White Plains granted Million Air’s motion in an...
talkofthesound.com
Attempt by New Rochelle Judge to Dismiss Westchester DA Complaint Denied
WHITE PLAINS, NY (October 11, 2022) — Judge Susan Cacase has denied a Motion to Dismiss filed by New Rochelle Judge Matthew J, Costa in an Article 78 Complaint filed by Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah who is seeking to prevent Judge Costa from enforcing his decisions to preclude evidence and testimony in a pair of drunk driving cases.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another distribution center planned
MIDDLETOWN – If you are an old-timer in the City of Middletown, you may remember the Playtogs shopping center on Dolson Avenue, a 300,000-square-foot discount center with everything from clothes to toys. It was a popular back-to-school shopping venue drawing large crowds for the deep discount prices. Years ago,...
theexaminernews.com
We’ll All Be Better Off if New York’s Environmental Bond is Approved
When you go to the polls to vote this fall, please remember to turn your ballot over and vote YES for Proposition 1, the $4.2 billion New York Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Bond Act. Proceeds from this bond issue will offer every community in New York State...
theexaminernews.com
CAREERS’ Cindi Palermo Honored by Westchester County
Cindi Palermo, a longtime client of CAREERS Support Solutions, received the Longevity Award to mark Westchester County’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). CAREERS is a not-for-profit organization that helps people with disabilities find and keep, jobs they can succeed in. Thanks to CAREERS’ unique program of skills training and on-the-job support, Cindi has been successfully employed at Target in White Plains for the past 19 years.
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
NY’s first supply of legally grown marijuana is being harvested in the Hudson Valley
Edward Kirkham is the chief operating officer of HPI Canna Inc., one of more than 200 hemp farmers in New York licensed to grow the state’s first crop of adult-use cannabis.
DMV offering New York state drivers free peeling license plate replacements
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder is reminding New York drivers that they can replace their license plate if it is peeling, free of charge.
