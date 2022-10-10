Read full article on original website
Quarterbacks in the crosshairs for Penn State-Michigan, PSU’s offensive plan: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders look at Penn State’s matchup with Michigan from all angles on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. The play of both quarterbacks will be key and field position is another huge factor. David and Bob are split on their game predictions. Will Penn State move to 6-0 with home games against Minnesota and Ohio State next on the schedule?
Penn State-Michigan picks are in; Joel Klatt explains why the Lions are different this season, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature plenty of predictions for Saturday’s showdown at Michigan and a good look from FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt on why the Lions match up better now with the Wolverines. Penn State can be found anywhere from a 6.5 to 7.5-point underdog...
Penn State-Michigan game predictions: Lions will have their hands full with Wolverines team looking to own the trenches
For the first time this season, Penn State enters game week as an underdog as the Lions travel to Ann Arbor for a top-10 showdown with Michigan. The Nittany Lions come off a bye week to lick their wounds from a soggy 17-7 win over Northwestern, while the Wolverines were slow out of the gates before finishing strong in a 31-10 win over Indiana.
Penn State vs. Michigan prediction, betting odds for CFB on Saturday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Penn State faces Michigan in a college football matchup at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET. This betting analysis for...
Penn State DC Manny Diaz on his impactful defenders, making Michigan one-dimensional, more
Why is Penn State ranked 10th in the country heading into Saturday afternoon’s Big Ten showdown with No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor?. The 5-0 Nittany Lions have been very good in all three phases. Defensively, some of their stats are astounding.
Penn State Football: causes for concern for the Nittany Lions’ road trip to The Big House
After a much-needed bye week, Penn State Football turns their attention to the Michigan Wolverines in the first game of a season-defining three game stretch. The Wolverines are currently favored by one possession at home, and these two teams are very equal in terms of talent across the board. That means something has to give.
Penn State’s James Franklin on Nick Singleton, Manny Diaz and more practice takeaways
STATE COLLEGE — Anyone within a half-mile of Penn State’s practice facility on Wednesday night could hear the familiar but incredibly loud sound repeatedly coming from a collection of heavy-duty speakers. A recording of crowd noise and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” — a Beaver Stadium and, more broadly, college football staple — blared through fall evening as Penn State prepared for its toughest test yet.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan adds special pre-game flyover plans to list of highlights for 'Maize Out' vs. Penn State
Michigan is taking on Penn State Saturday. The Wolverines have some special things planned for its Big Noon Kickoff matchup with the Nittany Lions, according to 247Sports’ Alejandro Zuniga. The 1997 national championship team is one that Michigan fans will remember for a long time. They will be honored...
Onward State
Your Guide To Penn State Homecoming 2022’s Events
Homecoming 2022 is right around the corner and with it comes a week filled with fun events to celebrate our Dear Old State. So grab your black and pink and make sure you’re up to speed on these events leading up to Penn State’s White Out against Minnesota on Saturday, October 22.
Late Sarah Waleski goal carries Carlisle field hockey past Cedar Cliff
A fourth quarter goal by Sarah Waleski carried the Carlisle field hockey team to a 2-1 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over Cedar Cliff. Alexis Bear opened the scoring for Carlisle with a first quarter tally. Lola Williams tied the game for Cedar Cliff in the second quarter. Carlisle (8-8-1) outshot Cedar...
West Perry field hockey blanks Mid-Penn Colonial foe Shippensburg 5-0
In Mid-Penn Colonial action, West Perry (14-3, 11-1) cruised to a comfortable 5-0 victory against Shippensburg (9-8, 7-4) Thursday. The Mustangs led 4-0 by halftime and never let the Greyhounds back into contention. Jordan Byers led the Mustangs with two goals and one assist. Julie Loy and Molly Zimmerman each...
Reagan Eickhoff gives Boiling Springs 10-0 win against Middletown in field hockey
Reagan Eickhoff pushed Boiling Springs field hockey past Middletown, 10-0, Wednesday. Boiling Springs had 33 shots on goal to Middletown’s zero.
Shippensburg powers past West Perry in girls volleyball
Shippensburg eased past West Perry in girls volleyball 3-0, on Thursday. · Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Scores were 25-22, 25-14, 25-23. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Goals by Steel Bayer, Cole Conjar lift East Pennsboro boys soccer past Milton Hershey
Goals by Steel Bayer and Cole Conjar lifted the East Pennsboro boys soccer team to a 2-0 Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division victory over Milton Hershey Thursday. Kayden Gelb made five saves to record the shutout in goal for East Pennsboro, who is now 3-11-0 on the season. Milton Hershey is 6-8-1.
Middletown girls volleyball blanks Boiling Springs in marquee divisional showdown
In a marquee Mid-Penn Capital showdown, Middletown (12-2) picked up an impressive 3-0 victory against Boiling Springs (10-4). The Blue Raiders blanked the Bubblers 25-13, 27-25, 25-16. Addie Huber led the Blue Raiders with 9 kills, 5 aces, and 8 digs. Kale Hileman and Kenadee Hileman combined for 22 assists,...
Jacob Collins, Rees Schrode propel Lower Dauphin boys soccer to convincing win over Mifflin County
In a Mid-Penn Keystone clash, Lower Dauphin (9-4-1) came out of the gates with a purpose and never faltered as the Falcons secured a decisive 6-0 victory Thursday. The Falcons led 3-0 by halftime and never let the Huskies back into contention. Jacob Collins and Rees Schrode led the Falcons...
Cheerleader showcase: Carlisle High School
With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Carlisle squad, directed by Wendy Anderson. School Carlisle High School.
Economopoulos sisters, Snow and Wahlers lead Lower Dauphin girls soccer past Mifflin County
Lower Dauphin defeated Mifflin County 4-0 in girls soccer Thursday. · Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Kristen Economopoulos, Ashley Economopoulos, Laylah Snow and Katelyn Economopoulos each scored a goal in the win.
Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
Penn State officials criticize Proud Boys founder’s upcoming appearance at student event
Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an upcoming event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes. Student organization Uncensored America on Oct. 24 is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By.”. University officials on Tuesday released...
