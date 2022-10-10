ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Quarterbacks in the crosshairs for Penn State-Michigan, PSU’s offensive plan: Blue-White Breakdown

PennLive’s David Jones and Bob Flounders look at Penn State’s matchup with Michigan from all angles on this episode of the Blue-White Breakdown. The play of both quarterbacks will be key and field position is another huge factor. David and Bob are split on their game predictions. Will Penn State move to 6-0 with home games against Minnesota and Ohio State next on the schedule?
PennLive.com

Penn State-Michigan game predictions: Lions will have their hands full with Wolverines team looking to own the trenches

For the first time this season, Penn State enters game week as an underdog as the Lions travel to Ann Arbor for a top-10 showdown with Michigan. The Nittany Lions come off a bye week to lick their wounds from a soggy 17-7 win over Northwestern, while the Wolverines were slow out of the gates before finishing strong in a 31-10 win over Indiana.
Football
PennLive.com

Penn State’s James Franklin on Nick Singleton, Manny Diaz and more practice takeaways

STATE COLLEGE — Anyone within a half-mile of Penn State’s practice facility on Wednesday night could hear the familiar but incredibly loud sound repeatedly coming from a collection of heavy-duty speakers. A recording of crowd noise and The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” — a Beaver Stadium and, more broadly, college football staple — blared through fall evening as Penn State prepared for its toughest test yet.
Sean Clifford
Onward State

Your Guide To Penn State Homecoming 2022’s Events

Homecoming 2022 is right around the corner and with it comes a week filled with fun events to celebrate our Dear Old State. So grab your black and pink and make sure you’re up to speed on these events leading up to Penn State’s White Out against Minnesota on Saturday, October 22.
#Nittany Lions#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions
PennLive.com

Cheerleader showcase: Carlisle High School

With most high school fall sports coverage focused on football, field hockey and soccer, PennLive is showcasing area marching bands and cheerleading squads this season. This week we feature the Carlisle squad, directed by Wendy Anderson. School Carlisle High School.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Penn State responds to Proud Boys booking

Penn State University officials criticized a student organization’s plans to host an event with Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, but has no plans to cancel the event. The student organization Uncensored America is scheduled to host McInnes and BlazeTV contributor Alex Stein’s “Stand Back & Stand By” on Oct. 24. University officials released a statement that despite requests to cancel the event, they must uphold the right to free speech, Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review reports.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

