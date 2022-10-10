Read full article on original website
Essex County Tournament boys soccer roundup 1st round games, Oct. 13
Joaquin Niehenke buried a second-half penalty kick to push top-seeded and No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, Seton Hall Prep, to a 1-0 win over 16th-seeded Bloomfield, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament, in West Orange. The Pirates (12-2) will face eighth-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the...
Glen Rock defeats Hawthorne - Boys soccer recap
Owen Neubart scored two second-half goals as Glen Rock defeated Hawthorne 4-1 in Glen Rock. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Glen Rock (9-2) took control in the second half as it scored three goals. Mike Sasunov and Zachary Spence also scored while Taco Amano had two assists. Sami Maali made 12...
Montclair defeats Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap
Meghan Crane scored two goals to lead Montclair past Wayne Valley 3-0 in Montclair. Montclair (10-3) led 1-0 at the half and outshot Wayne Valley 15-5 in the game. Ceci Cowart also had a goal with Eliza Larson and Hannah Saraisky tallying an assist each. Isabel Ginns had five saves to get the shutout.
Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Gomez scored twice and recorded an assist to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 3-0 win over Bergenfield, in Englewood. Camila Quinchia added on a goal and an assist to the win for Dwight-Morrow (8-5-1), while Sophia Gomez made eight saves to earn the shutout. Bergenfield fell to 6-9. The N.J....
Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory.
Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap
Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1).
Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
Clearview edges Washington Township - Girls soccer recap
Emily Coyle and Annabella Ramirez scored after the break as Clearview won at home, 2-1, over Washington Township. Madison Wessel stopped 10 shots to preserve the win for Clearview (5-6-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Dylan Giloley knocked in a goal for Washington Township (6-6-1) while Lindsay...
Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech.
New Milford over Leonia - Boys soccer recap
Santiago Morales posted two goals and an assist to lead New Milford past Leonia 3-1 in Leonia. Martin Alpar also had a goal with Nicholas Perez and Armon Kiani tallying an assist each. Maximo Calle had four saves in goal. New Milford (10-5) scored all three of its goals in...
Lyndhurst over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Wise netted two goals to lead Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Secuaucs, in Secaucus. Ali Celik added on a goal and two assists for Lyndhurst (6-3-2), while Issac Camilo scored once. Matthew Makar made seven saves in the win. Youcef Abada scored for Secaucus, while Jaden Bradley made...
Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap
Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1).
River Dell over Fort Lee - Boys soccer recap
Vincent Scalclone starred for River Dell with three goals in its 4-1 win over Fort Lee in Oradell. Connor Gallucci dished out two assists for River Dell, which scored the first four goals of the game. Matthew Scipioni chipped in with one goal in the victory.
College Achieve Central Charter defeats New Providence - Boys soccer recap
Elmer Chiquillo scored two first-half goals as College Achieve Central Charter defeated New Providence 3-0 in New Providence to move to 10-0. John Morales assisted on each of Chiquillo's scores while John Sic tallied a goal in the second half. New Providence fell to 3-7-2.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Oak Knoll - Union County Tournament quarterfinals girls soccer recap
Sara Lehman scored the only goal of the game for second-seeded Scotch Plains-Fanwood in its 1-0 win over seventh-seeded Oak Knoll in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Scotch Plains. Jasmine Gutierrez-Solana had the assist on the goal and Rebecca Kessler made seven saves in the win. Scotch...
Girls soccer: Augustyniak’s OT goal pushes Lyndhurst past Secaucus
Lexi Augustyniak scored two goals, one an overtime game-winner, to push Lyndhurst to a 2-1 win over Secaucus, in Secaucus. Mackenzie Sibello made four saves for Lyndhurst (8-5-1). Gabriella Torrillo scored for Secaucus (5-6-1) while Mykailla Harper recorded six saves.
Dwight-Englewood defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap
Hugo Loius had a goal and an assist as Dwight-Englewood held on for a 3-2 win against Palisades Park in Palisades Park. Dwight-Englewood (8-5) sported a 3-0 lead at halftime before Daniel Kim scored twice for Palisades Park (4-9-2). Joacquin Bitar and Jason Rhee also scored for Dwight-Englewood.
Rutherford over North Arlington in OT - Boys soccer recap
Leo Sant'Ana and Dylan Tenn both scored to lead Rutherford to a 2-1 overtime win over North Arlington, in North Arlington. Rutherford (12-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. Alex Sasso made two saves for Rutherford. Nicholas Stanzione scored for North Arlington (7-9).
Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win.
Red Bank Catholic defeats Ranney - Boys soccer recap
Despite a goal from Scott Huang, Red Bank Catholic defeated Ranney 2-1 in Tinton Falls. With the win, Red Bank Catholic improved to 2-10 while Ranney fell to 6-6-1.
