Montclair, NJ

NJ.com

Glen Rock defeats Hawthorne - Boys soccer recap

Owen Neubart scored two second-half goals as Glen Rock defeated Hawthorne 4-1 in Glen Rock. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Glen Rock (9-2) took control in the second half as it scored three goals. Mike Sasunov and Zachary Spence also scored while Taco Amano had two assists. Sami Maali made 12...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Montclair defeats Wayne Valley - Field hockey recap

Meghan Crane scored two goals to lead Montclair past Wayne Valley 3-0 in Montclair. Montclair (10-3) led 1-0 at the half and outshot Wayne Valley 15-5 in the game. Ceci Cowart also had a goal with Eliza Larson and Hannah Saraisky tallying an assist each. Isabel Ginns had five saves to get the shutout.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Morrow over Bergenfield - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Gomez scored twice and recorded an assist to lead Dwight-Morrow to a 3-0 win over Bergenfield, in Englewood. Camila Quinchia added on a goal and an assist to the win for Dwight-Morrow (8-5-1), while Sophia Gomez made eight saves to earn the shutout. Bergenfield fell to 6-9.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Demarest defeats Ridgewood - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Cohen and Andrew Dunne scored first-half goals to lead Demarest past Ridgewood 2-0 in Ridgewood. Hayden Eig also recorded an assist for Demarest (7-5-1).
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodbridge over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap

David Baez and Sam Tuju each scored to lead Woodbridge in a 2-0 win over Plainfield, in Woodbridge. Mike Kowalski and Brody Kist combined to earn the shutout for the Barons (8-5-2), as Kowalski recorded three saves while Kist made five saves. Manuel Che made nine saves for Plainfield (3-9).
PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Clearview edges Washington Township - Girls soccer recap

Emily Coyle and Annabella Ramirez scored after the break as Clearview won at home, 2-1, over Washington Township. Madison Wessel stopped 10 shots to preserve the win for Clearview (5-6-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Dylan Giloley knocked in a goal for Washington Township (6-6-1) while Lindsay...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Doane Academy over Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap

Ava Szalabofka starred for Doane Academy with five goals in its 9-3 win over Pennsauken Tech in Burlington. Samara Johnson added two goals in the victory and Laura Medvedovic and Jade Glass both netted goals. Grace Simons, Loreny Medina and Emily Zamorano scored for Pennsauken Tech.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

New Milford over Leonia - Boys soccer recap

Santiago Morales posted two goals and an assist to lead New Milford past Leonia 3-1 in Leonia. Martin Alpar also had a goal with Nicholas Perez and Armon Kiani tallying an assist each. Maximo Calle had four saves in goal. New Milford (10-5) scored all three of its goals in...
NEW MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Lyndhurst over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Wise netted two goals to lead Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Secuaucs, in Secaucus. Ali Celik added on a goal and two assists for Lyndhurst (6-3-2), while Issac Camilo scored once. Matthew Makar made seven saves in the win. Youcef Abada scored for Secaucus, while Jaden Bradley made...
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Ocean Township over Trinity Hall - Field hockey recap

Jordan Dobin scored twice to lead Ocean Township to a 5-1 win over Trinity Hall, in Oakhurst. Erica Pardon added on a goal and two assists for Ocean Township (11-1), while Caroline Bariscillo and Ally Walk also scored. Brtidie Fitzgerald scored for Trinity Hall (2-7-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

River Dell over Fort Lee - Boys soccer recap

Vincent Scalclone starred for River Dell with three goals in its 4-1 win over Fort Lee in Oradell. Connor Gallucci dished out two assists for River Dell, which scored the first four goals of the game. Matthew Scipioni chipped in with one goal in the victory.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Augustyniak's OT goal pushes Lyndhurst past Secaucus

Lexi Augustyniak scored two goals, one an overtime game-winner, to push Lyndhurst to a 2-1 win over Secaucus, in Secaucus. Mackenzie Sibello made four saves for Lyndhurst (8-5-1). Gabriella Torrillo scored for Secaucus (5-6-1) while Mykailla Harper recorded six saves.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

Dwight-Englewood defeats Palisades Park - Boys soccer recap

Hugo Loius had a goal and an assist as Dwight-Englewood held on for a 3-2 win against Palisades Park in Palisades Park. Dwight-Englewood (8-5) sported a 3-0 lead at halftime before Daniel Kim scored twice for Palisades Park (4-9-2). Joacquin Bitar and Jason Rhee also scored for Dwight-Englewood.
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford over North Arlington in OT - Boys soccer recap

Leo Sant'Ana and Dylan Tenn both scored to lead Rutherford to a 2-1 overtime win over North Arlington, in North Arlington. Rutherford (12-1-2) led 1-0 at the half. Alex Sasso made two saves for Rutherford. Nicholas Stanzione scored for North Arlington (7-9).
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Old Tappan over Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Goran Saric and Matt Culuri scored one goal each for Old Tappan in its 2-1 win over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Michael Greenberg made four saves in the win.
OLD TAPPAN, NJ
NJ.com

Red Bank Catholic defeats Ranney - Boys soccer recap

Despite a goal from Scott Huang, Red Bank Catholic defeated Ranney 2-1 in Tinton Falls. With the win, Red Bank Catholic improved to 2-10 while Ranney fell to 6-6-1.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

