Rice County, MN

Concurrent sentences for chase in stolen vehicle

By Kristine Goodrich
Faribault Daily News
Faribault Daily News
 3 days ago

A man who recently was sent to prison on other crimes won’t serve any more time in connection with a high-speed chase through Rice County in a car stolen from Owatonna.

Dylan Edward Jackson, 29, formerly of New Hope, was convicted of fleeing police and receiving stolen property Friday in Rice County District Court.

Jackson was sentenced to one year in jail. But the sentence is concurrent with the 29-month prison sentences he already is serving for other crimes. Concurrent sentences are the standard in Minnesota.

On April 25, 2021 a car was reported stolen from an Owatonna gas station while it was left unattended with the keys inside. A state trooper spotted the stolen vehicle on I-35 north of Faribault, according to a court complaint. The car, with Jackson in the driver’s seat, briefly pulled over but then sped off.

A chase ensued northbound into the Twin Cities, reaching 100 mph. The chase was called off but Jackson soon after struck another vehicle in Bloomington. He was hospitalized and later charged with two felonies. Jackson pleaded guilty in April and both of the felony charges were reduced to gross misdemeanors.

Jackson already is in the Faribault prison on three sets of charges in Ramsey and Hennepin counties, all of which involved a theft and police chase. He was sentenced in June and September in those crimes, receiving 29 months in concurrent sentences.

Jackson also was charged with auto theft in Steele County for stealing the car involved in the Rice County chase from the Holiday station on Bridge Street in Owatonna. The charge was reduced to gross misdemeanor receiving stolen property in a plea deal and Jackson was sentenced in August to jail time concurrent to his longer prison sentence, plus $1,000 in restitution.

Related
KIMT

Rochester man sentenced for trying to steal a catalytic converter

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Olmsted County. Mark Anthony Sanford, 37 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to first-degree damage to property and fifth-degree drug possession. He was arrested on June 27 in the 3800 block of Broadway Avenue...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

31.5 pounds of meth found in southern Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, Minn. – Three people were arrested and 31.5 pounds of meth were seized after a drug search Monday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) says an investigation began several weeks ago after a search in Blue Earth County led to the discovery of a quarter-pound of methamphetamine. Investigators say the meth was coming from a home in Shakopee and several pounds had been distributed in and around Blue Earth County.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
kduz.com

Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie

An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
LESTER PRAIRIE, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man arrested for kidnapping and car chase is sent to prison

MANKATO, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man accused of kidnapping a woman and leading law enforcement on a chase is sent to prison. Peter John Lohre, 25 of Mankato, was arrested on November 3, 2021, and charged with two counts of kidnapping, second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, second-degree assault, possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, receiving stolen property, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Several bus shelters damaged in Rochester over the last 10 days

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department is asking for the public’s help after at least four bus shelters have been damaged in the last 10 days. In one case, a person reported seeing a male with a pole bust the glass at the shelter on 16th Ave. near Cascade Creek.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man pleads guilty to harassment for following a woman home

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered over a young woman who was followed to her home. Martin William Danielson, 32 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor count of harassment and a felony charge of fifth-degree drug possession. A count of first-degree burglary will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rollover crash on Highway 52, one arrested

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County first responders were dispatched to a rollover crash near Exit 47 on Highway 52 around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol said the vehicle, traveling westbound on 52, swerved off the road. There were no injuries or fatalities. Fifty-three-year-old Efigenio Escamilla-Solarez was...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Washington woman receives probation in drug possession plea deal

(ABC 6 News) – A Seattle, Washington woman pulled over in a traffic stop this summer pleaded guilty to 4th-degree drug possession in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, Oct. 12. Sydney Johnson received an immediate sentence of two years’ probation in Olmsted County Court. She will also pay $140...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police release disturbing video of mortally wounded man being dumped in alley

MINNEAPOLIS – Police have released a graphic and chilling video in the hopes of catching a killer. The footage shows three masked people leaving a shooting victim in a Minneapolis alley last Monday afternoon near North Fremont and 26th avenues. The victim didn't survive.     Police say the stolen SUV that the suspects were driving was found torched in south Minneapolis.Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers, or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Dog breeder accused of tax fraud

A Hanska dog breeder is accused of evading state taxes for three years by selling puppies for cash and neglecting to report sales on her tax returns. Jana Marie Makela, 45, was charged with three felony counts of Fraudulent Income Tax Returns, three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Income Tax, three felony counts of Fraudulent Sales Tax Returns, and three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Sales Tax.
fox9.com

Minneapolis serial rapist charged in 2013 abduction, assault of 16-year-old girl

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Serial rapist Jory Wiebrand has been charged in connection to the 2013 abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl at Bunker Overlook Park in Andover. Wiebrand, 37, of Ham Lake, was charged via warrant on Tuesday with first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree aggravated robbery in the June 11, 2013, incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man stabbed on Metro Transit bus, suspect arrested

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say they arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man while riding a Metro Transit bus Tuesday afternoon.Officers say they responded to a report of a stabbing on a southbound route five bus near the intersection of Chicago and Franklin avenues around 1:30 p.m.The bus took the victim to Children's Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Passenger Killed in SE Minnesota Deer-Motorcycle Crash

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- A female passenger was killed and the driver was severely hurt after the motorcycle the two were driving struck a deer near Hastings Monday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the crash southeast of Hastings at Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue around...
HASTINGS, MN
