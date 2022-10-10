Concurrent sentences for chase in stolen vehicle

A man who recently was sent to prison on other crimes won’t serve any more time in connection with a high-speed chase through Rice County in a car stolen from Owatonna.

Dylan Edward Jackson, 29, formerly of New Hope, was convicted of fleeing police and receiving stolen property Friday in Rice County District Court.

Jackson was sentenced to one year in jail. But the sentence is concurrent with the 29-month prison sentences he already is serving for other crimes. Concurrent sentences are the standard in Minnesota.

On April 25, 2021 a car was reported stolen from an Owatonna gas station while it was left unattended with the keys inside. A state trooper spotted the stolen vehicle on I-35 north of Faribault, according to a court complaint. The car, with Jackson in the driver’s seat, briefly pulled over but then sped off.

A chase ensued northbound into the Twin Cities, reaching 100 mph. The chase was called off but Jackson soon after struck another vehicle in Bloomington. He was hospitalized and later charged with two felonies. Jackson pleaded guilty in April and both of the felony charges were reduced to gross misdemeanors.

Jackson already is in the Faribault prison on three sets of charges in Ramsey and Hennepin counties, all of which involved a theft and police chase. He was sentenced in June and September in those crimes, receiving 29 months in concurrent sentences.

Jackson also was charged with auto theft in Steele County for stealing the car involved in the Rice County chase from the Holiday station on Bridge Street in Owatonna. The charge was reduced to gross misdemeanor receiving stolen property in a plea deal and Jackson was sentenced in August to jail time concurrent to his longer prison sentence, plus $1,000 in restitution.