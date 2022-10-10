Read full article on original website
U.S. Home Buyers Have More Time and Options This Fall, Typically the ‘Best Time’ to Purchase a Property
As seasonality returns to the U.S. real estate market, early fall has once again been deemed the prime time to buy a property. Inventory levels were up 31% in the week ending Saturday compared to the same time a year ago, according to a report Thursday from Realtor.com. “While the...
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 5,600 Square Feet and Five Bedrooms Asks $1.65 Million
This stunning home in Chicago, Illinois, has 5,600 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Leigh Marcus. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The primary suite is sublime and offers tall windows, walk-in closet and a peaceful retreat to another large balcony overlooking trees with additional access from an adjacent bedroom. Outside, a spacious backyard and patio deliver more than enough room for an outdoor living or dining space accented by a wood burning fireplace and pergola (2022), built in speakers and outdoor TV, perfect for summer entertaining. A truly functional open floor plan features hardwood floors, living room, separate dining room, and a sunken family room with a wood burning fireplace, providing plenty of space for multiple conversation areas. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Gorgeous and stunning custom-built Prairie Style home with 5 Bedrooms/3.1 Baths, 2-Car Garage and approx 5,600 square feet blending vintage charm with modern amenities on a beautiful, tree-lined street in the heart of Old Irving Park! The third level features a large loft/sitting room, perfect for play, work, or sleeping space and leads you out to yet another fabulous outdoor space - a large terrace with plenty of room for seating and entertaining.
Mansion Global Daily
Real Momentum for Virtual Property as Technology Takes Hold of Industry. Virtual real estate investment is on track to triple this year compared to last, one expert predicted during a panel discussion in the Mansion Global Experience Luxury conference on Wednesday. “In 2022, there’s been over $1 billion in sales...
Brooklyn Luxury Market Faces Falling Prices as ‘Cracks’ Emerge
Brooklyn’s high-end real estate market is beginning to show cracks as volatility on Wall Street and rising closing costs have put buyers on the sidelines. An influx of Manhattanites fled to the borough as soon as the first pandemic-related lockdowns were over, with high demand pushing up prices. The entry point for luxury homes in the borough—the top 10% of all sales—was $2.35 million in the third quarter, a 6.3% year-over-year jump from last year’s price of $2.2 million, according to a report Wednesday by Serhant. Prime prices were also up more than 30%, from $1.79 million, compared to in the third quarter of 2020.
Flintshire, U.K., Home With 16,961 Square Feet and Fourteen Bedrooms Asks £2.5 Million
This stunning home in Flintshire, U.K., has 16,961 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Alastair Summerfield. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The remaining four bedrooms are in the west wing and include two at the front of the house with lovely views, both with fireplaces.On the opposite side of the landing are stairs down to the side entrance hall, a bathroom and separate WC, the Oak bedroom, a half panelled room with views over the back garden and a second bedroom. From a flower border and small retaining wall are dramatic views over the parkland.The Chapel Garden includes a former chapel once attached to the Hall, with original walls and stone mullioned windows and, from here, wrought iron gates lead through a Yew arch to a Rose Garden with paths, box hedges, and flower borders all enclosed by clipped hedges, stone walls and a back drop of specimen trees.A gate and path at the north of the Chapel Garden leads to a path flanked by a Yew hedge dropping down to a dramatic Water Garden on the side of the hill below the Hall. At the time of the brochure going to press (May 2019), Stable Cottage was undergoing a programme of redecoration.The cottage forms the gable end of the stable block and comprises: Sitting room The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Directly off the courtyard is a single storey building with separate gardeners' WCs.The CottagesIncluded in the sale of Gwysaney Hall are two three bedroom cottages.Garden CottageGarden Cottage is a very pretty detached Grade II listed house overlooking lawned gardens to the front.The cottage is wonderfully spacious, and comprises: Dining hall Sitting room.
New York, New York, Home With 1,350 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2 Million
This home in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,350 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Glenn Norrgard. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED – HIGH FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDOMINIUM WITH LIGHT AND OPEN VIEWS – come home to this pristine and impressive mint condition corner 2 bedroom 2 bathroom residence at The Veneto. Additional amenities include an entertainment lounge with a full kitchen, a garden terrace designed by H.M. White Architects, a gas grill, Children’s playroom, storage (subject to availability) and on-site parking garage for separate fee. Flooded with natural light, this 1350 +- square foot home features open city North and East views with floor to ceiling windows in every room. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Pets are more than welcome. The master bedroom boasts California closets, one being a walk-in, a spa like ensuite windowed bathroom with a Kohler soaking tub, a glass frameless stall shower and travertine marble flooring.
How Will Local Tax Changes Affect What I Pay for a Louisville, Kentucky, Home?
Every week, Mansion Global poses a tax question to real estate tax attorneys. Here is this week’s question. Q. How will the property tax change in Louisville, Kentucky, affect me?. A. The Louisville/Jefferson County Metro Council made some slight changes to next year’s property taxes. The property tax...
The Keys to Avoiding a High Mortgage Rate for Your New Mansion
While higher mortgage rates in the U.S. aren’t likely to prevent high-net-worth individuals from buying the house they want, rising rates change the equation when it comes to deciding the best way to make a million-dollar purchase. “There are no bad options when it comes to deciding how to...
Real Momentum for Virtual Property as Technology Takes Hold of Industry
Virtual real estate investment is on track to triple this year compared to last, one expert predicted during a panel discussion in the Mansion Global Experience Luxury conference on Wednesday. “In 2022, there’s been over $1 billion in sales of virtual land,” said Noah Gaynor, the co-founder and CEO of...
‘Magical’ California Ranch That Was Popular With Hollywood Royalty on Market for Only the Second Time in 80 Years
A ranch in Newport Beach, California, that was once known as the Duck Farm and that attracted Hollywood legends like John Wayne, James Cagney and Clark Gable, is on the market for $25 million. The estate listed at the end of September with Erica Thomas of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty....
Frank Sinatra’s Former L.A. Home Relists for $12.75 Million—Nearly Half Off Its Original Price
A mid-century estate in Los Angeles that was once home to Frank Sinatra has returned to the market with a deep price cut. Designed in 1951 by acclaimed architect William Pereira, the nearly 8-acre property is now asking $12.75 million, a 41% discount from its original and last listing price of $21.5 million over a year ago, listing records show.
Duplex Penthouse at Manhattan’s 111 West 57 St. Sells for $50 Million
A duplex penthouse at 111 West 57th St. on Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row sold for $50 million on Tuesday, Mansion Global has learned. One of the eight penthouses at the supertall skyscraper built on the landmarked Steinway Hall, the residence has 7,130 square feet of living space across two levels. It has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms and features views of Central Park and iconic Manhattan skylines through floor-to-ceiling windows.
This Colorado Community Offers High-Life Living With a Little Less Altitude
Vail’s tourism industry is the economic driver in Colorado’s Vail Valley, but Edwards, ZIP Code 81632 and about 15 miles west of Vail, has the area’s priciest residential real estate as ranked by median listing price, according to Realtor.com. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com under license from the National Association of Realtors.) It is bested only by Woody Creek and Snowmass, both in the same area as Aspen, and Telluride. An unincorporated Rocky Mountain community in Eagle County, Edwards has a locals’ vibe with a busy downtown along the Eagle River. Driving Edwards’s real-estate market up are Cordillera, a 7,000-acre gated community with more than 800 homesites, and Arrowhead Village, with access to Beaver Creek Resort. Both high-end developments have member clubs, golf courses and restaurants.
Bottom’s Up! London Duplex Opposite One of the Best-Ranked Cocktail Bars in the World Lists for £8.75 Million
In London’s uber-exclusive Mayfair neighborhood, a duplex apartment hit the market Wednesday for £8.75 million (US$9.92 million). The three-bedroom flat is located opposite the famous Connaught Hotel—home to the Connaught Bar, one of the top-ranked cocktail bars in the world—and spans upward of 1,800 square feet over the third and fourth floors of a grand Victorian building.
Melissa & Doug Toy Founders Sell Connecticut Home for $15.175 Million
Melissa and Doug Bernstein, the married founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company, have sold their Westport, Conn., home for $15.175 million, according to property records. The 11-bedroom, roughly 38,000-square-foot home is about 5 miles north of the Long Island Sound shoreline, said Karen Scott of Compass, who represented the Bernsteins in the off-market deal. Non-waterfront homes in Westport usually do not sell for more than $10 million, said Ms. Scott.
Berlin, Maryland, Home With 4,655 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.25 Million
This stunning home in Berlin, Maryland, has 4,655 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Kimberly Heaney. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Enjoy your “Bella Vista” (Beautiful View), boasting blazing sunsets and captive wildlife on Gibbs Pond, located in Country Club Estates. This custom home is structurally built on pilings, irrigation, sod, hot and cold exterior faucets, exterior propane gas line for grilling by the patio, 400-amp service with 3 sub panels 1 in the garage, 1 in the mechanical room, and 1 in the third floor owners suite, septic approved for 6 bedrooms, new well in May 2021 with 400 foot well with 2” variable speed pump, water conditioner, 2 Nevian tankless water heaters, all propane heat – provided by a 1,000 gallon underground tank, plumbed with conduit on the right side of the house for future projects, handicap accessible, all walls/exterior walls/floors and ceilings are insulated, architectural Pella windows, elevator, recessed lighting throughout the house, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and den, living room has cathedral ceiling, wired for cable, alarm and sound, sound proof walls between great room and guest quarters , between the bedroom and den upstairs, 2nd floor owners suite soundproofed, 2 attic fans, attic stairs and storage, interior liter drains from the gutters, drain outside underground including driveway drains, glass panels on decks, concrete curbing and several more features, too many to mention. You won’t have far to go when entering from within your guest quarters, complete with living room, bathroom and hookup for stackable washer and dryer, with it's own separate private entrance. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. In the evening enjoy the walkway with lighting leading you from the rear patio with confidence to your Trex decking pier and floating dock, complete with water and electric. Pull up to your 9x10 insulated garage doors with 15 ft ceilings and remote, into your 2-zone radiant heat on first level of home allowing a warm garage floor in the winter.
Whistler ‘Just Used to Be a Ski Town.’ Now Buyers Want to Live There Year-Round.
Richard Dalzell, a retired tech executive living in greater Seattle, has skied all over the U.S. But when it came time to buy a ski home, he found what he needed over the border in Canada, in Whistler, British Columbia, a four-hour drive away. In addition to convenience, the double-mountain...
