WCTV
Sheriff: suspect injured after shootout with police officer near Sneads
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in the hospital after a shootout with a police officer near Sneads early Thursday. Jackson County sheriff Don Edenfield says the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating, as is protocol with an officer-involved shooting. The sheriff says his deputies were...
Sneads PD has second officer-involved shooting in 3 months
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday morning, Jackson County dispatchers received a call of shots fired in the 7800 block of Lake Seminole Road, north of Sneads. Law enforcement were unable to locate the suspect and were given a description of the vehicle the suspect may be driving. A Sneads officer […]
washingtoncounty.news
Chipley man found guilty of tampering with witness, could face life sentence
A Chipley man was found guilty Oct. 10 of tampering with a witness and could be facing life in prison. Thirty-six-year-old Mitchell Brigham was charged with intimidating the witness in an attempt to get the victim to drop charges in two cases against him. A Washington County jury took 19...
Former police officer sentenced to 5 years of probation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A former law enforcement officer will serve 5-months probation after cutting a plea deal on child sex charges. Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 50-year-old Thomas Stubbs in October of 2020, charging him with sexual battery on a child 12 or under. According to court records he was accused of repeatedly […]
wdhn.com
Crestview man arrested for having 9-year-old to drive him home: Okaloosa Co. deputies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested and charged with one count of child neglect after deputies said he asked a nine-year-old to drive him home nearly seven miles on Sunday, Oct. 9, according to a Facebook post from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Alexander...
niceville.com
Child driver leads to arrest of Crestview man: OCSO
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A nine-year-old child allegedly seen driving a car in Crestview ended in the arrest of a man who is accused of being a passenger in the vehicle, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), Alexander Berrios, 22,...
wdhn.com
New video of Geneva drug store burglary suspect
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—In Geneva, additional information on the pharmacy burglary during the. Pre-dawn hours Wednesday. This is surveillance camera footage of the suspect, who appears to have his t-shirt. Covering his face. At around four o’clock yesterday morning, the suspect used a. Crowbar to “pry open” the front...
Suspect charged in Bonifay murder case, according to police
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bonifay Police Department has charged a man in connection with a nearly month-old murder investigation. Officials said Raymond Matthew Reid, 31, has lived in Bonifay for several years and was a neighbor of the victim 53-year-old Jimmy Junior McCullous. On September 17th, a motorist found McCullous lying in the eastbound lanes […]
WCSO: Traffic stop leads to seizure of fentanyl
WALTON COUNTY. Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s Office have confiscated over 60 grams of fentanyl and heroin. According to court records, the drugs were found during two different traffic stops. Jonathon Scott Hataway, 28, was stopped by deputies and was found to be in possession of 27 grams of marijuana and 57 grams of […]
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with dealing drugs following search
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — More than 500 grams of methamphetamine was among the narcotics allegedly found at a home in Crestview following the execution of a search warrant, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), a Crestview man on felony probation...
wdhn.com
Runaway teen found, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Jada Butler, 16, of Dothan has been found after being reported as a runaway on October 11. According to DPD, she was found within Dothan City limits. Butler had not been heard from by friends since October 10 and was last seen by her mother on October 8, at her residence.
wdhn.com
Two bodies found inside an Opp home
OPP, Ala. (WDHN)—An active investigation is underway after two older men were found dead inside the master bedroom of a home in opp. Autopsies will be done to determine what killed them, but WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says authorities do not believe someone went into the home and killed them.
wdhn.com
JCSO: Mother arrested for child neglect
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A mother of a three-month-old child has been arrested and charged with child neglect. On Wednesday, September 28th, investigators were made aware of a medical exam on a three-month-old child that resulted in abuse findings. The child was extremely underweight and had bruising on the body.
BCSO: Panama City man arrested for child solicitation
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Panama City man on two charges for soliciting a minor. BCSO said James Pewett, 22, solicited a 13-year-old girl using Facebook messenger and showed her nude photos and videos of himself. Pewett is charged with using a computer to solicit a minor and display […]
New information in the murder case of a Alabama businessman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan Police Department investigator believes a racial slur led to the murder of Robert Blount, a Dothan businessman who was found dead in his home on Labor Day weekend. During a recent preliminary hearing for the suspects, the DPD investigator, Morgan Owens, said Robert Blount reportedly used a racial slur […]
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan runaway teen!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—According to DPD, Jada Butler, 16, was last seen by her mother on October 8, walking down the street near their residence, 702 Wimbledon Drive in Dothan. Jada has not been seen or heard from by friends since 6:00 on October 10. Jada was last seen wearing...
FHP: One person taken to hospital after accident on 231
Update 9:20 p.m. JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is in the hospital Tuesday after a two vehicle collision in Jackson County. It happened a little before 6 p.m. near Compass Lake. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 67-year old Chipley women was sitting at the stop sign on Pike Pond road at […]
WEAR
Lawsuit: Walton County employee fired after rejecting commissioner's romantic advances
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Walton County employee is suing the County Board of Commissioners over wrongful termination and sexual harassment allegations. Heather Maxwell, the former Assistant County Attorney, filed the lawsuit last Thursday against the Walton County Board of Commissioners -- including commissioners Michael Barker and Danny Glidewell individually.
Holmes Co. High School throwing a frightening fundraiser
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County High School students are hosting a frightening fundraiser. The ‘CarnEVIL of Screams’ is happening all October to raise money for their end-of-the-year project-graduation party. More than 100 students have been involved in the pre-production process since May.Now they are seeing it all come together. The community is welcome to […]
holmescounty.news
One hospitalized from Sunday residential structure fire
An elderly couple narrowly escaped tragedy when their home caught fire Sunday evening. Bonifay Fire Department (BFD) was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 2072 State Road 79 north of Bonifay around 5:30 Sunday evening. According to a press release, firefighters arrived to find a single-story, wood frame home fully involved in flames.
