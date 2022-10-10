Read full article on original website
Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — As they have been for most elections the past decade, two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races are in the swing-seat spotlight as Democratic incumbents Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state. But for the first time in...
Clay man billed hundreds in unpaid E-ZPass toll fees
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A Town of Clay man is turning to the Your Stories team for help after he received nearly a dozen bills in the mail that claim he owes money for unpaid tolls in the New York City and New Jersey areas. The twist? Jeffery French...
Gabby Giffords named grand marshal of 2023 Rose Parade
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Gabby Giffords will serve as grand marshal of the 134th Rose Parade next year. The former Democratic congresswoman from Arizona will ride down Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2. Giffords will be part of the coin flip for the 109th Rose Bowl game later that day.
Hockey skate slices teen’s neck during game
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado teenager is recovering after his neck was sliced by a skate during a hockey game Friday. Reed Borgman is the son of an employee at Nexstar’s Denver news station, KDVR. Reed was injured when he and another player fell to the ice.
