cbs12.com
Palm Beach County bus drivers the highest paid in Florida, board approves salary increase
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Bus drivers in Palm Beach County are now the highest paid drivers in the state of Florida, according to the district. The school board approved a salary increase for starting bus drivers from $17.33 to $20 per hour. Existing bus drivers will receive...
cbs12.com
Weak front brings a slow drying trend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy and warm again overnight, along with some scattered showers. Lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies Friday with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NW-NE 5-10 mph. Our weekend is...
cbs12.com
"New phenomenon:" Swatting calls across South Florida bring a new wave of worry
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many schools across South Florida today were put under a ‘code red’ after several swatting calls came in. Swatting involves making false 911 calls to provoke a large law enforcement response. False active shooter calls are a growing phenomenon in the...
cbs12.com
T.S. Karl remains stationary, to move southeast later Thursday
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Karl remains nearly stationary this morning, but it's expected to begin moving south later today. It remains a bit disorganized, and has winds of 50 mph. We will start to see Karl move south towards Mexico, and make landfall there this weekend.
cbs12.com
Lake Worth residents frustrated after receiving high utility bills
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents in Lake Worth are frustrated after receiving their utility bills this month. For many, the bill was hundreds of dollars more than they expected. Resident Erin Shortley said she has lived in the area for years, and this has never been an issue.
cbs12.com
Watch: Alligator dragged from ocean in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator was spotted in Delray Beach. On Oct. 12 Florida Fish and Wildlife received calls about a nuisance alligator on the beach. An FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the animal. Michael DeFlorio from Boynton Beach captured video of the...
cbs12.com
Gov. DeSantis issues order to ensure ballot access for voters affected by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed an Executive Order to help ensure voters impacted by Hurricane Ian will have the chance to vote during the November election. The governors office announced the move Thursday, saying the order comes at the request of the Supervisors of Elections (SOE)...
cbs12.com
DeSantis and Crist respond to Cruz decision
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two top candidates in the Florida governor's race are sharing their reactions to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the...
cbs12.com
Man says water, not gas, came out of Virginia 7-Eleven pumps, company investigating report
STERLING, Va. (WJLA) — When you drive away from a gas station, you expect to be able to drive hundreds of miles before having to come back. But one man could only drive less than a mile away from a 7-Eleven in Virginia after he says water, not gas, came out of the gas pump there last week.
cbs12.com
Another hot, muggy day ahead, cooler temps for the weekend
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy and warm again overnight, along with some scattered showers. Lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies Thursday with a 60% chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some storms can contain locally heavy rainfall, occasional lightning and gusty winds....
cbs12.com
Natural gas leak has a lane of Dixie Highway closed in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Workers are trying to cap a natural gas leak in West Palm Beach, and it's affecting traffic in the area. The West Palm Beach Fire Department responded to the scene on S. Dixie Highway near Belvedere Road on Wednesday afternoon. Police report one...
cbs12.com
State says leader ran massive fentanyl operation from jail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A massive fentanyl trafficking operation, that was being run from behind bars, was shut down. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody made the announcement on Wednesday. 25 people are now facing charges and some have ties to violent gangs. Investigators say the leader of...
cbs12.com
Multiple reports of armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement responded to multiple calls regarding armed suspects on school campuses throughout South Florida on Tuesday. The first calls came in around 10 a.m. when police responded to reports about a possible incident at Miami Central Senior High School, according to CBS Miami.
cbs12.com
Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
cbs12.com
'Those jurors have spoken,' public defender says after they chose life, not death for Cruz
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — Broward County's public defender, in charge of the defense team that saved Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty, said he hopes this day is a "solemn opportunity to reflect on the healing that is necessary for this community" in the wake of the jury's life sentence recommendation.
cbs12.com
Freight train fatally hits woman in car, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after her vehicle was fatally hit by a freight train. The incident took place near downtown West Palm Beach on Wednesday a little before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Evernia and Rosemary. West Palm Beach police said...
cbs12.com
"Superclams" in Indian River Lagoon helping to clean the polluted waters, helping wildlife
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The conditions for wildlife in the Indian River Lagoon have deteriorated over the last few years leaving scientists scrambling to find ways to clean the water. Experts may have an answer in the form of clamor "superclams" as they’re called. The tens of...
cbs12.com
'Will live in my mind for eternity;' Parent reacts to Cruz ruling
PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — On the day of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, scores of terrified parents rushed to save their kids from danger when the chaos erupted. Today, many of those parents are learning of the jury’s decision to send Nikolas Cruz to prison...
cbs12.com
Man caught on camera stealing purses in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing several purses in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, the thief walked into the Burlington on SW Village Pkwy. around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Shortly after arriving,...
cbs12.com
Military Trail shut down in both directions after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash has shut down both the north and southbound lanes of Military Trail in Delray Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident was a "critical crash" near Flavor Pict Road. No word yet on the conditions of anyone involved.
