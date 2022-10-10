ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

cbs12.com

Weak front brings a slow drying trend

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy and warm again overnight, along with some scattered showers. Lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies Friday with a 40% chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: NW-NE 5-10 mph. Our weekend is...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

T.S. Karl remains stationary, to move southeast later Thursday

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Karl remains nearly stationary this morning, but it's expected to begin moving south later today. It remains a bit disorganized, and has winds of 50 mph. We will start to see Karl move south towards Mexico, and make landfall there this weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Watch: Alligator dragged from ocean in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An alligator was spotted in Delray Beach. On Oct. 12 Florida Fish and Wildlife received calls about a nuisance alligator on the beach. An FWC contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to remove the animal. Michael DeFlorio from Boynton Beach captured video of the...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

DeSantis and Crist respond to Cruz decision

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two top candidates in the Florida governor's race are sharing their reactions to the controversial decision in the Nikolas Cruz penalty trial. The jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz, who admitted to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Another hot, muggy day ahead, cooler temps for the weekend

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Partly cloudy and warm again overnight, along with some scattered showers. Lows in the 70s. Partly cloudy skies Thursday with a 60% chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some storms can contain locally heavy rainfall, occasional lightning and gusty winds....
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

State says leader ran massive fentanyl operation from jail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A massive fentanyl trafficking operation, that was being run from behind bars, was shut down. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody made the announcement on Wednesday. 25 people are now facing charges and some have ties to violent gangs. Investigators say the leader of...
FLORIDA STATE
cbs12.com

Bear safely captured outside Montana apartment building

MISSOULA, Mont. (KECI) — Residents in an apartment building in Montana got a bear surprise on Monday. One resident took a video and a few photos of the visitor. Images show the bear lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of...
MONTANA STATE
cbs12.com

Freight train fatally hits woman in car, police say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after her vehicle was fatally hit by a freight train. The incident took place near downtown West Palm Beach on Wednesday a little before 5:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Evernia and Rosemary. West Palm Beach police said...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

'Will live in my mind for eternity;' Parent reacts to Cruz ruling

PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — On the day of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, scores of terrified parents rushed to save their kids from danger when the chaos erupted. Today, many of those parents are learning of the jury’s decision to send Nikolas Cruz to prison...
PARKLAND, FL
cbs12.com

Man caught on camera stealing purses in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing several purses in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, the thief walked into the Burlington on SW Village Pkwy. around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Shortly after arriving,...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

