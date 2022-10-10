Lyon College recently announced the appointment of Micah Beard (pictured) of Batesville to the Lyon College Board of Visitors. “We are excited to welcome Micah to the Lyon College Board of Visitors,” said President Dr. Melissa Taverner in a release announcing Beard’s appointment. “The college is facing an important year ahead, and Micah will be adding experience and talent to an exceptional board that is having a positive impact on the college and our students.”

