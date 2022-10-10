Read full article on original website
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Therapy dog finds new home at nursing facility
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The saying “man’s best friend” may be overused many times, but for a nursing facility in Jonesboro, residents said that’s definitely the case thanks to a new addition. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Liberty Park Senior Living Facility announced the addition of...
whiterivernow.com
Senior Health Fair coming Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Independence County Senior Citizens Program is hosting a Senior Health Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. This is one of the few health fairs in Independence County designed to provide basic health services and information to senior citizens living in the area. The health fair, which is free and open...
Kait 8
Citizens form group following proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Following the presentation of a ballot petition to cut funding to a Northeast Arkansas library, a group of citizens are wanting to put a stop to it in the polls. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the organization “Save Our Libraries” would be working to defeat the...
Kait 8
Prominent member of Northeast Arkansas LGBTQIA+ community dies
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A beloved employee of a Jonesboro restaurant and a foundational member of the local LGBTQIA+ community has died. Shaelyn Long, also known as MaKenna Michaels, died on Thursday, Oct. 13 after a long battle with cancer. The news came after her employer, Skinny J’s, had hosted...
Kait 8
Arkansas Early Learning explains its no-cost childcare program, plus career opportunities
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Early Learning provides a variety of programs to set children up for success, beginning with pregnant mothers and continuing through a child’s transition to Kindergarten. Kirsten Ditto spoke with the AEL program relations manager about who qualifies for their services as well as their...
whiterivernow.com
Ozarka Foundation’s Fall Concert a success
The Ozarka College Foundation hosted The Fall Concert, at Ozarka College’s Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The concert featured musicians Brad Apple, Crystal McCool, Mary Parker, Gary Rounds, Pam Setser, and Keith Symanowitz, with special guests Turner Atwell and Lillyanne McCool. The group of musicians highlighted...
whiterivernow.com
Angel Tree applications now being taken
Applications are now being taken for the United Way of North Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree Program assists low-income families in Independence County with Christmas gifts for their children. Parents and guardians can now pick up the program’s applications from the Department of Human Services at 100 Weaver Ave. in Batesville.
whiterivernow.com
Beard appointed to Lyon College Board of Visitors
Lyon College recently announced the appointment of Micah Beard (pictured) of Batesville to the Lyon College Board of Visitors. “We are excited to welcome Micah to the Lyon College Board of Visitors,” said President Dr. Melissa Taverner in a release announcing Beard’s appointment. “The college is facing an important year ahead, and Micah will be adding experience and talent to an exceptional board that is having a positive impact on the college and our students.”
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes
Priscilla Ann “Percy” Hayes, 87, departed this life on Monday, October 10, 2022 at her home in Swifton. She was born in Robinson, Illinois on May 16, 1935 to Percy Brack and Frances (Doyal) Ivie. Priscilla was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed reading books and working puzzle...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansans for Animals provides low cost clinic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A deadline is approaching for those who want to register for a low-cost vaccination clinic. Northeast Arkansans for Animals is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday, October 15 and said the deadline to register was 6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Director Wannda Turner said the...
Arkansas school janitor accused of exposing herself to students
FORREST CITY, Ark. (WREG)– A janitor at an Arkansas elementary school is off the job after she was accused of exposing herself to several students. Police say surveillance video shows Marquita Allen exposing her breast in the cafeteria at Stewart Elementary School in Forrest City. Levi Williams said his 10-year-old daughter who attends the school […]
whiterivernow.com
Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers collecting for Hurricane Ian victims today
Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers are teaming up today to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer are at two locations until 7 p.m.: the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations...
whiterivernow.com
Southside man dies after Floral Road accident
A Southside man was killed after his motorcycle struck a truck in Independence County early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police Fatality Report, Kellum Kepfner, 41, was traveling north on his 2005 Honda behind a 2013 Freightliner on State Highway 87 (Floral Road) around 1:20 p.m. when the Freightliner apparently attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway. The report said as the truck was making the turn, Kepfner’s Honda traveled left of center and struck the Freightliner as it entered the driveway.
KTLO
Aggravated assault on home health aide leads to felony charges for Izard County woman
An Izard County woman is facing 2 counts of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening after an altercation with her home health care aide. According to the probable cause affidavit, 61-year-old Tammy Boyce of Melbourne, said she struck the victim’s vehicle after they refused to leave the property. Officers on the scene later confirmed that the victim as there in a professional capacity for home health care.
Father says school janitor exposed herself to kids
FORREST CITY, Ark. — Disturbing words from an Arkansas 5th grader who claimed that a janitor at her school exposed herself to a group of kids. The 10-year-old shared her account with her father, Levi Williams, over a phone call. “When I first heard it, I didn’t know how...
Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy
FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
KARK
Sissy’s Log Cabin is the premiere spot for your fine jewelry purchases
Life’s too short for ordinary jewelry. Jim Engelhorn, from Sissy’s Log Cabin, joins us in the studio to talk about designer jewelry. Since 1970, Sissy’s Log Cabin has been an iconic, family-owned and -operated jewelry store known for its quality and customer service. Today, Sissy’s has evolved into the Mid-South’s largest independently owned jewelry store filled with diamonds, jewelry, estate pieces, and fine gifts. Sissy’s Log Cabin currently has six locations in Pine Bluff, Little Rock, West Little Rock, Jonesboro, Memphis, and Conway.
talkbusiness.net
Greenway Equipment makes top Craighead County property deal
Greenway Equipment Co. made the most significant residential and commercial property deal in Craighead County, from Aug. 15 through Sept. 15, according to the Craighead County Assessor’s Office. The company spent $2.2 million to buy a service repair garage, office, and warehouse on Red Wolf Boulevard. The deal was...
KTLO
Multiple arrests in Izard County parole home visit
A parole home visit in Horseshoe Bend led to the arrest of four individuals on drug related charges. According to the probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas Probation and Parole, Arkansas State Police, and the 16th Judicial District Drug Task Force conducted a visit on the home of known parolee, 56-year-old David Smart, where known through previous investigations, has been used for delivery and use of methamphetamine along with other narcotics. Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered several people on the property.
KTLO
Woman killed, man injured in 2-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Friday evening in rural Stone County resulted in the death of a Van Buren County woman and injuries to a Cleburne County man. Thirty-three-year-old Ashton Rae Woods of Fairfield Bay was pronounced dead, and 24-year-old Paydan Biram Stewart of Prim was transported to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
