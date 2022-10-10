ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapeer County, MI

abc12.com

Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
LAPEER, MI
recordpatriot.com

CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication

7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
MIDLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
recordpatriot.com

Tuscola County man dies in rollover crash

A 34-year-old Tuscola County man was killed Saturday when his SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over multiple times in Vassar Township. Aaron Nathan Ward, of Vassar, was traveling east on Waterman Road near Kirk Road around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Enclave, drove into the north ditch and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton

CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
CANTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Corvette ripped in half, utility pole toppled in Macomb County crash

RAY TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chevrolet Corvette was ripped in half Tuesday afternoon when it was involved in a three-car crash in Ray Township in Macomb County. Authorities were not releasing many details but we know the crash happened on Romeo Plank at 26 Mile. When FOX 2 arrived at the scene, we found the Corvette ripped nearly in half, a box truck, and utility pole had been broken with DTE lines down in the area.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Saturday night rollover in Vassar Twp. claims life of Vassar man

A rollover crash in Vassar Township on Saturday, October 8, claimed the life of a 34-year-old man. It was around 7:14 pm when Michigan State troopers were dispatched to the scene at Waterman and Kirk Roads, where they determined the driver to be Aaron Nathan Ward of Vassar. Further investigation...
VASSAR, MI

