ClickOnDetroit.com
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
Traffic backed up on eastbound I-96 in Novi after trailer filled with gravel flips, leaving mess on the freeway
Eastbound I-96 is back open at Novi Road in Novi, after a wreck involving a gravel hauler a car tired up traffic for hours on Thursday. All lanes have since reopened.
abc12.com
Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash
LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
recordpatriot.com
CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication
7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
fox2detroit.com
EB I-96 near Novi Road now open after gravel truck overturns onto passenger car
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road is now open after a gravel truck overturned Thursday. Michigan State Police say no one was hurt in the crash, but the collision between the semi-truck and passenger car led to the trailer flipping over and spilling gravel over the freeway.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ray Township (Macomb County, MI)
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole. The crash happened at 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads in Ray Township around 2:30 p.m.
1 Died, 1 Injured After A Three-Car Crash In Lapeer (Lapeer, MI)
Lapeer Police reported a three-car crash on South Lapeer Road on Monday. According to the police, an 18-year-old Davison woman was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger as she exited eastbound I-69 when it was hit [..]
fox2detroit.com
Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
Family of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie issue statement after teen sentenced in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who died when the vehicle he was driving was hit head-on by a teen driver who was attempting to pass multiple vehicles on a rainy February afternoon, has issued a statement for the first time since Birnie’s death.
Driver of Corvette killed in crash with box truck in Northern Macomb County
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old Macomb Township man driving a Chevy Corvette crashed into a box truck near 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads around 1:30 p.m.
Boy, 13, dies after getting hit by vehicle while crossing road on bicycle
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI – A 13-year-old boy died after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road on his bicycle in Macomb County. According to the Clinton Township Police Department, the crash occurred on Clinton River Road near Ammerst Drive at 5:38 p.m. on Oct. 4. The...
Wrecked car abandoned on Lodge Freeway also scene of alleged shooting, MSP confirms
State police investigating an early Tuesday morning crash on northbound M-10 in Detroit said at least one shot was fired at the scene, WWJ’s Mike Campbell reports.
thelivingstonpost.com
Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash
A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
recordpatriot.com
Tuscola County man dies in rollover crash
A 34-year-old Tuscola County man was killed Saturday when his SUV struck a utility pole and rolled over multiple times in Vassar Township. Aaron Nathan Ward, of Vassar, was traveling east on Waterman Road near Kirk Road around 7:14 p.m. Saturday when he lost control of his 2008 Buick Enclave, drove into the north ditch and struck a utility pole, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police Caro Post.
Community concerned as reports of suspicious vehicles attempting to lure children rise Downriver
Downriver police addressed a concerning rise in reports of children being followed in neighborhoods after school hours in the City of Taylor, setting the community on edge.
Woman charged with OWI causing death following fatal crash in Canton
CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.
2 people killed in rollover crash on campus of Macomb Community College
Warren police say two people were killed in a rollover crash that occurred early Monday afternoon on the South Campus of Macomb Community College.
fox2detroit.com
Corvette ripped in half, utility pole toppled in Macomb County crash
RAY TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chevrolet Corvette was ripped in half Tuesday afternoon when it was involved in a three-car crash in Ray Township in Macomb County. Authorities were not releasing many details but we know the crash happened on Romeo Plank at 26 Mile. When FOX 2 arrived at the scene, we found the Corvette ripped nearly in half, a box truck, and utility pole had been broken with DTE lines down in the area.
'It's just sickening': Veterinarian accused of animal abuse in Ray Township
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a heinous case of animal abuse in Ray Township. Their evidence includes a YouTube video of a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Saturday night rollover in Vassar Twp. claims life of Vassar man
A rollover crash in Vassar Township on Saturday, October 8, claimed the life of a 34-year-old man. It was around 7:14 pm when Michigan State troopers were dispatched to the scene at Waterman and Kirk Roads, where they determined the driver to be Aaron Nathan Ward of Vassar. Further investigation...
