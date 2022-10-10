CANTON, MI -- A Wayne woman accused of being under the influence when she allegedly hit and killed a man in Canton last week was arraigned Friday in 35th District Court on multiple charges. Lavina Flamer, 47, was charged with one count of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident – when at fault – resulting in death.

CANTON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO