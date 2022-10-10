ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vassar, MI

abc12.com

Police identify 18-year-old Davison woman killed in weekend crash

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the 18-year-old Davison woman who died after a chain reaction crash on M-24 in Lapeer over the weekend. The Lapeer Police Department says Alyssa Rock was pronounced dead at McLaren Lapeer Region hospital shortly after the crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange around 4:40 a.m.
LAPEER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Macomb man killed in crash that split Corvette in half

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb Township man died Tuesday afternoon crashing a Chevrolet Corvette into a utility pole in Ray Township. The Macomb County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 34-year-old Daniel Evola. When first responders got to Evola, after the crash on Romeo Plank and 26...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Vassar, MI
recordpatriot.com

CRIME LOG: Midland deputies respond to stolen medication

7:19 p.m. – Deputies checked a Greendale Township section of state land and a neighborhood for a possible location of a stolen vehicle from Ottawa county. The vehicle was not located. 6:18 p.m. – Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of West Buttles and Jerome streets....
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Davison woman dies, Fostoria man injured in chain reaction crash on M-24

LAPEER, Mich. (WJRT) - A Davison woman died and a Fostoria man was injured after a chain reaction crash on M-24 at the I-69 interchange in Lapeer over the weekend. Lapeer police say the 18-year-old woman from Davison got off eastbound I-69 and was turning to head north on M-24 around 4:40 a.m. Saturday when a Chevrolet Silverado driving south on M-24 hit her Dodge Avenger.
DAVISON, MI
The Saginaw News

Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man

SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

House torn down following overnight fire

Swan Creek Twp., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews responded to an overnight house fire in the 2300 block of S. Graham Rd. The fire was called in at 12:09 a.m. Multiple agencies responded, including the Chesaning Fire Department and Tri-Township Fire. According to the Tri-Township Fire Chief, the house sustained substantial...
CHESANING, MI
WILX-TV

No injuries reported in Owosso house fire

OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
OWOSSO, MI
recordpatriot.com

Bad Axe man pleads no contest to indecent exposure

A Bad Axe man who police say exposed and fondled himself in a business on Port Crescent Street on Aug. 19 and was then arrested for peeping on Aug. 20 pleaded no contest to indecent exposure late last week. Christopher Johns, 47, pleaded no contest to aggravated indecent exposure, habitual...
BAD AXE, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Woman in critical condition after head-on U.S. 23 crash

A 37-year-old Flint woman is in critical condition at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor after a head-on crash Tuesday on U.S. 23. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched at approximately 1:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, to northbound U.S. 23 north of Hyne Road in Brighton Township on the report of a multiple-vehicle injury crash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WNEM

House torn down after fire in Swan Creek Township

The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History's new exhibit looks at five decades of hockey in Saginaw. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime. TV5 evening weather update: Friday, Oct....
SAGINAW, MI

