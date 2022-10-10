Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Buy These 4 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows Ahead of Q3 Earnings
MARUY - Free Report) , SP Plus Corporation (. ESEA - Free Report) are worth buying. Even a profitable business can fail if its cash flow is uneven and eventually file for bankruptcy. A company with a healthy cash position has the capability to effectively tide over any market mayhem and still be on its growth curve, besides enjoying the flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and run its growth engine.
Zacks.com
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (VRTX) New AAT Corrector Enters Clinic
VRTX - Free Report) announced that the FDA has allowed it to initiate the first clinical study on a new candidate, VX-634, targeting alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), a rare, genetic disease, which can cause liver and lung disease. The FDA cleared the Investigational New Drug application for VX-634, a small...
Zacks.com
Why Goodyear (GT) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
GT - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Rubber - Tires industry. This tire maker has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 56.27%. For the last reported quarter, Goodyear...
Zacks.com
Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?
ASC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question. Ardmore Shipping is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 138 different companies and currently...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Is Bel Fuse (BELFB) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
BELFB - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question. Bel Fuse is one of 660 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively,...
Zacks.com
Apollo Commercial (ARI) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
ARI - Free Report) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.86. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27.6% loss over the past four weeks. Apollo...
Zacks.com
Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
PM - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands have returned -8.6% over...
Zacks.com
Bet on 3 Dividend Stocks to Combat Energy Market Volatility
MPC - Free Report) , Valero Energy Corporation (. PSX - Free Report) well-poised to gain. We should not forget how oil prices have behaved since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. The initial pandemic period, when there were no vaccines, saw an environment of heightened uncertainties. The commodity’s price plunged to a negative $36.98 per barrel on Apr 20, 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for October 12th
AKZOY - Free Report) is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days. Barratt Developments (. BTDPY - Free Report) is engaged in the business...
Zacks.com
3 Medical Stocks to Buy in 2022 for Long-Term Resilience
There has been a downtrend in the broader market index, S&P 500, in the past year as a result of a steep decline in major sectors, including financial, technology and medical. Fears of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the risk of a potential recession resulted in a decline in the majority of stocks. The downturn in stocks has made it difficult for growth investors as valuations of high-flying stocks have crashed significantly in the past year.
Zacks.com
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
UUUU - Free Report) closed at $6.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Zacks.com
MGIC Investment (MTG) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 13th
SFL (. SFL - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based company which owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.9% over the last 60 days. SFL Corporation Ltd. Price and Consensus. SFL Corporation Ltd. price-consensus-chart | SFL Corporation...
Zacks.com
Best Buy (BBY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
BBY - Free Report) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%. Heading into today, shares of the consumer...
Zacks.com
This 1 Computer and Technology Stock Could Beat Earnings: Why It Should Be on Your Radar
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Moderna (MRNA) Soars 8.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
MRNA - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 8.3% higher at $130.72. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.1% loss over the past four weeks. Share prices of Moderna likely rose...
Zacks.com
Here's Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for Rollins (ROL) Stock Now
ROL - Free Report) has an impressive Growth Score of B. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company’s earnings for 2022 and 2023 are expected to improve 5.9%...
Zacks.com
ForgeRock (FORG) Stock Jumps 48.6%: Will It Continue to Soar?
FORG - Free Report) shares rallied 48.6% in the last trading session to close at $22.52. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.1% loss over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com
3 Restaurants Stocks Crushing the S&P 500 Despite Inflation Woes
There’s no denying the fact that market conditions have been unfavorable for investors so far in 2022. Of late, most industries are reeling under the pressure of high inflation and the restaurant industry is no exception. Intense competition, high wages and food cost inflation have taken a toll on companies. These concerns have been affecting margins of late.
Zacks.com
S&T Bancorp (STBA) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
STBA - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Comments / 0