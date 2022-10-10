84-year-old man killed in Jacksonville crash identified by police

UPDATE: The 84-year-old man who was killed in a crash in Jacksonville was identified on Tuesday.

Vito Barruzza was driving the Nissan and was pronounced on the scene, said police. Micah McSwain, 25 of Gladewater was driving the pickup truck.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville Police said they responded to the scene of a crash Monday morning where an 84-year-old man’s car collided with an out of control towed trailer, killing him.

Officials said the wreck, which occurred on the 2300 block of East Rusk Street, was caused by a Dodge truck towing a trailer that began to swing before losing control entirely.

The trailer was carrying another pickup truck when it entered the westbound lane and struck the 84-year-old’s Nissan Altima. He was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in his vehicle and the driver of the Dodge were unharmed, according to authorities.

The crash remains under investigation.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.